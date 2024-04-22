Andy's Local Market
Cafe
Coffee & Tea
- Cup of Coffee$3.00+
Enjoy a hot & fresh cup of coffee at Andy's! We proudly serve Italian brands LaVazza & Morettino.
- Cafe Au Lait$3.25+
House brewed coffee with steamed milk - 1:1 ratio
- Joe to Go - 96 oz Container$29.00
- Americano - Double Shot$4.00+
Classic espresso-style drink with a smooth and well-rounded flavor. Two shots over hot water.
- Cappuccino$4.25+
Our cappuccino is the perfect balance of espresso, steamed milk and foam.
- Cortado$4.25
A cortado is made of equal parts espresso and steamed milk.
- Espresso - Single$3.00
Espresso is thicker than regular coffee and has a layer of “crema” on top, which results from air bubbles mixing with the coffee's oils. We proudly serve LaVazza Top Class Espresso and LaVazza Dekaf Espresso.
- Espresso - Double$4.00
- Latte$4.50+
Our cafe latte is one or two shots of espresso, steamed milk and a final, thin layer of frothed milk on top.
- Macchiato$4.25
Espresso macchiato, is an espresso coffee drink with a small amount of foamed milk.
- Mocha$5.00+
Chocolate Flavored Latte - Our rich, full-bodied cafe latte combined with bittersweet mocha sauce and steamed milk.
- Iced Americano - 16 oz$4.00
Iced Americano is a refreshing, bold and bitter coffee drink. Two shots of espresso with cold water over ice.
- Iced Latte - 16 oz$5.00
Espresso and chilled milk served over ice.
- Iced Chai - 16 oz$5.50
Oregon black tea chai - infused with spices and sweet - served over ice with your choice of milk.
- Shakerato$5.00+
two shots of espresso, dark brown sugar and two oz of heavy cream shaken until frothy
- Chai Latte$5.00+
Our chai latte is made by mixing steamed milk with concentrated chai black tea that has been infused with spices. Hot Chai - Topped w/ Foam
- Hot Tea - 16 oz$4.00
We proudly serve family owned Silk Roads Teas - purveyor of artisanal teas. Certified USDA NOP Organic.
- London Fog - 16 oz$4.75
London fog drink is a cozy cup of Earl Grey tea spiced with vanilla and honey, and topped with steamed foamy milk.
- Hot Chocolate$3.50+
Our hot chocolate combines dark chocolate and steamed milk for a warm, sweet treat. Served with whipped cream.
- Vanilla Steamer$3.50+
Our vanilla steamer is steamed milk with vanilla sweetener and whipped cream. (Coffee & caffeine free)
Homemade Pastries
- Plain Croissant$3.99
The classic crescent-shaped pastry made from flaky layers of buttery dough, baked to order every morning. Contains butter, eggs, milk, and sugar.
- Chocolate Croissant$4.49
Customer Favorite!! A delicate, perfectly flaky butter croissant filled with semi-sweet chocolate, topped with powdered sugar. Contains: flour, sugar, eggs, semi-sweet chocolate
- Almond Croissant$4.99
Crescent croissant topped with toasted almonds and filled with a sweet almond filling or frangipane swirled throughout the dough. Contains: butter, milk, sugar, eggs, almond flour, sliced almonds
- Almond Berry Muffin$4.29
Light and moist gluten-free almond flour berry muffins made with assorted fresh berries.
- Banana Nut Muffin$4.29
super fluffy and moist banana muffins, crunchy walnuts, a hint of cinnamon and chocolate chips Contains: ap flour, organic banana, walnuts, sugar, baking powder, salt, eggs
- Blueberry Muffin$4.29
Delicious buttery, soft, and moist made with fresh blueberries, lemon zest a touch of plain yogurt. Topped with light cinnamon brown sugar streusel. Contains flour, sugar, butter, baking soda, organic blueberries, eggs
- Carrot Walnut Muffin$4.29
These muffins have just the perfect amount of spice and crunch. Made with walnuts and shredded coconut. Contains: ap flour, carrots, walnuts, sugar, baking powder, salt, eggs
- Bear Claw$4.49
Our bear claws are a buttery, soft and flaky, danish dough filled with a sweet almond filling and topped with powdered sugar and thin slivered almonds. Contains: almond paste, sliced almond, sugar glaze
- Fruit Danish$4.29
Croissant pastry, with a sweet, creamy custard, topped with organic seasonal fruit, powdered sugar & almond slivers. Contains: flour, sugar, danish cream, eggs, butter, seasonal organic fruit
- Sticky Pecan Morning Bun$4.99
Our 'morning buns' are sweet, soft, sticky buns filled with cinnamon sugar and topped with a maple sauce & pecans.
- Cinnamon Bun (Frosted)$4.99
Try our giant hand-rolled cinnamon rolls with rich, creamy buttercream frosting. Best served warm!
- Cinnamon Bun (Sugared)$4.99
Perfectly tender sweet cinnamon rolls filled and topped with cinnamon sugar
- Scone of the Day$4.29
We rotate our homemade scones daily. We only have a few of each type, get them while they last! - Cinnamon Apple Walnut Scone - Orange Cranberry Scone - Lemon Scone
Breakfast Items
- Avocado Toast$10.99
Homemade sourdough toast, smashed avocado, olive oil, egg & chili flakes
- Croissant Sandwich - Egg, Cheese & Bacon$7.99
Applewood bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli on homemade croissant
- Breakfast Burrito - Bacon$5.99
Eggs, bacon, cheese, bell pepper, roasted tomato salsa
- Breakfast Burrito - Black Bean$5.99
Eggs, black beans, rice, roasted tomato salsa
- Breakfast Burrito - Chorizo$5.99
Eggs, chorizo, potatoes, cheese, roasted tomato salsa
- Breakfast Burrito - Ham$5.99
Eggs, ham, potatoes, cheese, roasted tomato salsa & sour cream
- Breakfast Burrito - Sausage$5.99
Eggs, sausage, cheese, bell pepper, roasted tomato salsa
- Breakfast Burrito - Vegetarian$5.99
Eggs, cheese, sautéed vegetables, salsa verde
Newspaper & Misc
Deli
Specialty Sandwiches
- Chicken Pesto$10.99
grilled, marinated chicken breast, pesto sauce, tomato and fresh mozzarella served on a sweet roll
- Chicken Club$10.99
chicken, bacon, spring mix and tomato served on focaccia bread
- Reuben$10.99
corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing served on rye
- Sweet Turkey$10.99
sliced turkey, havarti, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, aioli served on a sweet roll
- Tuna Melt$10.99
tuna salad, swiss cheese, red onion, and tomato served on Focaccia Bread
- Vegetarian$10.99
cucumber, carrots, alfalfa sprouts, spring mix, avocado, sliced parmesan and aioli served on whole wheat bread
- Flank Steak$14.99
grilled marinated flank steak, rosemary aioli, havarti cheese, romaine, caramelized onion, toasted homemade sweet roll
- Turkey Avocado Club$14.99
roasted turkey breast, applewood bacon, pepper jack, hot house tomatoes, red onion, avocado, baby arugula, chipotle aioli, toasted homemade sliced sourdough
- Chipotle Lime Chicken$14.99
grilled chipotle lime chicken breast, caramelized onion, applewood bacon, chipotle aioli, avocado, melted gouda, toasted sweet roll
Sandwiches
- Avocado Cheese$9.49
- BLT$9.49
- Cheese Sandwich$8.49
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.49
- Egg Salad Sandwich$9.99
- Ham Sandwich$9.49
- Pastrami Sandwich$9.49
- PB & J$7.49
- Prosciutto Sandwich$11.49
- Roast Beef Sandwich$9.49
- Roast Chicken Sandwich$9.49
- Salami Sandwich$9.49
- Smoked Turkey Sandwich$9.49
- Turkey Sandwich$9.49
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.49
- Smoked Salmon Sandwich$11.99
- BBQ Tri-Tip Sandwich$13.99
- 1\2 Sandwich$8.49
Lunchtime Extras
Hot Food
- Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
Marinated chicken, spanish rice, salsa verde, cheddar/jack mix, flour tortilla - served warm
- Steak Quesadilla$11.99
Marinated tri-tip steak, spanish rice, cheddar/jack mix, roasted tomato salsa, flour tortilla - served hot
- Focaccia Pizza Slice - Cheese$5.00
Homemade focaccia square with Andy's marinara & mozzarella cheese - served hot
- Focaccia Pizza Slice - Pepperoni$5.00
Homemade focaccia square with Andy's marinara, mozzarella cheese & pepperoni - served hot
Burrito Bar
Grab n' Go Salads
- Asian Chicken Salad$11.99
cabbage, bell peppers, carrots, green onion, sesame seeds, almonds, mandarin orange, lite soy, rice vinegar, garlic, sugar, sesame oil
- Taco Chicken Salad$11.99
cheddar, tortillas, iceberg, tomato, black beans, corn, grilled chicken, red wine vinegar, olive oil, spices, chipotles, cilantro, lime, salt
Dressings and Sauces
Pizza
Andy's Pizza
- Americana Pizza$18.99+
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella
- Pepperoni Pizza$19.99+
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
- Margherita Pizza$19.99+
marinara sauce, parmesan, buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, basil
- Farmer Pizza$21.99+
pesto sauce, goat cheese, spinach, mushrooms artichoke hearts, capers, parrano cheese, arugula, olive oil
- Vegetarian Pizza$22.99+
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Garlic, Castelvetrano Olives, Parmesan, Olive Oil Base Options: Marinara Sauce, Pesto Sauce, Olive Oil and Garlic
- Meat Combo Pizza$24.99+
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Salami, Soppressata, Hot Coppa, Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms, Olives
- Hawaiian Pizza$23.99+
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Smoked Applewood Bacon, Pineapple, Honey Drizzle
- Prosciutto Pizza$23.99+
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Garlic, Gorgonzola Cheese, Fig Preserve, Olive Oil
- Supreme Combo Pizza$26.99+
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Salami, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Olives
- Chicken Bleu Pizza$23.99+
Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella, Chicken, Bacon, Garlic, Red Onion, Tomato, Bleu Cheese Dressing
Anchor Bar Menu
Small Bites
- Soup of the Day$8.99
Ask about our homemade soups - made fresh daily and served with toasted homemade bread.
- Andy's Famous Fries$7.99
Crispy thick cut fries - best in town!
- Chips & Guacamole$9.99
Made fresh daily, white corn tortilla chips, pico de gallo.
- Andy's Chicken Wings$11.99
Buffalo or teriyaki glazed, celery, ranch dressing
- Andy's Loaded Nachos$11.99
Made with homemade tortilla chips, pico de gallo, black beans, cheddar/jack cheese, sour cream & jalapeños.
- Prawn Cocktail$12.99
Five chilled jumbo prawns served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemon wedge
- Crispy Calamari$15.99
Crispy fried calamari served with sweet chili vinaigrette
Salads
- Beijing Chicken Salad$16.99
Mixed asian greens, grilled chicken, Beijing noodles, snow peas, roasted corn, cucumber, red & green chilies, scallions with honey roasted cashews and creamy ginger vinaigrette
- Kale or Classic Salad$13.99
kale or romaine lettuce, red onion, garlic, parmesan, caesar dressing homemade croutons
- Yucatan Salad$15.99
Romaine, Yucatan chicken, crispy tortilla strips, cherry tomatoes, black beans, roasted corn, jicama, oregano, cilantro, pickled red onion, and chipotle-lime dressing
- Green Detox Salad$15.99
Kale, broccoli, cabbage, avocado, grapefruit, carrots, garbanzos, toasted coconut with hemp & chia seeds and lemon-ginger tahini
Our Favorite Sandwiches
- Fried Chicken Bomb$15.99
Crispy, buttermilk dipped, fried chicken, firecracker aioli, serrano pickle slaw on a warm round bun Magnolia Park Kitchen creation & Best of Marin winner!
- Smoky Pulled Pork$15.99Out of stock
Pulled pork sandwich, sweet hot mustard mop, creamy slaw on a round brioche bun
- Flank Steak$14.99
grilled marinated flank steak, rosemary aioli, havarti cheese, romaine, caramelized onion, toasted homemade sweet roll
- Turkey Avocado Club$14.99
roasted turkey breast, applewood bacon, pepper jack, hot house tomatoes, red onion, avocado, baby arugula, chipotle aioli, toasted homemade sliced sourdough
- Chipotle Lime Chicken$14.99
grilled chipotle lime chicken breast, caramelized onion, applewood bacon, chipotle aioli melted gouda, toasted sweet roll
Tacos
- Gourmet Street Tacos$12.99
Grilled marinated carne asada or chicken, pickled cabbage & onion mix, homemade pico de gallo, cheese, salsa, sour cream served on warmed corn tortillas - two per plate
- Baja Fish Tacos$18.99
Freshly caught local red snapper, chipotle crema, serrano slaw, pickled red onions 2 tacos per plate