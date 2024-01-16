Angela's Cafe Eagle Hill
Lunch
Tacos
- Fish Taco$4.00
One taco with two soft corn tortillas, cilantro, lettuce, mayo chipotle sauce, avocado and fish.
- Shrimp Taco$5.00
One taco with two soft corn tortillas, onion, cilantro and shrimp
- Chorizo Taco$4.00
One taco with two soft corn tortillas, onion, cilantro and chorizo
- Steak Taco$3.50
One taco with two soft corn tortillas, onion, cilantro and steak
- Chicken Taco$3.00
One taco with two soft corn tortillas, onion, cilantro and chicken
- Veggie Taco$2.50
One taco with two soft corn tortillas, onion, cilantro and veggies.
- Pork Taco$3.00
One taco with two soft corn tortillas, onion, cilantro and pork.
- Taco al Pastor$3.50
Soft corn tortilla, topped with roasted pork and fresh pineapple marinated in Adobo sauce, onion and cilantro
- Taco Arabe$4.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with roasted pork marinated in Adobo sauce and onions
Quesadillas
- Steak Quesadilla$13.00
Melted Mozzarella inside a flour tortilla, side of pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- Tinga Quesadilla$12.00
Melted Mozzarella inside a flour tortilla, side of pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Melted Mozzarella inside a flour tortilla, side of pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- Pork Quesadilla$10.00
Melted Mozzarella inside a flour tortilla, side of pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- Veggie Quesadilla$10.00
Melted Mozzarella inside a flour tortilla, side of pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- Bean and Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
Melted Mozzarella inside a flour tortilla, side of pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
- Shrimp Quesadilla$15.00
Burritos
- Shrimp Cilantro Burrito$15.00
Flour tortilla, shrimp, comes with rice, beans, pico de gallo and cilantro sauce
- Chicken Mole Burrito$14.00
Flour tortilla, grilled chicken, Mole sauce, comes with queso, rice and beans
- Pastor Burrito$14.00
Roasted pork and fresh grilled pineapple marinated in Adobo sauce and onions, comes with cilantro, guacamole, rice, beans and flour tortilla.
- Tinga Burrito$14.00
Shredded beef sautéed in chipotle sauce and onions, comes with rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour tortilla
- Poblano Burrito$14.00
Sautéed poblano peppers and onions with chorizo, comes with guacamole, cheese, sour cream, rice, beans, pico de gallo and flour tortilla.
- Shrimp Burrito$14.00
Marinated Grilled Shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese and sour cream
- Chicken Burrito$12.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese and sour cream.
- Steak Burrito$13.00
Marinated Grilled Steak wrapped in a flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese and sour cream
- Pork Burrito$12.00
Marinated Grilled Pork wrapped in a flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese and sour cream
- Veggie Burrito$12.00
Sautéed Vegetables wrapped in a flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese and sour cream
Sopas y Ensaladas (Soups and Salads)
- Sopa Azteca
Tomato broth, tortilla soup with avocado and queso fresco
- Sopa de Pozole
Hominy corn white soup with lettuce, onions, radish, orégano powder. Comes on the side with red chili powder and a side of crispy corn tortilla layered with refried beans and queso fresco.
- Ensalada de Berros$10.00
Watercress salad, tomatoes, onions, avocado, queso fresco, lemon and house made dressing
- Ensadala de Nopales$10.00
Diced Mexican cactus leaves with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, queso fresco and olive oil.
Brunch
- Burger$16.00
8 oz ground beef, guacamole, onions, cheese, bacon, fried egg, mushrooms, chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes. Comes with a side of french fries
- Chicken Burger$16.00
8 oz ground beef, guacamole, onions, cheese, bacon, fried egg, mushrooms, chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes. Comes with a side of french fries
Specials
Dinner Specials
La Casa Poblana (Main Course)
- Chilaquiles$15.00
Lightly fried corn tortilla chips, sautéed with sauce of choice (red, green or no spicy), garnished with shredded chicken, sour cream, queso fresco, onion and avocado. Served with eggs and refried beans
- Mole Poblano de Angela$22.00
Angela’s signature sauce with true Mexican flavors: a blend of chocolate, almonds, peanuts, raisins, sesame seeds, crackers and banana. Comes with a side of house made tortillas, rice and beans.
- Adobo Poblano$19.00
Sauce made of chile puya, ancho chile, garlic, orégano and bay leaves. Garnished with avocado, onions and radish. Comes with a side of house made tortillas, rice and beans.
- Chicken Poblano$23.00
Sautéed chicken breast stuffed with shrimp in a creamy chipotle sauce with jalapeños, spinach and mushrooms. Comes with a side of rice
- Pipian Verde$20.00
Sauce made of sesame seeds, pepitas, green tomatillos, jalapeños, spinach and parsley. Comes with a side of house made tortillas, rice and beans.
- Pipian Rojo con Nopales$20.00
Sauce made of sesame seeds, plum tomatoes and Árbol peppers with chopped cactus. Comes with a side of house made tortillas, rice and beans
- Tilapia$18.00
12 oz grilled sirloin steak, rajas, avocado and pico de gallo. Comes with a side of rice.
- Stuffed Poblano Peppers$22.00
12 oz grilled sirloin steak, rajas, avocado and pico de gallo. Comes with a side of rice
- Mariscada$25.00
Mussels, clams, calamari, shrimp and Tilapia sautéed in garlic tomato sauce and jalapeños. Comes with a side of rice.
- Albondigas$15.00
Ground beef and pork, mildly spicy Serrano pepper sauce and egg. Comes with a side of rice and beans.
- Chiles Rellenos$18.00
Stuffed Poblano peppers with queso fresco, lightly fried in egg batter and flour. Comes with a side of rice and beans
- Enchiladas$18.00
Rolled corn tortilla topped with sour cream, queso fresco, avocado, onions and radish. Comes with a side of rice and beans.
- Enchiladas de Mole$20.00
Rolled corn tortilla topped with queso fresco, onions and radish. Comes with a side of rice and beans.
- Camarones a la Cilantro$21.00
Jumbo shrimp in mildly spicy cilantro tomatillo sauce and rice.