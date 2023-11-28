Anita’s Delicias Mexicanas
Main Menu
Aperitivos (Appetizer)
- Guacamole and Totopos$5.30
Guacamole and chips
- Salsas and Totopos$4.30
Salsa and chips
- Platanos Fritos$3.30
Fried plantains
- Empanadas De Pollo O Queso$3.30
Chicken or cheese empanadas with lettuce, sour cream, and cheese
- Tamales De Pollo Y Puerco Verde O Rojo$3.10
Chicken and pork, choose green or red
- Ensalada Express$10.00
Lettuce, avocado, onion, tomatoes, grilled chicken, and radish
Sopas (Soups)
Platillos (Dishes)
- Pechuga De Pollo$12.00
Breaded chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, avocado, and lemon
- Enchiladas De Pollo$12.00
Chicken enchiladas in green or red sauce or mole
- Carne Asada$14.99
Grilled steak with lettuce, tomato, avocado, and lemon
- Bistek a La Mexicana$14.99
Mexican-style steak with tomato, onion, pepper, and coriander
- Camarones a La Diabla$14.50
Shrimp hot style with lettuce, tomato, avocado, and lemon
- 3 Flautas De Maíz$11.50
3 corn tortillas with lettuce, sour cream, and cheese
- Mole Poblano$13.50
- Plato De La Casa Fajita Mix$15.50
House dish - fajita steak, chicken, and shrimp with onion and poblano pepper
- Enchiladas De rez$14.00
Tostadas
- Ceviche Tostada$4.75
Fish with tomato, onion, coriander, and avocado. With beans, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese
- Pollo Tostada$4.50
Grilled chicken with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese
- Asada Tostada$4.50
Grilled steak with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese
- Pastor Tostada$4.50
Marinated meat with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese
- Carnitas Tostada$4.50
Fried pork with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese
- Chorizo Tostada$4.50
Spicy sausage with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese
- Lengua Tostada$4.75
Cow tongue with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese
Huaraches
- Pollo Huarache$10.00
Grilled chicken with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese
- Asada Huarache$10.00
Grilled steak with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese
- Pastor Huarache$10.00
Marinated meat with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese
- Carnitas Huarache$10.00
Fried pork with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese
- Chorizo Huarache$10.00
Spicy sausage with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese
- Lengua Huarache$11.00
Cow tongue with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese
Sopes
- Pollo Sope$4.50
Grilled chicken with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese
- Asada Sope$4.50
Grilled steak with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese
- Pastor Sope$4.50
Marinated meat with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese
- Carnitas Sope$4.50
Fried pork with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese
- Chorizo Sope$4.50
Spicy sausage with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese
- Lengua Sope$4.75
Cow tongue with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese
- Pupusas - Queso$3.00
- Pupusas - Revueltas$3.00
- Pupusas - Loroco con Queso$3.00
- Pupusas - Frijol$3.00
- Pupusas - Chorizo$3.00
- Pupusas - Pollo$3.00
Burritos
- Pollo Burrito$10.00
Grilled chicken with beans, rice, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese
- Asada Burrito$10.00
Grilled steak with beans, rice, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese
- Pastor Burrito$10.00
Marinated meat with beans, rice, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese
- Carnitas Burrito$10.00
Fried pork with beans, rice, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese
- Chorizo Burrito$10.00
Spicy sausage with beans, rice, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese
- Lengua Burrito$11.00
Cow tongue with beans, rice, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese
Tacos
- Pollo Taco$3.20
Grilled chicken with coriander, onion, lemons, and radish
- Asada Taco$3.25
Grilled steak with coriander, onion, lemons, and radish
- Pastor Taco$3.20
Marinated meat with coriander, onion, lemons, and radish
- Carnitas Taco$3.20
Fried pork with coriander, onion, lemons, and radish
- Chorizo Taco$3.20
Spicy sausage with coriander, onion, lemons, and radish
- Lengua Taco$4.50
Cow tongue with coriander, onion, lemons, and radish
- Tripa$4.50
Beef tripe with coriander, onion, lemons, and radish
- Birria$4.50
Spicy beef with coriander, onion, lemons, and radish
- Quesadilla$6.00
Tortilla with cheese, coriander, onion, lemons, and radish
- Quesabirria$13.00
Quesadilla with spicy beef, coriander, onion, lemons, and radish. 3 per order includes consome
- Quesadilla - Carnitas$6.00
- Quesadilla - Pastor$6.00
- Quesadilla - Chorizo$6.00
- Quesadilla - Azada$6.00
- Quesadilla - Pollo$6.00
- Quesadilla - Lengua$8.00
Tortas
- Pollo Torta$10.00
Grilled chicken with mayonnaise, beans, lettuce, cheese, pepper, tomato, onion, and avocado
- Asada Torta$10.00
Grilled steak with mayonnaise, beans, lettuce, cheese, pepper, tomato, onion, and avocado
- Pastor Torta$10.00
Marinated meat with mayonnaise, beans, lettuce, cheese, pepper, tomato, onion, and avocado
- Carnitas Torta$10.00
Fried pork with mayonnaise, beans, lettuce, cheese, pepper, tomato, onion, and avocado
- Chorizo Torta$10.00
Spicy sausage with mayonnaise, beans, lettuce, cheese, pepper, tomato, onion, and avocado
- Lengua Torta$11.00
Cow tongue with mayonnaise, beans, lettuce, cheese, pepper, tomato, onion, and avocado
- Jamón$10.00
Ham with mayonnaise, beans, lettuce, cheese, pepper, tomato, onion, and avocado
- Cubana$11.50
With mayonnaise, beans, lettuce, cheese, pepper, tomato, onion, and avocado
- Milanesa De Pollo$10.00
Breaded chicken with mayonnaise, beans, lettuce, cheese, pepper, tomato, onion, and avocado
- Milanesa De Res$10.00
Breaded beef with mayonnaise, beans, lettuce, cheese, pepper, tomato, onion, and avocado