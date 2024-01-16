Angi's Mexican Kitchen Food Truck
Food Truck
Tacos
- Tacos De Al Pastor
Corn tortilla tacos filled with pork marinaded with adobo and pineapple. Topped with grilled pineapple, red onion and fresh cilantro$11.99
- Tacos De Birria
Dipped corn tortilla tacos filled with a tender and juicy beef. Topped with red onion and fresh cilantro. Order of 3 comes with an 8 oz cup of consome$11.99
- Shredded Meat Tacos
Corn tortilla tacos filled with chicken, beef or pork. Topped with red onion and fresh cilantro$10.99
- Tacos De Pescado
Corn tortilla tacos filled with pan seared fished cooked with onion. Mayo drizzle at the base of the taco & topped with pico de gallo$11.99
- Tacos De Camaron
Corn tortilla tacos filled with fresh grilled shrimp. Topped with grilled onion, shredded cabbage, and fresh cilantro$11.99
- Tacos De Asada
Corn tortilla tacos filled with diced steak. Topped with grilled onion, shredded cabbage and fresh cilantro$11.99
- Tacos De Chorizo
Corn tortilla ta cos filled with chorizo. Topped with grilled onions, shredded cabbage and fresh cilantro$11.99
- Quesabirrias
Corn tortilla tacos, dipped and toasted until crispy with cheese. Filled with our signature birria and topped with red onion and fresh cilantro. Order of 3 comes with an 8 oz cup of consome$13.99