Angelos Pizzeria & Ristorante II Hernando 2492 N Essex Ave
Food
Appetizers
Meatballs Marinara
Hand formed meatballs (4) served with marinara sauce
Fried Mozzarella
Perfectly aged mozzarella, breaded and flash fried. Served with our house-made marinara
Garlic Knots
Our fresh pizza dough pulled apart, twisted into knots, baked and tossed in fresh garlic, olive oil, and dusting if Romano cheese
Arancini
Classic bolognese stuffed rice balls, coated with Italian breadcrumbs then deep fried. Served with house marinara
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
An italian baguette topped with fresh garlic, spices and mozzarella cheese, baked and served with side of marinara
French Onion Soup
Hearty beef broth, caramelized onions, crostini, melted cheese, and a shot of brandy combine to create an onion soup without equal
Angelo's Pasta
Mama Rizzolo's Meat Lasagna
Layers of pasta with seasoned ricotta cheese and bolognese sauce baked under a blanket of mozzarella and covered with another layer of sauce. You can taste the passion in my mother's recipe for great Italian cooking
Penne Ricce
Fresh Roma tomatoes sautéed in garlic and extra virgin olive oil with golden fried chicken cutlet tossed in a rich and creamy tomato cream sauce dusted with Romano cheese and fresh Italian parsley
Shrimp Ricce
Fresh Roma tomatoes sautéed in garlic and extra virgin olive oil with shrimp tossed in a rich and creamy tomato cream sauce dusted with Romano cheese and fresh Italian parsley
Baked Ziti
A classic Italian comfort food, with ricotta, Romano and mozzarella
Baked Ravioli
Ricotta stuffed ravioli topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese and baked
Spaghetti and Meatballs
If you grew up with spaghetti and meatballs, then you owe it to yourself to try our family recipe. Hand-formed meatballs over tender spaghetti with homemade marinara sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccini tossed in Alfredo sauce
Penne Alla Vodka
Bacon sautéed with onion then simmered in marinara, a shot of vodka, and a splash of real cream
Pasta with Marinara
Choice of Pasta tossed and topped with our homemade marinara sauce
Pasta with Garlic and Oil
Chicken and Specialties
Chicken Parmigiano Dinner
Our signature dish, with tender, breaded chicken cutlet smothered in homemade marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella and served with a side of pasta
Eggplant Parmigiano Dinner
Our signature dish, with breaded, fried eggplant smothered in homemade marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella and served with a side of pasta
Chicken Francese
Chicken dipped in seasoned egg batter and sautéed in a lemon-butter and white wine sauce. Served with a side of pasta
Chicken Marsala
Chicken and mushrooms sautéed in a porcini mushroom and Marsala wine sauce. Served with your choice of pasta
Chicken Scampi
Chicken sautéed with garlic and extra virgin olive oil, simmered in a white wine and butter sauce then dusted with fresh Italian parsley. Served over pasta
Seafood
Linguine w/ Clam Sauce
Whole baby clams (no shells) sautéed in olive oil and fresh garlic, simmered in your choice of white wine or marinara sauce and sprinkled with fresh parsley
Shrimp Scampi Angelo's Style
Shrimp sautéed with garlic and extra virgin olive oil, simmered in a white wine and butter sauce then dusted with fresh Italian parsley. Served over pasta
Wings
Specialty Rolls
LG Stromboli
Our pizza dough rolled with shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, and banana peppers
SM Stromboli
Our pizza dough rolled with shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, and banana peppers
LG Cheesesteak Stromboli
Thinly sliced beef, sautéed with peppers, onions, mushrooms, rolled with mozzarella cheese in our pizza dough and baked until golden
SM Cheesesteak Stromboli
Thinly sliced beef, sautéed with peppers, onions, mushrooms, rolled with mozzarella cheese in our pizza dough and baked until golden
LG Calzone
An Italian pizza dough folded & stuffed with seasoned ricotta cheese. Add pizza toppings to create your own personal favorite
SM Calzone
An Italian pizza dough folded & stuffed with seasoned ricotta cheese. Add pizza toppings to create your own personal favorite
Spinach Roll
Fresh baby spinach, garlic and olive oil rolled into our pizza dough, sliced into pinwheels and baked
New York Swirl
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, and sliced meatballs rolled into our pizza dough with cheese and light sauce, then sliced into pinwheels and baked
Rizzolo Rollos
Chicken Parmigiano Rollo
Fresh chicken cutlet, breaded, and wrapped with marinara and mozzarella in pizza dough
Eggplant Parmigiano Rollo
Lightly breaded, fried eggplant with marinara and mozzarella wrapped in pizza dough and baked
Sausage Rollo
Sliced Italian sausage with green peppers, onion and mozzarella wrapped in pizza dough
Heroes
Chicken Parmigiano Hero
Flash fried chicken cutlet topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese
Steak and Cheese Hero
Thin sliced beef, sauteed with peppers, mushrooms, and onions on a toasted hero topped with provolone
Meatball Parmigiano Hero
Hand rolled meatballs topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Parmigiano Hero
Flash fried eggplant topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese
Sausage Parmigiano Hero
Italian sausage topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese
Sausage, Peppers and Onions Hero
Italian sausage sauteed with peppers and onions
Italian Cold Cut Hero
Pepperoni, ham, and Genoa salami topped with lettuce, tomato, and onions. Served with Italian dressing
Salads
Garden Salad - Small
Fresh, crispy mixed greens with red onion, tomato, and cucumbers
Garden Salad - Large
Fresh, crispy mixed greens with red onion, tomato, and cucumbers
Antipasto Salad
Fresh, crispy mixed greens with Roma tomato, pepperoncini, Genoa salami, provolone and giardiniera, cucumber and olives with olive oil and red wine vinegar dressing
Sides
2 Meatballs w/ Marinara
Homemade meatballs with marinara sauce
2 Sausage w/ Marinara
Roasted sweet Italian sausage with marinara sauce
Seasoned Fries
Pasta Salad
Broccoli and Garlic
Pasta w/ Marinara
Small Side Alfredo
Large Side Alfredo
Meatsauce
4oz Marinara
6oz Marinara
8oz Marinara
16oz Marinara
2oz Dressing
4oz Dressing
6oz Dressing
8oz Dressing
16oz Dressing
Fried Chicken Cutlet
4oz Wing Sauce
8oz Wing Sauce
16oz Wing Sauce
Desserts
Family Meals
Baked Ziti Family Meal
Our classic Baked ziti served family style, comes with 12 garlic knots and a large garden salad
Chicken Parmigiano Family Meal
Our signature chicken parmigiano served family style, comes choice of pasta, 12 garlic knots and a large garden salad
Eggplant Parmigiano Family Meal
Our signature eggplant parmigiano served family style, comes with choice of pasta. 12 garlic knots, and a large garden salad
Penne Ricce Family Meal
Our comforting penne ricce served family style, comes with 12 garlic knots and a large garden salad
Sausage, Peppers and Onions Family Meal
Our sausage, peppers and onions tossed with marinara and penne, comes with 12 garlic knots, and a large garden salad
Spaghetti and Meatballs Family Meal
Our classic spaghetti and meatballs served family style, comes with 12 garlic knots and a large garden salad
Sicilian 1 Topping Family Meal
Comes with 12 garlic knots and a large garden salad
Pizza
Create Your Own Pizza
Large Specialty Pizza
Veggie - Large
Mushrooms, peppers, onions, chopped fresh garlic, fresh spinach
Meat & Veggie - Large
Sausage, pepperoni, tomato, chopped fresh garlic, basil
Meat - Large
Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, meatballs
Hawaiian - Large
Ham, sweet pineapple, mozzarella cheese
Supreme - Large
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, black olives
Stuffed Pizza - Large
A double-crusted pizza filled with Light sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sliced sausage, sliced meatballs and ham
Personal Specialty Pizza
Veggie - Personal
Mushrooms, peppers, onions, chopped fresh garlic, fresh spinach
Meat & Veggie - Personal
Sausage, pepperoni, tomato, chopped fresh garlic, basil
Meat - Personal
Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, meatballs
Hawaiian - Personal
Ham, sweet pineapple, mozzarella cheese
Supreme - Personal
Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, black olives