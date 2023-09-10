Anjappar Chettinad Indian Restaurant Santa Clara
Food
Soup
Mutton Bone Soup
Goat, coastal spices, and cilantro
Koli Rasam
Chicken, spices, and lentils
Rasam
Tamarind, tomatoes, pepper, and cumin
Hot and Sour Chicken Soup
Ginger, chicken, soy sauce, and chili
Sweet Corn Chicken Soup
Chicken, sweet corn, and egg
Chicken Clear Soup
Chicken stock, vinegar, and peppercorn
Tomato Soup
Tomatoes, croutons, and spices
Hot and Sour Veg Soup
Ginger, vegetables, soy sauce, and chili
Sweet Corn Veg Soup
Chicken, vegetables, Egg and Sweet corn
Veg Clear Soup
Vegetable stock, vinegar, and peppercorn
Kid's Menu
Starters Non-Veg
Chicken'65
Chicken, spices, and fenugreek leaves
Chicken Lollipop
Wings, ginger, garlic, and spices
Half Fried Chicken
Chicken, cashews, and chili
Full Fried Chicken
Chicken, cashews, and chili
Fish fry
Fish, spices, pepper, and ginger
Nethili Fry
Anchovy, chili, and coriander
Thava Pomfret
Pomfret, spices, cumin, and curry leaves
Fish Finger
Fish, egg yolk, and black pepper
King Fish
Mackerel and spices
Fish'65
Fish cubes, spices, and fenugreek leaves
Prawn'65
Shrimp and spices
Mutton Kola Urundai
Goat kheema and spices, minced
Chicken Tikka
Chicken cubes, yogurt, and spice powders
Chicken Garlic Kabab
Chicken, garlic, and cream
Kali Mirchi Kabab
Chicken, black pepper, and yogurt
Pudhina Mirchi Kabab
Chicken, mint, yogurt, and green chili
Hara Bara Chicken Kabab
Chicken, spinach, and yogurt
Tandoori Pomfret
Pomfret, yogurt, and tandoor spices
Tandoori Chicken half
Chicken, tandoor spices, and yogurt
Tandoori Chicken full
Chicken, tandoor spices, and yogurt
Starters Veg
Kulipaniaram
Lentil, rice, mustard, and chutneys
Onion Pakkoda
Onion, besan, ajwain, and fennel
Gobi'65
Cauliflower, spice powders, and yogurt
Paneer'65
Cheese and Indian masalas
Mushroom'65
Mushroom, spice powders, and yogurt
Aloo Samosa
Potatoes stuffed and fried
Chaat Samosa
Samosa, yogurt, and chutneys
Paneer Tikka
Cheese, tandoor masala, and yogurt
Pudhina Paneer Tikka
Cheese, mint, and yogurt
Mushroom Tikka
Mushroom, tandoor masala, and yogurt
Thava Paneer
Biryani
Seeraga Samba Mutton Biryani
Samba rice, spices, mint, and goat
Seeraga Samba Kola Biryani
Samba rice, spices, and goat minced balls
Seeraga Samba Chicken Biryani
Samba rice, spices, mint, and chicken
Seeraga Samba Nattukoli Biryani
Samba rice, spices, mint, and Cornish hen
Chicken65 Seeraga Samba Biryani
Samba rice, spices, mint, and chicken'65
Seeraga Samba Egg Biryani (non veg )
Samba rice, spices, mint, and egg (non veg)
Goat Biryani
Goat, basmati, and whole spices
Chicken Biryani
Chicken, basmati, and whole spices
Chicken'65 Basmathi Biryani
Chicken'65, basmati, and whole spices
Nattu Koli Biryani
Cornish, basmati, and whole spices
Kaadai Biryani
Quail, basmati, and whole spices
Prawn Biryani
Shrimp, basmati, and whole spices
Fish Biryani
Fish, basmati, and whole spices
EGG BIRYANI (non veg)
Biryani extract from non veg biryani rice with chicken salna and raitha
Vegetable Biryani
Vegetables, seeraga samba rice, and whole spices
Seeraga Samba Plain Biryani
Plain Basmathi Biryani
Seeraga Samba Kaadai biryani
Seeraga Samba Prawn Biryani
Egg/Veg Biryani
seeraga samba veg biryani served with boiled egg raita and veg kurma
Pulao
Thali
Anjappar Popular Non-Veg Meal
Koli soup, chicken Chettinad, mutton curry, fish curry, kootu, poriyal, spinach, rasam, rice, chapatti, sweet curd, pickle, and papad
Anjappar Chicken Meal
Chicken Chettinad, kootu, poriyal, spinach, rasam, rice, chapati, sweet curd, pickle, and papad
Anjappar Mutton Meal
Mutton curry, kootu, poriyal, spinach, rasam, rice, chapati, sweet curd, pickle, and papad
Anjappar Fish Meal
Fish curry, kootu, poriyal, spinach, rasam, rice, chapati, sweet curd, pickle, and papad
Anjappar Vegetarian Meal
Sambar, veg kuruma, Kara kulambu, kootu, poriyal, spinach, rasam, rice, chapati, sweet curd, pickle, and papad
Tandoor Breads
Naan
Flour bread, tandoor baked
Butter Naan
Flour bread, tandoor baked (topped with butter)
Garlic Naan
Flour bread, tandoor baked (topped with garlic)
Cheese Naan
Flour bread and cheese
Kashmiri Naan
Flour bread and dry fruits
Wheat Roti
Wheat flour, flatbread
Butter Roti
Wheat flour, flatbread, (topped with butter)
Methi Roti
Wheat flour, flatbread, (topped with fenugreek leaves)
Kulcha - Onion
Flour bread and onion
Kulcha - Aloo
Flour bread and potato
Kulcha - Veg
Flour bread and vegetables
Kulcha - Paneer
Flour bread and paneer
Kulcha - Chicken
Flour bread and chicken
Tandoor Paratha
Wheat flour, multi-fold
House Specialties Non-Veg
Special Anjappar Chicken Dry
Boneless chicken
Special Anjappar Chicken Masala
Boneless chicken and chef's special masala
Pepper Chicken Boneless Dry
Boneless chicken, spices, sautéed onion, and tomatoes
Pepper Chicken Boneless Masala
Boneless chicken, spices, sautéed onion, and tomatoes
Chettinad Chicken Roast
Boned chicken
Chettinad Chicken Masala
Boned chicken and house special masalas
Karaikudi Chicken Masala
Boned chicken, spices, sautéed onion, and tomatoes
NattuKolzi roast
Cornish hen and spices
NattuKolzi masala
Cornish hen and spices
Kadai - Roast
Quail and spices
Kadai - Masala
Quail and spices
Butter Chicken Masala
Chicken, red cashew sauce, and methi
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken, red cashew sauce, and methi
Palak Chicken
Spinach, chicken, and sauce
Kadaai Chicken
Chicken, bell pepper, onion, and tomatoes
Mutton Sukka Varuval
Boneless fresh goat, peppercorns, and cashew
Mutton Masala
Boneless lamb, coconut, and spices
Mutton Uppu Kari
Goat, onion, spices, and salt
Mutton Liver - Roast
Liver and spices
Mutton Liver - Masala
Liver and spices
Mutton Brain - Roast
Brain and spices
Mutton Brain - Masala
Brain and spices
Fish Curry
Fish, tamarind, and chili
Prawn - Varuval
Shrimp and spices
Prawn - Masala
Shrimp and spices
Crab - Roast
Crab, curry leaves, and spices
Crab - Masala
Crab, curry leaves, and spices
Egg Masala (non-veg Broth)
plz mention veg broth or non veg broth plz
Egg Pepper Fry
Egg, cumin, and pepper
Egg Omelet
Egg, onion, and chili
Egg Podimas
Egg and green chili
Egg masala (Veg -Broth)
Egg kalaki (non - veg )
Egg kalaki ( veg )
House Specialties Veg
Chettinad Vegetable Kurma
Mixed vegetables, coconut, and spices
Poondu Kuzhambu
Garlic, tomatoes, shallots, tamarind, and spices
Ennai Kathirikai
Eggplant, tamarind, shallots, and spices
Paneer Butter Masala
Cheese, cashew, spices, and fenugreek leaves
Kadai Paneer
Cheese, bell pepper, onion, and tomatoes
Mutter Paneer Masala
Cheese, peas, spices, onion, and tomatoes
Kadai Vegetable
Mixed vegetables, bell pepper, onion, and tomatoes
Navarathan Kurma
Fruits, vegetables, cashew, and spices
Palak Paneer
Spinach, cheese, and sauce
Channa Masala
Garbanzo, tomatoes, onion, and spices
Dal Butter Fry
Moong dal, cumin, and chili
Mushroom masala
Green peas masala
Steamed
Idly - veg
Lentil, rice, steamed, sambar, and chutneys
Idly Chicken Masala
Lentil, rice, steamed, Chettinad chicken, and chutneys
Idly Mutton Masala
Lentil, rice, steamed, mutton masala, and chutneys
Idly Fish Curry
Lentil, rice, steamed, fish curry, and chutneys
Appam Veg Kurma
Rice, pancake, and veg kurma
Appam Chicken Masala
Rice, pancake, and Chettinad chicken
Appam Mutton Masala
Rice, pancake, and mutton masala
Appam Fish Curry
Rice, pancake, and fish curry
Appam Coconut Milk
Rice, pancake, and coconut milk
Cheese Aappam
Rice, pancake, and cheese
Egg Appam
Rice, pancake, and egg
Chicken Kheema Appam
Rice, pancake, and minced chicken
Mutton Kheema Appam
Rice, pancake, and minced mutton
Plain Appam 1pc
1 piece
Idiyappam - Coconut Milk
Rice, hoppers, and coconut milk
Idiyappam - Veg Kurma
Rice, hoppers, and veg kurma
Idly 1pc
Idiyappam 1pc
Idiyappam - chicken masala
Idiyappam - mutton masala
Idiyappam - fish curry
Indian Chinese Rice and Noodles
Veg Fried Rice
Rice and vegetables tossed soy
Veg Fried Noodles
Noodles and vegetables tossed soy
Paneer Fried Rice
Rice, paneer, and vegetables tossed soy
Paneer Fried Noodles
Noodles, paneer, and vegetables tossed soy
Burnt Garlic Fried Rice
Rice, burnt garlic, and vegetables tossed soy
Burnt Garlic Fried Noodles
Noodles, burnt garlic, and vegetables tossed soy
Egg Fried Rice
Rice, egg, and vegetables tossed soy
Egg Fried Noodles
Noodles, egg, and vegetables tossed soy
Chicken Fried Rice
Rice, egg, chicken, and vegetables tossed soy
Chicken Fried Noodles
Noodles, egg, chicken, and vegetables tossed soy
Prawn Fried Rice
Rice, egg, shrimp, and vegetables tossed soy
Prawn Fried Noodles
Noodles, egg, shrimp, and vegetables tossed soy
Mixed Fried Rice
Rice, egg, chicken, mutton, shrimp, and vegetables tossed soy
Mixed Fried Noodles
Noodles, egg, chicken, mutton, shrimp, and vegetables tossed soy
Szechuan Veg Fried Rice
Rice, vegetables, tossed Sichuan, and soy
Szechuan Veg Fried Noodles
Noodles and vegetables tossed Sichuan and soy
Szechuan Paneer Fried Rice
Rice, paneer, and vegetables tossed Sichuan and soy
Szechuan Paneer Fried Noodles
Noodles, paneer, and vegetables tossed Shezwan and soy
Szechuan Egg Fried Rice
Rice, egg, and vegetables tossed Sichuan and soy
Szechuan Egg Fried Noodles
Noodles, egg, and vegetables tossed Sichuan and soy
Szechuan Chicken Fried Rice
Rice, egg, chicken, and vegetables tossed Sichuan and soy
Szechuan Chicken Fried Noodles
Noodles, egg, chicken, and vegetables tossed Sichuan and soy
Chicken 65 Fried RIce
Chicken 65 fried noodels
Gobi 65 Fried Rice
Gobi 65 Noodels
Indian Chinese Non-Veg
Prawn Pepper Onion
Shrimp, bell pepper, onion, and black pepper
Chili Chicken - Dry
Chicken, onion, bell pepper, and chili
Chili Chicken - Semi-Gravy
Chicken, onion, bell pepper, and chili
Chicken Manchurian - Dry
Chicken, soy sauce, chili, and onion
Chicken Manchurian - Semi-Gravy
Chicken, soy sauce, chili, and onion
Ginger Chicken - Dry
Chicken, ginger, chili, and onion
Ginger Chicken - Semi-Gravy
Chicken, ginger, chili, and onion
Garlic Chicken - Dry
Chicken, garlic, and onion
Garlic Chicken - Semi-Gravy
Chicken, garlic, and onion
Chili Prawn - Dry
Shrimp, onion, bell pepper, and chili
Chili Prawn - Semi-Gravy
Shrimp, onion, bell pepper, and chili
Chili Fish - Dry
Fish, onion, bell pepper, and chili
Chili Fish - Semi-Gravy
Fish, onion, bell pepper, and chili
Ginger Prawn Dry
Shrimp, ginger, chili, and onion
Ginger Prawn - Semi-Gravy
Shrimp, ginger, chili, and onion
Garlic Prawn Dry
Shrimp, garlic, and onion
Garlic Prawn - Semi-Gravy
Shrimp, garlic, and onion
Indian Chinese Veg
Baby Corn Pepper Onion
Baby corn, bell pepper, onion, and black pepper
Chili Mushroom - Dry
Mushroom, onion, bell pepper, and chili
Chili Mushroom - Semi-Gravy
Mushroom, onion, bell pepper, and chili
Chili Paneer - Dry
Paneer, onion, bell pepper, and chili
Chili Paneer - Semi-Gravy
Paneer, onion, bell pepper, and chili
Gobi Manchurian - Dry
Cauliflower, soy sauce, chili, and onion
Gobi Manchurian - Semi-Gravy
Cauliflower, soy sauce, chili, and onion
Baby Corn Manchurian - Dry
Baby corn, soy sauce, chili, and onion
Baby Corn Manchurian - Semi-Gravy
Baby corn, soy sauce, chili, and onion
Veg Manchurian - Dry
Minced vegetables, soy sauce, chili, and onion
Veg Manchurian - Semi-Gravy
Minced vegetables, soy sauce, chili, and onion
Dosa
Kal Dosa
Rice, pancake, sambar, and chutneys
Plain Dosa
Rice, crepe, sambar, and chutneys
Special Ghee Dosa
Rice, crepe, ghee, sambar, and chutneys
Butter Dosa
Rice, crepe, butter, sambar, and chutneys
Butter Masala Dosa
Rice, crepe, butter, potato, sambar, and chutneys
Masala Dosa
Rice, crepe, potato, sambar, and chutneys
Ghee Masala Dosa
Rice, crepe, ghee, potato, sambar, and chutneys
Special Ghee Podi Dosa
Rice, crepe, ghee, spices, sambar, and chutneys
Special Ghee Podi Masala Dosa
Rice, crepe, spices, potato, sambar, and chutneys
Mysore Dosa
Rice, crepe, spices, sambar, and chutneys
Mysore Masala Dosa
Rice, crepe, spices, potato, sambar, and chutneys
Onion Dosa
Rice, crepe, onion, sambar, and chutneys
Onion Masala Dosa
Rice, crepe, onion, potato, sambar, and chutneys
Cheese Dosa
Rice, crepe, cheese, sambar, and chutneys
Rava Dosa
Semolina, cashews, spices, sambar, and chutneys
Onion Rava Dosa
Semolina, cashews, spices, onion, sambar, and chutneys
Onion Rava Masala Dosa
Semolina, cashews, spices, onion, potato, sambar, and chutneys
Rava Masala Dosa
Semolina, cashews, spices, potato, sambar, and chutneys
Paneer Masala Dosa
Rice, crepe, cheese, sambar, and chutneys
Gobi Masala Dosa
Rice, crepe, cauliflower, sambar, and chutneys
Green Peas Masala Dosa
Rice, crepe, peas, sambar, and chutneys
Mushroom Masala Dosa
Rice, crepe, mushroom, sambar, and chutneys
Non-Veg Egg Dosa
Rice, crepe, egg, salna, and chutneys
Mutton Dosa
Rice, crepe, mutton, egg, salna, and chutneys
Chicken Dosa
Rice, crepe, chicken, egg, salna, and chutneys
Madurai Mutton kari dosa
Madurai chicken Kari dosa
Uttappam
Uttappam
Rice, pancake, sambar, and chutneys
Onion Uttappam
Rice, pancake, onion, sambar, and chutneys
Tomato Uttappam
Rice, pancake, tomato, sambar, and chutneys
Tomato Onion Uttappam
Rice, pancake, tomato, onion, sambar, and chutneys
Chili Onion Uttappam
Rice, pancake, chili, onion, sambar, and chutneys
Tomato Capsicum Uttappam
Rice, pancake, tomato, bell pepper, sambar, and chutneys
Ghee Podi Uttappam
Rice, pancake, spice, ghee, sambar, and chutneys
Chilli Onion Tomato Uttapam
MIx Veg Uthappam
Parotta
Parotta Veg Kurma
Flour, multi-layered, veg kruma, and raita
Parotta Chicken Masala
Flour, multi-layered, chicken Chettinad, and raita
Parotta Mutton Masala
Flour, multi-layered, mutton masala, and raita
Chapathi Veg Kurma
Wheat, layered, veg kurma, and raita
Chapathi Chicken Masala
Wheat, layered, chicken Chettinad, and raita
Chapathi Mutton Masala
Wheat, layered, mutton masala, and raita
Veg. Kothu Parotta
Parotta's chopped, mixed vegetables, and raita
Egg Kothu Parotta (non veg)
Parotta's chopped, egg, chicken salna, and raita
Chicken Kothu Parotta
Parotta's chopped, chicken, salna, and raita
Mutton Kothu Parotta
Parotta's chopped, mutton, salna, and raita
Ceylon Parotta (non-veg salna)
Flour, thin-layered, salna, and raita
Ceylon Egg Parotta
Flour, thin-layered, egg, salna, and raita
Ceylon Chicken Parotta
Flour, thin-layered, egg, chicken, salna, and raita
Ceylon Mutton Parotta
Flour, thin-layered, egg, mutton, salna, and raita
Parotta 1pc
1 piece
Chapathi 1pc
1 piece
Celon parotha {veg salna)
Egg Kothu Parotta (veg )
Parotta's chopped, egg, veg salna, and raita