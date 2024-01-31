Tosas

Tosa is a Probiotic savory Pancake, and it is made out from high fiber carbs, boasting the highest amount of protein, plus high levels of calcium, potassium, and iron ingredients for breakfast. Our Tosa is made from a fermented batter of rice, four varieties of sprouted lentils, turmeric and fenugreek which are soaked for 7 hrs. then ground in a stone wet grinder and mixed with Turmeric and Himalayan pink salt. The batter is kept overnight, at room temperature, allowing it to ferment naturally. This fermentation process produces probiotic bacteria which is good for stomach enzymes. Our batter fermentation is 100% natural. We do NOT add baking soda or powder, Yeast Extract Chemical, any preservatives or additives to the batter. What is Ghee? Ghee is a clarified butter. We make our Ghee from the 100% grass fed butter.