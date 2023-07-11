Angie's 635 2nd Street
Lunch
Appetizers
French Fries
One full pound of straight-cut French fries
Waffle Fries
One pound of seasoned waffle fries served with seasoned sour cream
Cheese Curds
Half pound with ranch
Battered Mushrooms
Lightly battered whole button mushrooms served with homemade ranch dipping sauce
Garlic Bread
Served with pizza dipping sauce
Garlic Cheese Bread
Same as above, we just cover it in cheese
Chips and Dip
House-made potato chips with dip
Lunch Special
Soup
Burgers
Chicken
Chicken Strips
4 chicken strips, French fries, and your choice of sauce
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast or 2 chicken strips, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a bun, served with chips
Chicken Cordon Blue
Ham and Swiss cheese on top of grilled or crispy chicken on a bun, served with chips
Buffalo Chicken
Grilled or crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, and Swiss cheese, on a bun with a side of blue cheese or ranch, served with chips
Wraps & Salads
Club Salad
Turkey, ham, red onion, tomatoes, bacon, lettuce, shredded Cheddar, and choice of dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled or crispy chicken, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomatoes, buffalo sauce, ranch, or bleu cheese dressing on the side
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Salad
Grilled or Crispy Chicken, bacon, ranch, tomatoes, onion, and lettuce
Greek* Salad
Lettuce, spinach, Greek olives, feta cheese, red onion, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and Greek vinaigrette
And a Little Cheese Just Veggies Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, shredded cheese, and choice of dressing
Club Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Wrap
Greek Wrap
Just Veggies (and a little cheese) Wrap
Sandwiches
Breakfast
Breakfast
#1 Breakfast Sandwich
One egg, American cheese, and your choice of bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, or ham served on an English muffin or biscuits
#2 Biscuits & Gravy
Angie's homemade sausage gravy was generously poured over 2 house-made biscuits
#3 2 Eggs, Meat and Toast
2 eggs scrambled, fried or basted choice of bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage white or wheat toast
#4 2 Eggs, Meat, Hash Browns & Toast
2 eggs scrambled, fried, or basted choice of bacon, sausage or turkey sausage, crispy hash browns, wheat or white toast
#5 Short Stack Pancakes
3 pancakes with a side of butter & syrup
#6 French Toast
Sweet cinnamon vanilla French toast topped with powdered sugar. Served with a side of butter & syrup
Coffee
Breakfast Special
Ala Carte Breakfast
Omelets
#7 Cheese Omelets
Basic cheese omelet filled with American and cheddar cheeses
#8 Denver Omelet
Classic Denver omelet with ham, onion, green pepper & cheese
#9 Veggie Omelet
Just the veggies - not the meat filled with onion, green pepper, spinach, tomato, mushrooms, and of course cheese
#10 Greek Omelet
This savory and salty filling of red onions, feta cheese, spinach, tomatoes, and Greek olives is sure to please a wandering palate
#11 Meat Lovers Omelet
No need for explanation - if you love meat and don't want the veg, this is calling your name. Cheese, ham, sausage, and bacon
Pizza
12" Pizzas
12" Cheese Pizza
12" Angie's House Special
Pepperoni, sausage, salami, onion, green peppers, mushrooms
12" Greekin Out
Chicken, feta, spinach, Greek olives, white sauce
12" The Viking
Canadian bacon, beef, bacon, onions, mushrooms, and Cheddar cheese served with a side of pickles
12" Maui Wowie
Canadian bacon, pineapple, and peppers
12" The Jewel
Sausage, onion, and green peppers
12" The Bunk
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, and onions
12" Meat Raffle
Pepperoni, sausage, Italian sausage, and beef
12" Italian Stallion
Pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, whipped ricotta, and giardiniera peppers, served with a side of hot honey
12" Community Garden
Onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, spinach, mushrooms, red or white sauce
12" The Crib
Chicken, blue cheese, buffalo sauce, spinach, onions white sauce
12" The Knight
Pepperoni, sausage, and extra cheese
12" Monkey Valley
Sausage, banana peppers, and sauerkraut
14" Pizzas
14" Cheese Pizza
14" Angie's House Special
Pepperoni, sausage, salami, onion, green peppers, mushrooms
14" Greekin Out
Chicken, feta, spinach, Greek olives, white sauce
14" The Viking
Canadian bacon, beef, bacon, onions, mushrooms, and Cheddar cheese served with a side of pickles
14" Maui Wowie
Canadian bacon, pineapple, peppers
14" The Jewel
Sausage, onion, and green peppers
14" The Bunk
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, and onions
14" Meat Raffle
Pepperoni, sausage, Italian sausage, beef, and Canadian bacon
14" Italian Stallion
Pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, whipped ricotta, and giardiniera peppers, served with a side of hot honey
14" Community Garden
Onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, spinach, mushrooms, red or white sauce
14" The Crib
Chicken, blue cheese, buffalo sauce, spinach, onions white sauce
14" Monkey Valley
Sausage, banana peppers, and sauerkraut
14" The Knight
Pepperoni, sausage, and extra cheese