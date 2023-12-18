Anjappar Chettinad Cuisine
Food
கொஞ்சம் Konjam / Small Cravings
- Kuzhi Paniyaram$12.00
Fried dumplings, dangar chutney, malli chutney
- Marina Beach Mulaikattiya Sundal$11.00Out of stock
Crunchy sprouts, peas, coconut, raw mango
- Gobi 65$13.00
Red chili marinated cauliflower, crispy garlic
- Baby Corn Chili Fry$14.00
Crunchy romaine lettuce wrap, crispy rice noodles
- Madurai Fried Chicken$16.00
"Poricha kozhi" a street food classic from the night markets of Madurai
- Chicken Lollipop$15.00
Red chili marinated chicken wings, chili garlic dip
- Chicken 65$14.00
Red chili marinated crispy nuggets, curry leaf
- Calamari Chili Onion Bajji$15.00
Crispy squid and onion fritter
- Tuticorin Shrimp Roast$17.00
Thayir saadam, red chili, curry leaves
- Vanjaram Meen Fry$17.00
Wild caught king fish, red chili masala
- Nethili Fish Fry$16.00
Crispy anchovies, curry leaves, lemon aioli
- Mutton Kola Urundai$16.00
Crispy meatballs, green mango Moringa chutney
சூப் Suup/ Soups
அசத்தல் Asathal / Signature Dishes
- Meen Alaigal$18.00Out of stock
Wild caught king fish, red chili masala, coconut milk
- Wild Mushroom Sukka Varuval$16.00
Mushroom pon gal, caramelized onions, black pepper
- Whole Fish Chili Fry$18.00Out of stock
Red chili & lime marinated fried fish, curry leaves
- Crispy Crab Kothu Parotta$18.00
Soft shell crab masala, egg, onion raita
- Muttai Mutton$18.00
Crispy fried egg wrapped in kheema, smoked chili masala
- Mini Appam Bite$17.00
Moringa Chicken Roast, Crispy Potatoes
முக்கிய உணவு Mukkiya Unavu / Main Course
- Ennai Kathirikai$13.00
Stuffed eggplant curry, coconut, red chili tamarind
- Chana & Seasonal Veg Kuruma$13.00
Rainbow carrots, fingerling potatoes, cashew coconut gravy
- Paneer Therakkal$14.00Out of stock
Flavorful coconut poppy seed curry, fennel seeds
- Milagu Kulumbu$15.00Out of stock
Creamy black pepper and tamarind curry
- Poondu Kulumbu$14.00
Hot and sour shallot curry, roasted garlic and red chili
- Pala Pinchu Kuruma$14.00Out of stock
Young baby jack, coconut, spices
- Anjappar Chicken Masala$15.00
Our signature dish, chef's special sauce
- Pepper Chicken Curry$15.00
Slow cooked chicken, black pepper coconut sauce
- Nattu Kozhi Ghee Roast$16.00
Clarified butter roasted country chicken, dry chettinad masala
- Chettinad Chicken Masala$14.00
Slow cooked chicken, classic signature spice blend
- Prawn Thokku$18.00
Stir-fried prawns, shallot and curry leaf masala, tomatoes
- Karaikudi Pepper Crab$33.00
Dungeness crab, roasted shallots, coconut black pepper masala
- Mangai Meen Kulambu$16.00
Sea bass, green mango, hot and sour curry
- Aatu Kari Sukka$16.00
Slow cooked mutton roast, black pepper
- Mutton Masala$16.00
Slow cooked mutton, classic signature spice blend
பிரியாணி Biryani
சாப்பாடு Saappadu / Meal
தோசை Thosai / Dosai
- Masala Dosa$12.00
Crepe stuffed with turmeric mash potatoes
- Classic Nei Roast Dosa$12.50
Clarified butter-roasted crepe
- Chili Cheese Dosa$12.00
White Cheddar cheese stuffed crepe
- Mysore Masala Dosa$13.00
Red chili chutney laced crepe, turmeric mash potatoes
- Poondu Podi Dosa$12.00
Roasted garlic spice dusted crepe
- Rava Dosa$12.50
Semolina and rice batter, chilies, onions
- Muttai Dosa$13.00
Spiced egg laced crepe, egg curry dip, chutneys
- Madurai Mutton Kari Dosai$15.00
Fermented rice and lentil pancake, pulled lamb, egg, curry dip, chutneys
நீராவி உணவு Neeraavi Unavu / Steamed Food
- Idiyappam$12.00
Steamed rice string hoppers (v) with a choice of coconut milk or pala pinchu kuruma
- Aappam (V)$12.00
Lacy rice pancakes with choice of coconut milk or pala pinchu kuruma
- Aappam With Asaiva Curry$14.00
Lacy rice pancakes with a choice of chettinad chicken, mutton masala, or fish curry
- Egg Aappam$14.00
Lacy panackes topped with egg, salna
- Idli (V)$11.00
Fermented rice and lentil cakes (3 pcs), sambar, chutneys
- Podi Idli$12.00
Stir fried idli, curry leaves, chilies
- Idli With Asaiva Curry$14.00
3 pcs idli. Chutneys choice of mutton. Masala, chettinad chicken, or fish curry
தென்னிந்திய ரொட்டி Theninthiya Rotti / South Indian Breads
- Chapathi (2)$13.00
2 pieces
- Parotta (2)$13.00
2 pieces. Classic southern Indian flaky layered bread
- Bun Parotta$14.00Out of stock
2 pieces. Flaky and airy layered bread
- Ceylon Parotta$13.00
Choice of plain egg, chicken or mutton kheema
- Kizhi Parotta$14.00
Layered parotta steamed in banana leaf, choice of veg, chicken or mutton
இந்தியன் சைனீஸ் Indian Chinese
பக்கம் Pakkam / Sides
இனிப்பு Inippu / Desserts
- Paal Kozhukattai$7.00Out of stock
Sweet rice dumplings, jaggery, coconut
- Warm Badam Halwa$7.00Out of stock
Saffron, almonds, clarified butter
- Faluda$8.00
Basil seeds, rice noodles, ice cream
- Elaneer Payasam$8.00
Tender coconut pudding, jaggery, coconut sorbet
- Kavuni Rice Pudding$8.00
Traditional black rice pudding, cardamom, vanilla bean ice cream
- Jigarthanda$8.00
Traditional black rice pudding, cardamom, vanilla bean ice cream