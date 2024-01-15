Angeli's Pizzeria Federal Hill
FOOD
Pizza (Build Your Own)
Pizza by the Slice
Tried & True Pies
- 12" Margherita$19.95
Light marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and roasted cherry tomatoes
- 12" Miro Special$19.95
Garlic herb sauce, mozzarella, marinated chicken breast, pancetta and fresh spinach.
- 12" Veggie Angeli$19.95
Pesto sauce, roasted cauliflower, roasted eggplant, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese.
- 12" Diavalo Chicken$19.95
Spicy smoked tomato sauce, mozzarella, marinated chicken breast, caramelized onions and pancetta.
- 12" Fresconi$19.95
Garlic herb sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, marinated artichokes, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, and caramelized onions.
- 12" Angeli’s Pick$19.95
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms and red bell peppers.
- 12" Chicken Pesto$19.95
Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, marinated chicken breast, red onions and red bell peppers. *Contains pine nuts
- 12" Della Carne$19.95
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, capicola, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pancetta
- 12" Four Cheese$19.95
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, fontina and parmesan cheeses.
- 16" Margherita$24.95
Light marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and roasted cherry tomatoes.
- 16" Miro Special$24.95
Garlic herb sauce, mozzarella, marinated chicken breast, pancetta and fresh spinach.
- 16" Veggie Angeli$24.95
Pesto sauce, roasted cauliflower, roasted eggplant, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese.
- 16" Diavalo Chicken$24.95
Spicy smoked tomato sauce, mozzarella, marinated chicken breast, caramelized onions and pancetta.
- 16" Fresconi$24.95
Garlic herb sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, marinated artichokes, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, and caramelized onions.
- 16" Angeli’s Pick$24.95
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms and red bell peppers.
- 16" Chicken Pesto$24.95
Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, marinated chicken breast, red onions and red bell peppers. *Contains pine nuts
- 16" Della Carne$24.95
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, capicola, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pancetta
- 16" Four Cheese$24.95
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, fontina and parmesan cheeses.
Appetizers
- 10 Wings$13.95
House-marinated and Baked in Stone Oven
- 20 Wings$25.95
- Bruschetta$7.25
Fresh tomato, basil,red onion, raspberry vinaigrette and olive oil on 3 pieces of toasted bread. Make it non-vegan by adding cheese for 50¢. (Cold Serve)
- Garlic Cheese Bread$8.75
With melted mozzarella and a side of marinara.(Hot serve)
- Portabella Mushrooms$8.75Out of stock
Fresh spinach and portabella mushrooms sautéed in a spicy cream sauce. Add chicken for $3.00 (Hot serve)
- Stolen Meatballs$7.25Out of stock
Three meatballs snatched fresh from the oven. Crispy on the outside, deliciously moist inside. topped with grated parmesan cheese(Hot Serve)
Calzones
- Cheese Calzone$12.95
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and ricotta cheese
- Hippie Calzone$15.25
Marinara sauce, mozzarella and ricotta, red peppers, cauliflower, and spinach
- Meat Calzone$15.95
Marinara sauce, mozzarella and ricotta, pepperoni, Genoa salami, and pancetta.
- Chicken Calzone$15.95
Spicy smoked tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, portabella mushrooms and chicken.
Salads
- SM Green Salad$7.50
Mixed greens, roasted cherry tomatoes, and crumbled gorgonzola served with balsamic vinaigrette.
- LRG Green Salad$11.50
Mixed greens, roasted cherry tomatoes, and crumbled gorgonzola served with balsamic vinaigrette.
- SM Classic Caesar Salad$7.50
Romaine lettuce tossed with classic Caesar dressing, topped with croutons and parmesan cheese.
- LRG Classic Caesar Salad$11.50
Romaine lettuce tossed with classic Caesar dressing, topped with croutons and parmesan cheese.
- Caesar-Cado Salad$12.95
Our classic Caesar salad topped with roasted cherry tomatoes and sliced avocados.
- Italian Salami Salad$13.50
Mixed greens, marinated artichokes, red onions, roasted cherry tomatoes and walnuts mixed with strips of hard salami and served with lemon vinaigrette dressing
- Chicken Salad$13.50
Marinated chicken breast served warm on a bed of mixed greens with dried cranberries, roasted cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, roasted walnuts and raspberry vinaigrette.
- Spinach Salad$13.50
Fresh baby spinach tossed in raspberry vinaigrette, topped with cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, roasted walnuts and dried cranberries.
- Roasted Cauliflower & Garden Veg$13.50
Oven-roasted cauliflower and eggplant, roasted cherry tomatoes, grilled red onions, and mixed greens served with balsamic vinaigrette.
Sandwiches
- Meatball Sandwich$10.95Out of stock
Marinara sauce, melted mozzarella and meatballs.
- Italian Sandwich$11.25Out of stock
Prosciutto salami, ham, capicola and mozzarella cheese dressed with roasted cherry tomatoes, red onions, mixed greens and balsamic vinaigrette.
- Portabella Mushroom Sandwich$10.95Out of stock
Baby spinach, grilled portabella, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, fontina cheese, sun-dried tomato aioli.
- Chicken Sandwich$10.95Out of stock
Oven-roasted marinated chicken, fontina cheese, caramelized onions, roasted cherry tomatoes dressed with mixed greens, sliced avocados and sun-dried tomato aioli.
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.25Out of stock
Fresh mozzarella and fontina cheeses
Pasta
- Beef Lasagna$15.25Out of stock
Layers of pasta baked with marinara sauce, ground beef, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses
- Alfredo Angelis$14.25Out of stock
Your choice of pasta served with parmesan cheese and our version of creamy mushroom&pepper sauce
- Meatball Pasta$15.25Out of stock
Your choice of pasta served with our homemade marinara sauce and top with meatball
- Peppery Portabella Mushroom Pasta$14.95Out of stock
Spinach&portabella mushroom sauted in mix of our spicy smoked tomato sauce and creamy mushroom&pepper sauce served with Your choice of pasta
- Pesto Pasta$14.25Out of stock
Your choice of pasta served with our pesto and creamy mushroom&pepper sauce
Desserts
- Banana Pudding$5.00
- Chocolate Cake$5.25
Traditional rich, moist devil’s food cake, chocolate-frosted and decorated with dark chocolate flakes.
- Pia’s Hazelnut Chocolate Flute$6.75
Smooth hazelnut gelato made with hazelnuts from Piedmont, swirled with rich chocolate sauce.
- Tiramisu$4.75
Coffee and zabaione cream on a layer of sponge cake soaked in espresso and dusted with cocoa powder.