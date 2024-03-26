Angora Mediterranean Grill
Food
Hot Appetizers
- Cheese Cigars$7.99
Feta cheese, parsley, and herbs wrapped up in homemade Turkish filo dough (5 Rolls)
- Kibbeh (Icli Kofte)$11.99
Exterior is made from a combination of bulgur, semolina, and spices. The stuffing contains ground beef, onions, ground nuts, and spices. Served fried (3 pieces)
- Falafel$8.99
Deep-fried patty made from ground chickpeas and fava beans (5 pieces).
- Oven Baked Hummus$12.99
Hot hummus topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Add beef pepperoni +$3.00
- Fried Calamari$12.99
Tender calamari rings, breaded and lightly fried until golden. Served with our homemade marinara sauce.
Cold Appetizers
- Cig Kofte$8.99
Vegetarian meatballs made from bulgur, onion, tomato paste, garlic, red pepper flakes, isot pepper, o.live oil, and lemon juice (6 pieces)
- White Bean Salad$7.99Out of stock
White beans, red & green bell pepper, red onion, olive oil, and vinegar.
- Sauced Eggplant$7.99
Fried eggplant cubes, red and green peppers, garlic, onions, tomatoes, topped with the chef’s special tomato sauce.
- Grape Leaves$8.99
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, pine nuts, onions, parsley, and herbs (5 pieces).
- Hummus$7.99
Chickpeas mashed to paste with lemon juice and tahini
- Babaganoush$7.99
Puree of eggplant, flavored with tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic and onion
- Eggplant Salad$7.99
Tomatoes, onions, and peppers chopped finely and seasoned with our special dressing
- Haydari$7.99
Made from labneh, garlic, chopped walnut and herbs
- Tabbouleh$7.99Out of stock
A mixture of cracked wheat, green onion, parsley, and tomatoes
- Mixed Cold Appetizers$18.99
Hummus, Babaghanoush, Eggplant Salad, Spicy Ezme, and Haydari
Sandwiches & Wraps
- Lamb Gyro$11.99
Served with tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, carrot, and red cabbage. Your choice of bread: pita or wrap. Homemade pita +$1.00.
- Chicken Gyro$11.99
Served with tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, carrot, and red cabbage. Your choice of bread: pita or wrap. Homemade pita +$1.00.
- Lamb Shish$11.99
Served with tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, carrot, and red cabbage. Your choice of bread: pita or wrap. Homemade pita +$1.00.
- Beef Shish$11.99
Served with tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, carrot, and red cabbage. Your choice of bread: pita or wrap. Homemade pita +$1.00.
- Kofte Kebab$11.99
- Grilled Chicken$11.99
Served with tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, carrot, and red cabbage. Your choice of bread: pita or wrap. Homemade pita +$1.00.
- Lamb Adana$11.99
Served with tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, carrot, and red cabbage. Your choice of bread: pita or wrap. Homemade pita +$1.00.
- Chicken Adana$11.99
Served with tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, carrot, and red cabbage. Your choice of bread: pita or wrap. Homemade pita +$1.00.
- Falafel$7.99
Served with tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, carrot, and red cabbage. Your choice of bread: pita or wrap. Homemade pita +$1.00.
- Mixed Gyro$11.99
Served with tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, carrot, and red cabbage. Your choice of bread: pita or wrap. Homemade pita +$1.00.
Oven Baked Entrees
- Lahmacun$13.99
A round, thin piece of dough topped with minced meat, vegetable, and herbs including onions, tomatoes, and parsley and spices, then baked. (2 Pieces)
- Kasarli Pide$14.99
Cheese Pie. Add Cheese +$3.00 : Add Egg +$2.00 : Add Beef Pepperoni +$5.00
- Kiymali Pide$21.99
Pie with ground meat, tomatoes, and green peppers
- Kusbasili Pide$22.99
Pie with meat cubes, tomatoes, and green peppers
- Sucuklu Pide$21.99
Beef Pepperoni & Cheese Pie
- Special Pide$24.99
Entrees
- Lamb Gyro Platter$19.99
Served with Rice or Fries & Salad
- Chicken Gyro Platter$19.99
Served with Rice or Fries & Salad
- Lamb & Chicken Mixed Gyro Platter$20.99
- Adana Kebab$20.99
Skewered ground lamb marinated with spices. Served with Rice or Fries & Salad
- Chicken Adana Kebab$20.99
Skewered ground chicken marinated with spices. Served with Rice or Fries & Salad
- Beef Shish Kebab$21.99
Chunks of beef marinated with our special sauce, grilled on skewers. Served with Rice or Fries & Salad
- Lamb Shish Kebab$21.99
Chunks of baby lamb marinated with our special sauce, grilled on skewers. Served with Rice or Fries & Salad
- Kofte Kebab$20.99
Chef’s special kofte. Served with rice or fries and salad. 5 pieces.
- Grilled Chicken Platter$19.99
Boneless chicken thighs marinated in our special sauce, grilled on skewers. Served with Rice or Fries & Salad
- Manti$19.99
Turkish Ravioli. Dough stuffed with ground beef, onion and spices, served in yoghurt mixed with garlic and topped tomato sauce
- Iskender$21.99
Lamb gyro in a lightly hot tomato sauce over fried pita bread served with yoghurt
- Beyti$21.99
Seasoned ground lamb (Adana Kebab) grilled on skewer, served wrapped in lavash and topped with tomato sauce and yoghurt
- Lamb Shank$23.99Out of stock
Served with Rice.
- Mixed Grill for Two$39.99
A rich combination platter of Shish Kebab, Chicken Adana, Lamb Gyro, Chicken Gyro, and Grilled Chicken.
- Chef's Special Mixed Grill$94.99
Mixed Grill covered with fresh dough and baked in oven. Family Plate. Served to 4 - 6 People
Desserts
- Pistachio Baklava$6.99
4 pieces
- Walnut Baklava$6.99
4 pieces
- Chocolate Baklava$6.99
4 pieces
- Mussel Baklava$6.99
4 pieces
- Carrot Slice Baklava$7.49
2 pieces
- Pistachio Rolls$7.49
4 pieces
- Kazandibi$7.49
Caramelized milk pudding
- Sutlac / Special Rice Pudding$7.49
Baked in oven
- Shobiyet$7.49
4 pieces
- Pistachio Kadayif$7.99
Shredded wheat is pressed out in sheets and filled with pistachio. Sweetened with hot syrup.
- Royal Pistachio Kadayif$8.49
Shredded wheat is pressed out in sheets and filled with pistachio, sweetened with hot syrup. Topped with whole Pistachio.
- Burma Kadayif$7.49
Shredded wheat is pressed out in sheets and then rolled around a center of pistachio. Sweetened with hot syrup.
- Kunefe$8.99
Baked in Oven. Served Hot. Made with sweet cheese and shredded Kadayif noodles, then soaked in sweet syrup