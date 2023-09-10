Food

Soup

Mutton Bone Soup

$5.95

Goat, coastal spices, and cilantro

Koli Rasam

$5.95

Chicken, spices, and lentils

Rasam

$4.95

Tamarind, tomatoes, pepper, and cumin

Hot and Sour Chicken Soup

$6.95

Ginger, chicken, soy sauce, and chili

Sweet Corn Chicken Soup

$6.95

Chicken, sweet corn, and egg

Chicken Clear Soup

$5.95

Chicken stock, vinegar, and peppercorn

Tomato Soup

$5.50

Tomatoes, croutons, and spices

Hot and Sour Veg Soup

$6.50

Ginger, vegetables, soy sauce, and chili

Sweet Corn Veg Soup

$6.50

Chicken, vegetables, Egg and Sweet corn

Veg Clear Soup

$5.50

Vegetable stock, vinegar, and peppercorn

Kid's Menu

French Fries

$7.25

Deep-fried potatoes

Chicken Nuggets

$8.75

Deep-fried chicken patties

Chocolate Dosa

$11.95

Dosa crepe and chocolate

Cone Dosa

$10.95

Dosa crepe, crispy

Starters Non-Veg

Chicken'65

$14.50

Chicken, spices, and fenugreek leaves

Chicken Lollipop

$14.50

Wings, ginger, garlic, and spices

Half Fried Chicken

$14.50

Chicken, cashews, and chili

Full Fried Chicken

$26.50

Chicken, cashews, and chili

Fish fry

$14.50

Fish, spices, pepper, and ginger

Nethili Fry

$16.75

Anchovy, chili, and coriander

Thava Pomfret

$19.75

Pomfret, spices, cumin, and curry leaves

Fish Finger

$15.25

Fish, egg yolk, and black pepper

King Fish

$19.75

Mackerel and spices

Fish'65

$15.25

Fish cubes, spices, and fenugreek leaves

Prawn'65

$18.50

Shrimp and spices

Mutton Kola Urundai

$16.50

Goat kheema and spices, minced

Starters Veg

Kulipaniaram

$14.95

Lentil, rice, mustard, and chutneys

Onion Pakkoda

$11.50

Onion, besan, ajwain, and fennel

Gobi'65

$12.95

Cauliflower, spice powders, and yogurt

Paneer'65

$14.95

Cheese and Indian masalas

Mushroom'65

$12.95

Mushroom, spice powders, and yogurt

Aloo Samosa

$8.75

Potatoes stuffed and fried

Chaat Samosa

$10.95

Samosa, yogurt, and chutneys

Thava Paneer

$14.99

Biryani

Seeraga Samba Mutton Biryani

$19.95

Samba rice, spices, mint, and goat

Seeraga Samba Kola Biryani

$20.95

Samba rice, spices, and goat minced balls

Seeraga Samba Chicken Biryani

$18.95

Samba rice, spices, mint, and chicken

Seeraga Samba Nattukoli Biryani

$19.95

Samba rice, spices, mint, and Cornish hen

Seeraga Samba Chicken'65 Biryani

$18.95

Samba rice, spices, mint, and chicken'65

Seeraga Samba Egg Biryani (non veg )

$15.50

Samba rice, spices, mint, and egg (non veg)

Goat Biryani

$17.50

Goat, basmati, and whole spices

Chicken Biryani

$16.95

Chicken, basmati, and whole spices

Chicken'65 Biryani

$17.50

Chicken'65, basmati, and whole spices

Nattu Koli Biryani

$17.95

Cornish, basmati, and whole spices

Kaadai Biryani

$19.50

Quail, basmati, and whole spices

Prawn Biryani

$19.50

Shrimp, basmati, and whole spices

Fish Biryani

$19.50

Fish, basmati, and whole spices

EGG BIRYANI (non veg)

$13.75

biryani extract from nonveg biryani rice and served with raitha chicken salna

Vegetable Biryani

$13.75

Vegetables, seeraga samba rice, and whole spices

Seeraga Samba Plain Biryani

$13.95

Plain Basmathi Biryani

$11.95

Seeraga Samba Kaadai biryani

$19.95

Seeraga Samba Prawn Biryani

$19.95

Egg (veg)biryani

$13.45

seeraga samba veg biryani served with egg raitha and veg kurma

Pulao

Veg Pulao

$17.50

Mixed vegetables, cumin, ghee, and mint

Peas Pulao

$17.50

Peas, cumin, mint, and basmati

Kashmiri Pulao

$17.50

Fruits, raisin, cashew, vegetables, and basmati

Paneer Pulao

$18.50

Paneer, mint, ghee, and basmati

Jeera Rice

$17.50

Cumin seeds, ghee, cilantro, and basmati

Thali

Anjappar Popular Non-Veg Meal

$23.95

Koli soup, chicken Chettinad, mutton curry, fish curry, kootu, poriyal, spinach, rasam, rice, chapatti, sweet curd, pickle, and papad

Anjappar Chicken Meal

$19.75

Chicken Chettinad, kootu, poriyal, spinach, rasam, rice, chapati, sweet curd, pickle, and papad

Anjappar Mutton Meal

$20.95

Mutton curry, kootu, poriyal, spinach, rasam, rice, chapati, sweet curd, pickle, and papad

Anjappar Fish Meal

$20.95

Fish curry, kootu, poriyal, spinach, rasam, rice, chapati, sweet curd, pickle, and papad

Anjappar Vegetarian Meal

$16.95

Sambar, veg kuruma, Kara kulambu, kootu, poriyal, spinach, rasam, rice, chapati, sweet curd, pickle, and papad

House Specialties Non-Veg

Special Anjappar Chicken Dry

$16.50

Boneless chicken

Special Anjappar Chicken Masala

$17.50

Boneless chicken and chef's special masala

Pepper Chicken Boneless Dry

$16.50

Boneless chicken, spices, sautéed onion, and tomatoes

Pepper Chicken Boneless Masala

$17.50

Boneless chicken, spices, sautéed onion, and tomatoes

Chettinad Chicken Roast

$16.50

Boned chicken

Chettinad Chicken Masala

$17.50

Boned chicken and house special masalas

Karaikudi Chicken Masala

$18.50

Boned chicken, spices, sautéed onion, and tomatoes

Non-Halal Nattu Koli

$17.50

Cornish hen and spices

Non-Halal Nattu Koli* masala

$18.50

Cornish hen and spices

Kadai - Roast

$16.50

Quail and spices

Kadai - Masala

$17.50

Quail and spices

Butter Chicken Masala

$16.95

Chicken, red cashew sauce, and methi

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.95

Chicken, red cashew sauce, and methi

Palak Chicken

$17.95

Spinach, chicken, and sauce

Kadaai Chicken

$17.95

Chicken, bell pepper, onion, and tomatoes

Mutton Sukka Varuval

$15.50

Boneless lamb, peppercorns, and cashew

Mutton Masala

$17.95

Boneless lamb, coconut, and spices

Mutton Uppu Kari

$15.95

Goat, onion, spices, and salt

Mutton Liver - Roast

$13.75

Liver and spices

Mutton Liver - Masala

$14.75

Liver and spices

Mutton Brain - Roast

$13.75Out of stock

Brain and spices

Mutton Brain - Masala

$14.75Out of stock

Brain and spices

Fish Curry

$15.95

Fish, tamarind, and chili

Prawn - Varuval

$17.95

Shrimp and spices

Prawn - Masala

$18.95

Shrimp and spices

Crab - Roast

$42.95

Crab, curry leaves, and spices

Crab - Masala

$45.95

Crab, curry leaves, and spices

Egg Masala (non-veg Broth)

$10.95

plz mention veg broth or non veg broth plz

Egg Pepper Fry

$7.25

Egg, cumin, and pepper

Egg Omelet

$7.25

Egg, onion, and chili

Egg Podimas

$7.25

Egg and green chili

Egg masala (Veg -Broth)

$10.95

Egg kalaki (non - veg )

$7.25

Egg kalaki ( veg )

$7.25

House Specialties Veg

Chettinad Vegetable Kurma

$10.95

Mixed vegetables, coconut, and spices

Poondu Kuzhambu

$14.25

Garlic, tomatoes, shallots, tamarind, and spices

Ennai Kathirikai

$13.25

Eggplant, tamarind, shallots, and spices

Paneer Butter Masala

$13.25

Cheese, cashew, spices, and fenugreek leaves

Kadai Paneer

$13.25

Cheese, bell pepper, onion, and tomatoes

Mutter Paneer Masala

$13.25

Cheese, peas, spices, onion, and tomatoes

Kadai Vegetable

$12.50

Mixed vegetables, bell pepper, onion, and tomatoes

Navarathan Kurma

$12.50

Fruits, vegetables, cashew, and spices

Palak Paneer

$13.75

Spinach, cheese, and sauce

Channa Masala

$10.95

Garbanzo, tomatoes, onion, and spices

Dal Butter Fry

$11.50

Moong dal, cumin, and chili

Mushroom masala

$13.95

Green Peas masala

$13.25

Steamed

Idly - veg

$10.25

Lentil, rice, steamed, sambar, and chutneys

Idly Chicken Masala

$13.75

Lentil, rice, steamed, Chettinad chicken, and chutneys

Idly Mutton Masala

$15.25

Lentil, rice, steamed, mutton masala, and chutneys

Idly Fish Curry

$15.25

Lentil, rice, steamed, fish curry, and chutneys

Appam Veg Kurma

$12.50

Rice, pancake, and veg kurma

Appam Chicken Masala

$15.25

Rice, pancake, and Chettinad chicken

Appam Mutton Masala

$16.50Out of stock

Rice, pancake, and mutton masala

Appam Fish Curry

$16.50Out of stock

Rice, pancake, and fish curry

Appam Coconut Milk

$12.50Out of stock

Rice, pancake, and coconut milk

Cheese Aappam

$13.75Out of stock

Rice, pancake, and cheese

Egg Appam

$15.25Out of stock

Rice, pancake, and egg

Chicken Kheema Appam

$15.95Out of stock

Rice, pancake, and minced chicken

Mutton Kheema Appam

$16.95Out of stock

Rice, pancake, and minced mutton

Plain Appam 1pc

$5.95Out of stock

1 piece

Idiyappam - Coconut Milk

$14.25

Rice, hoppers, and coconut milk

Idiyappam - Veg Kurma

$15.25

Rice, hoppers, and veg kurma

Idly 1pc

$3.25

Idiyappam 1pc

$1.50

Idiyappam - chicken masala

$15.25

Idiyappam - mutton masala

$16.50

Idiyappam - fish curry

$16.50

Indian Chinese Rice and Noodles

Veg Fried Rice

$16.95

Rice and vegetables tossed soy

Veg Fried Noodles

$16.95

Noodles and vegetables tossed soy

Paneer Fried Rice

$18.95

Rice, paneer, and vegetables tossed soy

Paneer Fried Noodles

$18.95

Noodles, paneer, and vegetables tossed soy

Burnt Garlic Fried Rice

$19.50

Rice, burnt garlic, and vegetables tossed soy

Burnt Garlic Fried Noodles

$19.50

Noodles, burnt garlic, and vegetables tossed soy

Egg Fried Rice

$17.95

Rice, egg, and vegetables tossed soy

Egg Fried Noodles

$17.95

Noodles, egg, and vegetables tossed soy

Chicken Fried Rice

$18.50

Rice, egg, chicken, and vegetables tossed soy

Chicken Fried Noodles

$18.50

Noodles, egg, chicken, and vegetables tossed soy

Prawn Fried Rice

$19.50

Rice, egg, shrimp, and vegetables tossed soy

Prawn Fried Noodles

$19.50

Noodles, egg, shrimp, and vegetables tossed soy

Mixed Fried Rice

$19.50

Rice, egg, chicken, mutton, shrimp, and vegetables tossed soy

Mixed Fried Noodles

$19.50

Noodles, egg, chicken, mutton, shrimp, and vegetables tossed soy

Szechuan Veg Fried Rice

$18.25

Rice, vegetables, tossed Sichuan, and soy

Szechuan Veg Fried Noodles

$18.25

Noodles and vegetables tossed Sichuan and soy

Szechuan Paneer Fried Rice

$19.95

Rice, paneer, and vegetables tossed Sichuan and soy

Szechuan Paneer Fried Noodles

$19.95

Noodles, paneer, and vegetables tossed Sichuan and soy

Szechuan Egg Fried Rice

$18.95

Rice, egg, and vegetables tossed Sichuan and soy

Szechuan Egg Fried Noodles

$18.95

Noodles, egg, and vegetables tossed Sichuan and soy

Szechuan Chicken Fried Rice

$19.75

Rice, egg, chicken, and vegetables tossed Sichuan and soy

Szechuan Chicken Fried Noodles

$19.75

Noodles, egg, chicken, and vegetables tossed Sichuan and soy

Chicken 65 Fried RIce

$19.95

Chicken 65 fried noodels

$19.95

Gobi 65 Fried Rice

$17.95

Gobi 65 Noodels

$17.95

Indian Chinese Non-Veg

Prawn Pepper Onion

$20.95

Shrimp, bell pepper, onion, and black pepper

Chili Chicken - Dry

$17.50

Chicken, onion, bell pepper, and chili

Chili Chicken - Semi-Gravy

$18.50

Chicken, onion, bell pepper, and chili

Chicken Manchurian - Dry

$17.50

Chicken, soy sauce, chili, and onion

Chicken Manchurian - Semi-Gravy

$18.50

Chicken, soy sauce, chili, and onion

Ginger Chicken - Dry

$17.50

Chicken, ginger, chili, and onion

Ginger Chicken - Semi-Gravy

$18.50

Chicken, ginger, chili, and onion

Garlic Chicken - Dry

$17.50

Chicken, garlic, and onion

Garlic Chicken - Semi-Gravy

$18.50

Chicken, garlic, and onion

Chili Prawn - Dry

$20.95

Shrimp, onion, bell pepper, and chili

Chili Prawn - Semi-Gravy

$21.95

Shrimp, onion, bell pepper, and chili

Chili Fish - Dry

$19.95

Fish, onion, bell pepper, and chili

Chili Fish - Semi-Gravy

$20.95

Fish, onion, bell pepper, and chili

Ginger Prawn Dry

$20.95

Shrimp, ginger, chili, and onion

Ginger Prawn - Semi-Gravy

$21.95

Shrimp, ginger, chili, and onion

Garlic Prawn Dry

$20.95

Shrimp, garlic, and onion

Garlic Prawn - Semi-Gravy

$21.95

Shrimp, garlic, and onion

Indian Chinese Veg

Baby Corn Pepper Onion

$18.50

Baby corn, bell pepper, onion, and black pepper

Chili Mushroom - Dry

$16.50

Mushroom, onion, bell pepper, and chili

Chili Mushroom - Semi-Gravy

$17.50

Mushroom, onion, bell pepper, and chili

Chili Paneer - Dry

$17.50

Paneer, onion, bell pepper, and chili

Chili Paneer - Semi-Gravy

$18.50

Paneer, onion, bell pepper, and chili

Gobi Manchurian - Dry

$16.50

Cauliflower, soy sauce, chili, and onion

Gobi Manchurian - Semi-Gravy

$17.50

Cauliflower, soy sauce, chili, and onion

Baby Corn Manchurian - Dry

$16.50

Baby corn, soy sauce, chili, and onion

Baby Corn Manchurian - Semi-Gravy

$17.50

Baby corn, soy sauce, chili, and onion

Veg Manchurian - Dry

$17.50

Minced vegetables, soy sauce, chili, and onion

Veg Manchurian - Semi-Gravy

$18.50

Minced vegetables, soy sauce, chili, and onion

Mushroom manchurian Dry

$17.50

Mushroom manchurian Gravy

$17.50

Dosa

Kal Dosa

$9.95

Rice, pancake, sambar, and chutneys

Plain Dosa

$9.95

Rice, crepe, sambar, and chutneys

Special Ghee Dosa

$10.75

Rice, crepe, ghee, sambar, and chutneys

Butter Dosa

$10.75

Rice, crepe, butter, sambar, and chutneys

Butter Masala Dosa

$12.50

Rice, crepe, butter, potato, sambar, and chutneys

Masala Dosa

$11.50

Rice, crepe, potato, sambar, and chutneys

Ghee Masala Dosa

$12.50

Rice, crepe, ghee, potato, sambar, and chutneys

Special Ghee Podi Dosa

$11.95

Rice, crepe, ghee, spices, sambar, and chutneys

Special Ghee Podi Masala Dosa

$13.75

Rice, crepe, spices, potato, sambar, and chutneys

Mysore Dosa

$12.50

Rice, crepe, spices, sambar, and chutneys

Mysore Masala Dosa

$13.50

Rice, crepe, spices, potato, sambar, and chutneys

Onion Dosa

$10.95

Rice, crepe, onion, sambar, and chutneys

Onion Masala Dosa

$12.50

Rice, crepe, onion, potato, sambar, and chutneys

Cheese Dosa

$10.75

Rice, crepe, cheese, sambar, and chutneys

Rava Dosa

$10.75

Semolina, cashews, spices, sambar, and chutneys

Onion Rava Dosa

$11.50

Semolina, cashews, spices, onion, sambar, and chutneys

Onion Rava Masala Dosa

$13.25

Semolina, cashews, spices, onion, potato, sambar, and chutneys

Rava Masala Dosa

$12.50

Semolina, cashews, spices, potato, sambar, and chutneys

Paneer Masala Dosa

$15.25

Rice, crepe, cheese, sambar, and chutneys

Gobi Masala Dosa

$13.25

Rice, crepe, cauliflower, sambar, and chutneys

Green Peas Masala Dosa

$13.25

Rice, crepe, peas, sambar, and chutneys

Mushroom Masala Dosa

$13.75

Rice, crepe, mushroom, sambar, and chutneys

Non-Veg Egg Dosa

$11.95

Rice, crepe, egg, salna, and chutneys

Mutton Dosa

$15.25

Rice, crepe, mutton, egg, salna, and chutneys

Chicken Dosa

$13.75

Rice, crepe, chicken, egg, salna, and chutneys

Madurai Mutton kari dosa

$15.25

Madurai chicken Kari dosa

$15.25

Uttappam

Uttappam

$10.75

Rice, pancake, sambar, and chutneys

Onion Uttappam

$11.25

Rice, pancake, onion, sambar, and chutneys

Tomato Uttappam

$11.25

Rice, pancake, tomato, sambar, and chutneys

Tomato Onion Uttappam

$11.95

Rice, pancake, tomato, onion, sambar, and chutneys

Chili Onion Uttappam

$11.95

Rice, pancake, chili, onion, sambar, and chutneys

Tomato Capsicum Uttappam

$11.95

Rice, pancake, tomato, bell pepper, sambar, and chutneys

Ghee Podi Uttappam

$12.50

Rice, pancake, spice, ghee, sambar, and chutneys

Chilli Onion Tomato Uttapam

$12.95

MIx Veg Uthappam

$13.99

Parotta

Parotta Veg Kurma

$10.75

Flour, multi-layered, veg kruma, and raita

Parotta Chicken Masala

$13.75

Flour, multi-layered, chicken Chettinad, and raita

Parotta Mutton Masala

$15.25

Flour, multi-layered, mutton masala, and raita

Chapathi Veg Kurma

$11.50

Wheat, layered, veg kurma, and raita

Chapathi Chicken Masala

$12.50

Wheat, layered, chicken Chettinad, and raita

Chapathi Mutton Masala

$14.50

Wheat, layered, mutton masala, and raita

Veg. Kothu Parotta

$12.50

Parotta's chopped, mixed vegetables, and raita

Egg Kothu Parotta (non veg)

$13.75

Parotta's chopped, egg, chicken salna, and raita

Chicken Kothu Parotta

$15.25

Parotta's chopped, chicken, salna, and raita

Mutton Kothu Parotta

$16.25

Parotta's chopped, mutton, salna, and raita

Ceylon Parotta (non-veg salna)

$12.65

Flour, thin-layered, salna, and raita

Ceylon Egg Parotta

$13.75

Flour, thin-layered, egg, salna, and raita

Ceylon Chicken Parotta

$15.95

Flour, thin-layered, egg, chicken, salna, and raita

Ceylon Mutton Parotta

$16.95

Flour, thin-layered, egg, mutton, salna, and raita

Parotta 1pc

$4.25

1 piece

Chapathi 1pc

$3.25

1 piece

Celon parotha {veg salna)

$12.65

Egg Kothu Parotta (veg )

$13.75

Parotta's chopped, egg, veg salna, and raita

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$4.25

Gulab Jamun with Ice Cream

$7.25

Rasmalai

$5.95

Rava Kesari

$4.25

Jigardhanda

$9.50

Falooda

$9.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.95

Strawberry Ice Cream

$4.95

Mango Ice Cream

$5.25

Chocolate Ice Cream

$4.95

Payasam

$4.25Out of stock

Accompaniments

Papad 1 order

$1.95

Raita

$3.25

Yogurt

$4.25

Potato Masala

$2.50

Plain Rice

$4.50

Sambar 8OZ

$2.99

Sambar 16oz

$4.25

Poriyal 8oz

$2.95

Kara kulambu 8oz

$2.99

Sweet Beeda

$1.83

Red chutney 8OZ

$2.95

Coconut chutney 8oz

$2.95

Green chutney 8oz

$2.95

Chicken Salna 8oz

$3.50

coconut milk 8oz

$1.95

Kootu 8oz

$2.99

Keerai 8oz (spinach)

$2.99

Basmathi Plain rice

$4.50

Ghee

$1.00

Onion n lemon

$1.50

Daily Special

Special

Beverages

Madras Filter Coffee

$4.25

Tea

$4.25

Ginger Tea

$4.50

Masala Tea

$4.95

Sweet Lassi

$4.25

Salt Lassi

$4.25

Mango Lassi

$4.50

Butter Milk

$3.25

Rose Milk

$4.25

Watermelon Juice

$6.50

Fresh Lime Juice Sweet

$3.95

Fresh Lime Soda - Sweet

$5.50

Fresh Lime Soda - Salt

$5.50

Mango Milkshake

$5.95

Strawberry Milkshake

$5.95

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.95

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.95

Chikku Milkshake

$7.25

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fresh Lime Soda - sweet & salt

$5.50

Pineapple Juice

$6.95

Nanari Sarberth

$6.50