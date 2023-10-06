Angie's Country Kitchen
Breakfast
Pancakes F. Toast & Waffles
- One Egg Breakfast$7.50
Served w/ Hashbrowns or Grits, Biscuits or Toast, Bacon or Sausage, or Ham for $1
- Two Egg Breakfast$8.50
Served w/ Hashbrowns or Grits, Biscuits or Toast, Bacon or Sausage, or Ham for $2
- Three Egg Breakfast$10.50
Served w/ Hashbrowns or Grits, Biscuits or Toast, Bacon or Sausage, or Ham for $3
- 3 Pancake Breakfast$6.00
Add Bacon for $2.50 or Ham for $4
- 1 Pancake Breakfast$3.00
Add Bacon for $2.50 or Ham for $5
- 2 Pancake Breakfast$5.00
Add Bacon for $2.50 or Ham for $6
- French Toast$6.00
Add one Meat for $2.50 or Two Eggs for $2.50
- Waffle$5.00
- Eggs plate$6.50
Breakfast Sandwiches
Kolache and Croissants
- Kolache$2.75
- 1/2 Dozen Kolache$15.00
- Dozen Kolache$28.00
- Bacon Egg and Cheese Croissant$6.00
- Sausage Egg and Cheese Croissant$3.69
- Ham Egg and Cheese Croissant$3.69
- Biscuit egg, cheese wc sausage or bacon$2.75
- Breakfast Tacos potatoes, eggs, Sausage & cheese$2.39
- Breakfast Tacos potatoes, cheese eggs & Bacon$2.39
- Biscuit Sausage egg & cheese$3.25
- Croissants Egg & cheese$3.25
Breakfast Side Orders
Omelettes
- Ham & Cheese Omelette$9.50
- Bacon Or Sausage And Cheese Omelette$9.50
- Veggie & Cheese Omelette$11.00
Onion, tomato, bell peppers, and Mushrooms
- Greek Feta Cheese Omelette$9.00
Onion, bell peppers, tomato, feta, and kalamata olives
- Spanish Omelette$9.00
onion, tomato, and jalapeno
- Western Omelette$10.00
ham, tomato, bell peppers, and onions
Breakfast Tacos
Breakfast Drinks
Main Menu
Chef's Selections
- Chicken Fried Steak$13.50
Lightly Batter Beef Cutlet Deep Fried w/ choice of white or brown gravy.
- Beef Liver and Onions$10.50
Liver smothered with onions and brown gravy.
- Grilled Chicken$10.50
1/2 lb boneless chicken breast w/ grille onion, bell pepper, and mushroom
- Chicken Fried Chicken$11.50
Battered and fried with choice of white or brown gravy
- Chopped Steak$11.00
1/2 lb ground beef smothered with green bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and brown gravy
- Pork Chops$13.50
2 grilled center cut pork chops
- Fried Catfish$13.50
- Grilled Catfish$13.00
- Chicken Tenders w. French Fries$9.50
- 3 Veggie Plate$5.95
- Add Side Salad$1.00
- Fish strip$11.00
Sides
Sandwiches
- Club Sandwich FF or Onion Rings$8.50
Triple Decker of turkey, ham, bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayonaise
- Philly Cheese Steak$9.00
Grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese
- Grilled Cheese$4.00
- Patty melt$9.00
Hamburger patty between 2 slices of swiss cheese, onions, mushroom, on rye bread
- Chicken Philly$8.50
- Chicken Sandwich w/ Bacon$8.00
Mayo, lettuce, tomato, and cheese
- Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$8.00
lettuce and tomato
- Ham & Cheese Club$7.50
Tripled decker of sliced ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonaise
- Club Sandwich$8.00
all burgers are 1/2 lb served w/ French Fries, or sub onion rings for $1. Make it a double for $4
- BLT$8.00
6 slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, on Texas toast
Burgers
- Hamburger$7.50
all burgers are 1/2 lb served w/ French Fries, or sub onion rings for $1. Make it a double for $4
- Cheeseburger$8.50
all burgers are 1/2 lb served w/ French Fries, or sub onion rings for $1. Make it a double for $5
- Bacon Cheeseburger$9.50
all burgers are 1/2 lb served w/ French Fries, or sub onion rings for $1. Make it a double for $6
- Mushroom Swiss Cheeseburger$8.50
all burgers are 1/2 lb served w/ French Fries, or sub onion rings for $1. Make it a double for $7
Salads
- Chef Salad$11.00
Lettuce, Ham, Cheese, Turkey, Egg, Cucumber, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Olive, and Onion
- Crispy Fried Chicken Salad$12.00
Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Egg, Onion, Olives, Bell Pepper, and Cucumbers
- Greek (add grilled chicken for $3.50)$10.00
Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Greek Olives, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion Bell Peppers, Pepperoncini Peppers, add grilled chicken for $2.50
- Grilled Chicken Salad$11.00
Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Olives, Bell Pepper, and Eggs
Desserts
Frozen To-Go Food
Drinks
Catering
Catering
- Lasagna (Catering)$178.61
Feeds up to 15 people
- Salisbury Steak (Catering)$178.61
Feeds up to 15 people
- Pork Chops (Catering)$202.97
Feeds up to 15 people
- Meatloaf (Catering)$178.61
Feeds up to 15 people
- Chicken and Dumplings (Catering)$178.61
Feeds up to 15 people
- Beef Tips and Rice (Catering)$178.61
Feeds up to 15 people
- Chicken Fried Steak (Catering)$202.97
Feeds up to 15 people
- Grilled Chicken Salad (Catering)$178.61
Feeds up to 15 people