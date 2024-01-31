Anji's Kitchen
Breakfast Menu
Tosas
- Egg & Cheese Ghee Tosa (GF)$15.95
w/Breakfast Potato & Cilantro Sauce. CPR Farm Pasture-raised Egg, 100% Grass Fed Ghee, Cheese Blue Sky Certified Organic Farm's: Potato, Onion, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Fresh Basil and Pink Salt
- Egg & Cheese Gun-Podi Ghee Tosa (GF)$16.75
w/ Breakfast Potato & Cilantro Sauce. Pasture-raised Egg, Cheese, Anji's Gun-Podi Blue Sky Certified Organic Farm's: Potato, Onion, Turmeric, Bell Pepper, Cilantro, Tomato, Basil and Pink Salt Gun Podi (Medium Spicy): Podi is a coarse powder of dry roasted Lentils, Sesame Seeds, Flaxseeds, Chia seeds, Red Chili, Asafetida, Pink Salt
- Stuffed Special Ghee Tosa (GF)$17.60
w/ Cilantro sauce. Pasture-raised Egg, Cheese, Anji's Gun-Podi Blue Sky Certified Organic Farm's: Potato, Onion, Turmeric, Bell Pepper, Cilantro, Tomato, Basil and Pink Salt
Vegan
- Plain Tosa (V, GF, DF)$8.99
w/ Cilantro Sauce. Blue Sky Certified Organic Farm’s: Tomato & Onion, Bell Peppers, Garlic Certified Organic: Coconut Oil, Turmeric, Cumin, Spices and Pink Salt
- Tosa & Potato (V, GF, DF)$14.99
w/ Breakfast Potato & Cilantro Sauce. Blue Sky Certified Organic Farm's: Potato, Onion, Turmeric, Bell Pepper, Cilantro, Tomato, Basil, Organic Coconut Oil and Pink Salt
- Gun-Podi Tosa (V, GF, DF)$14.95
w/ Breakfast Potato and Cilantro sauce. Blue Sky Certified Organic Farm's: Potato, Onion, Turmeric, Bell Pepper, Cilantro, Tomato, Basil and Pink Salt. Organic: Coconut Oil, Anji's Gun-Podi Gun Podi: Podi is a coarse powder of dry roasted dal & lentils, Sesame Seeds, Flaxseeds, Chia seeds, Red Chili, Asafoetida, Pink Salt
- Stuffed Special Tosa (Medium Spicy) (V, GF, DF)$15.90
w/ Cilantro Sauce. Blue Sky Certified Organic Farm's: Potato, Onion, Turmeric, Bell Pepper, Cilantro, Tomato, Basil and Pink Salt. Organic: Coconut Oil, Anji's Gun-Podi Gun Podi: Podi is a coarse powder of dry roasted dal & lentils, Sesame Seeds, Flaxseeds, Chia seeds, Red Chili, Asafoetida, Himalayan Pink Sea Salt
Waffles Sandwiches (Savoury) (GF)
- Egg & Cheese, Sausage Ghee Waffles (GF)$16.99
w/ Cilantro Sauce. CPR Farm's Breakfast Sausage, Pasture-raised Egg Blue Sky Certified Organic Farm's: Onion, Lettuce, Bell Pepper, Cilantro, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese, Pink Salt
- Egg & Cheese Ghee Waffles (GF)$15.78
w/ Cilantro Sauce. CPR Farm's Pasture-raised Egg Blue Sky Certified Organic Farm's: Onion, Lettuce, Bell Pepper, Cilantro, Tomato, Cheese, Pink Salt
- Sweet Potato & Zucchini Waffles (V, DF, GF)$16.89
w/ Cilantro Sauce. Blue Sky Certified Organic Farm's: Sweet Potatoes, Zucchini, Lettuce, Bell Pepper, Cilantro, Tomato,, Organic Coconut Oil and Pink Salt
- Spinach, Carrots & Cabbage Waffles (V, DF, GF)$16.99
w/ Cilantro Sauce. Blue Sky Certified Organic Farm's: Spinach, Carrots, Cabbage, Lettuce, Bell Pepper, Cilantro, Ginger, Tomato, Basil Leaves Certified Organic: Turmeric, Coconut Oil, and Pink Salt
Drinks
Coffee
Winter Warm Tea
- Apple Tea$4.89+
High in apple fiber and cinnamon helps control cravings and reduce calorie intake. Certified Organic: Apple, Clementine, Cinnamon, Currant, Cloves, Black Pepper, Ginger & Filter Water
- Turmeric Root Herbal Tea$4.89+
Start with your day with this tea and Never get get tired or sick again!!! Certified Organic: Fresh Turmeric Root, Cinnamon, Cloves, Black Pepper, Orange, Ginger, Filter water
Refreshing Drinks
Lunch / Dinner
Seasonal Bowls
- Madura Chicken Bowl (GF, DF)$23.59
w/ Coconut Basil Rice, Appalam (Lentil Chips). CPR Farm’s Pasture-raised Chicken Blue Sky Certified Organic Farm’s: Tomato & Onion, Garlic, Ginger Certified Organic: Coconut Oil, Turmeric, Spices, Almonds, Cashews and Pink Salt
- Kerala Beef Stew Bowl (GF, DF)$24.89
w/Coconut Basil Rice, Appalam (Lentil Chips). CPR Farm’s 100% GrassFed Beef Stew Blue Sky Certified Organic Farm’s: Carrots, Potatoes, Tomato & Onion, Green Chili, Garlic, Ginger. Certified Organic: Coconut Oil, Turmeric, Spices and Pink Salt
- Bhuna Lamb Bowl (GF, DF)$26.80
w/Coconut Basil Rice, Appalam (Lentil Chips) CPR Farm 100% Grass-Fed Lamb Blue Sky Certified Organic Farm’s: Tomato & Onion, Garlic, Ginger, Certified Organic: Coconut Oil, Almonds, Turmeric, Cumin, Spices and Pink Salt.
Alaskan Pride Wild Caught Seafood Specials
- Grilled Wild Caught Swordfish$27.99
W/Mashed Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato, & Mango Chili Sauce. Alaskan Pride Seafoods’ Wild caught Swordfish. Blue Sky Certified Organic Farm’s: Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato, Tomato Grapes, Garlic & Ginger, Green Onions, Lemon, Rosemary. Certified Organic: Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Black Pepper, Sesame Seeds, Chili flakes and Pink Salt
- Roasted Wild Caught Salmon$27.79
W/Mashed Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato Alaskan Pride Seafoods’ Wild Caught Salmon Blue Sky Certified Organic Farm’s: Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato, Garlic & Ginger, Lemon Certified Organic: Coconut Oil, Anji’s Seafood Spices and Pink Salt
Vegan Bowls
- Cauliflower, Spinach, Butternut Squash, Kidney Beans Curry Bowl (V, GF, DF)$21.89
w/Coconut Basil Rice, Appalam (Lentil Chips). Blue Sky Certified Organic Farm’s: Cauliflower, Spinach, Butternut Squash, Tomato & Onion, Garlic, Ginger, Bay Leaves Certified Organic: Coconut Oil, Turmeric, Stotoah Bav Beansi, Anji’s Spices and Pink Salt
Salad Bowls
Soups
Bites
- Spinach Falafel (4 pieces)$12.79
w/Walnuts Basil Sauce Blue Sky Certified Organic Farm’s: Oak Butter Red Lettuce, Onion, Garlic, Green Chillies, Spinach, Mint, Cilantro, Basil Leaves. Certified Organic: Green Lentil, Chickpeas, Coconut Oil, Fennel Seeds and Pink Salt Walnuts Basil Sauce : Blue Sky Organic Farm’s: Basil Leaves, Garlic. Certified Organic: Walnuts, Cashew Nuts, Pepper, Olive Oil and Pink salt