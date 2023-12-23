Anita's Mexican Restaurant | Bastrop 1004 Main Street
Food
Appetizers
- Bean & Cheese Nachos$9.95
- Chile Con Queso Lg$12.99
- Chile Con Queso Sm$8.99
- Deluxe Nachos$10.99
- Fajita Nachos$15.99
- Fajita Quesadilla (1/2 order)$12.99
- Fajita Quesadilla (Full Order)$17.99
- Fajita Quesadilla Shrimp (1/2 Order)$13.99
- Fajita Quesadilla Shrimp (Full Order)$19.99
- Guacamole Salad LG$10.99
- Guacamole Salad Sm$8.99
- Quesadilla (1/2 Order)$7.99
- Quesadilla (Full Order)$11.99
- Queso Compuesto$14.99
- Tamales (1)$2.25
- Tamales W/ Chili Meat & Cheese$3.25
Fajitas Plate
Lite Meals
- Lite Plate$10.99
Choice of ONE (1) enchilada OR beef crispy taco served with a side of guacamole and tostada covered with chile con queso
- Taco Salad$11.99
Tortilla bowl with choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese topped with sour cream and guacamole
- Small Tortilla Soup$10.99
Shredded chicken, chips, pico de gallo, rice, topped with guacamole & Monterey cheese
- Large Tortilla Soup$13.95
Shredded chicken, chips, pico de gallo, rice, topped with guacamole & Monterey cheese
- Chalupa Plate$11.99
(2) bean & cheese chalupas served with rice and beans
- Cheese Enchiladas$12.95
(2) enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce served with rice and bean
- Envueltos De Guacamole$13.95
Guacamole wrapped in corn tortilla (2) topped with ranchero sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
Enchiladas
Steak N Chops
- Steak Conzumel$26.99
8 oz ribeye and choice of (1) cheese, beef, or chicken enchilada served with guacamole, rice and beans
- Steak & Fries$18.99
8 oz ribeye with fries and garnish salad
- Steak Ala Mexicana$19.99
Chopped beef fajita mixed with our ranchero sauce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and onion. Served with rice and beans
- Pork Chops$16.95
(2) pork chops topped with ranchero sauce served with rice and charro beans
Taco Plates
- Puffy Taco Plate$14.95
(2) handmade taco shells; choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, & shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Soft Fajita Tacos Plate$13.99
(2) fajita tacos topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Barbacoa Tacos Plate$13.99
(2) topped with cilantro and onions served with rice and beans
- Shrimp Soft Tacos Plate$15.99
(2) topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese with rice and beans
- Crispy Taco Plate$11.50
(2) ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Street Taco$13.99
(4) choice of pastor or barbacoa topped with cilantro and onions served with limes and (2) jalapeños toreados
- Chipotle Fish Tacos Plate$14.25
(2) topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese. Served with rice & charro beans
Combo
- Anita's Plate$13.99
(1) cheese enchilada with (1) tamale and (1) crispy taco served with rice and beans
- Tamale Plate$14.99
(3) tamales topped with chili meat sauce served with rice & beans
- Combo Plate$13.00
Choice of (1) cheese, beef, or chicken enchilada (1) carne guisada taco, guacamole & chile con queso
- Barbacoa Plate$14.99
Barbacoa served with pico de gallo, rice and beans
- Nopales Plate$10.99
Served with rice and beans
- Carne Guisada Plate$14.99
Served with tortillas, rice and beans
- Larrys Late$16.99
(1) beef enchilada (1) crispy taco (1) carne guisada taco served with guacamole, & chile con queso
- Mexican Plate$12.99
(1) cheese enchilada with choice of chalupa or crispy taco served with rice and beans
Dinners
- Monterey Chicken$15.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with bell peppers, melted jack cheese, sliced avocado served with rice and beans
- Chicken Flautas$13.99
(3) deep fried corn tortillas stuffed with seasoned chicken served with guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans
- Chicken Quesadilla Plate$13.99
Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans
- Chile Relleno$14.99
Hand-breaded poblano pepper, stuffed with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, or cheese, served with guacamole rice and beans
- Gorditas Plate$14.99
(2) gorditas filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, and cheese served with rice and beans
- Chimichanga Plate$14.99
Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken chimichanga topped with chilli meat and chile con queso served with rice ands beans
Burger & More
- Chicken Fried Chicken$14.99
Fried hand breaded chicken breast topped with queso, pico de gallo and sliced avocado served with rice and beans
- Cheeseburger$12.95
Beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles served with fries
- Hamburger Mexicana$13.99
Beef patty topped with Monterey cheese, avocado, jalapeños, tortillas strips & mayonnaise served with fries
- Chicken Fried Steak$15.99
Topped with cream gravy & served with fries. Texas toast & side salad
- Chicken Fried Steak Ranchero$13.99
Chicken fried steak topped with ranchero sauce & jack cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Tender Basket$12.99
(3) chicken breast tenders served gravy and fries
- Fried Fish Plate$14.99
(2) catfish fillets served with fries and Texas toast
- Fried Shrimp Plate$14.99
(10) shrimp served with fries and Texas toast
A La Carte
- Puffy Taco$4.50
- Soft Taco$3.95
- Crispy Taco$2.95
- Carne Guisada$6.99
- Side Enchilada$3.50
- Side Refried Beans$2.99
- Charro Beans$3.25
- Rice$2.99
- Side Flauta$3.50
- Side Chalupa$3.75
- Side Guacamole$6.00
- Fries$3.50
- Side Barbacoa$3.50
- Side Chicharron$3.00
- Side Fajita Chicken$5.99
- Side Fajita Beef$5.99
- Side Nopales$2.99
- Pork Chop$5.99
- Egg$1.99
- Sliced Avocado$5.00
- Chalupa Comp$5.75
- Chalupa w/meat$4.75
- Chalupa w/guacamole$4.75
- Side Tamale$3.25
Kids Menu
Extras
To Go's
- Margarita togo$10.00
- 8 Oz Queso to Go$8.95
- 16 Oz Queso to Go$14.95
- 32 Oz Queso to Go$24.95
- 32 oz Salsa to go$12.00
- Md. Salsa to go$3.25
- sm Salsa to go$3.00
- 12 oz Queso Comp to go$11.99
- Chili con Queso 2 oz$3.25
- Lg menudo togo$16.99
- sm Menudo to go$13.99
- 16 Salsa Verde to go$10.00
- Lg Chips to go$4.00
- sm Chips togo$2.50
- LG Tortilla Soup to go$14.99
- sm Tortilla Soup$12.99
- Guac 160z togo$14.00
- Guac 12oz$10.50
- Guac 8oz$8.75
Drinks
Beverages
- Tea$3.00
- Mexican Coke$3.95
- Fountain Drinks$3.00
- To Go$3.50
32 oz
- Orange Juice$2.95
- Milk$2.95
- Hot Chocolate$2.95
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Jarritos Tamarindo$3.00
- Jarritos Punch$3.00
- Jarritos Pineapple$3.00
- Jarritos Grapefruit$3.00
- Medium Cup$0.50
- Large Cup$1.00
- Water
- Water Bottle$1.39
- Chocolate Milk$2.95
- Topo Chico$3.00
- Can Soda$1.39