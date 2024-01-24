Anko a Japanese kitchen and sushi
Starter / Donburi
- Miso Soup$3.00
16 oz of miso soup with Silky tofu, seaweed and Scallion
- Ginger Salad Small$3.00
Ice-berg Lettuce with house made ginger sesame Dressing
- Ginger Salad Large$5.00
Ice-berg Lettuce with house made ginger sesame Dressing
- Cucumber salad$4.00
Thinly sliced cucumber and seaweed in an Yuzu vinaigrette dressing
- Seaweed Salad$4.50
- Sashimi Salad$8.50
Lettuce with Tuna, Salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, and Kani with Ginger sesame Dressing
- Edemame$4.00
- Salmon Yuzu Carpaccio$12.00
Salmon sashimi with salt and pepper, yuzu juice and Olive Oil.
- Tuna Tartaki$12.00
Seared Tuna with ponzu sauce, Tobiko and green onion
- Yellowtail ponzu jalapeño$13.00
Yellowtail Sashimi with Ponzu Sauce, Jalapeños, Green Onion and Fries Shallots
- Tamago Yaki$2.50
House-made sweet and savory Japanese rolled omelette
- Onigiri$7.00
Japanese Traditional rice balls wrapped with Seaweed. Smoked Salmon
- Spicy Poke bowl salmon$16.00
Spicy Salmon, avocado, cucumber, mango, Edemame, and seaweed salad topped over sushi Rice
- Spicy Poke bowl Tuna$16.00
Spicy Tuna, avocado, cucumber, mango, Edemame, and seaweed salad topped over sushi Rice
- Spicy Poke bowl Tofu$14.00
Fried Tofu, avocado, cucumber, mango, Edamame, and seaweed salad topped over sushi Rice.
- Teka Donburi$17.00
Tuna sashimi with sushi rice bowl
- Sake Donburi$17.00
Salmon sashimi on top of sushi rice bowl
Sashimi
Vegetarian rolls
Fried Tempura Rolls
- Las Vegas roll$10.00
Salmon, avocado and Cream cheese. Served with eel sauce and Spicy mayo.
- Sunday Morning$10.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese. Served with spicy mayo
- Beechmont Roll$12.00
Sunday morning roll. Topped Spicy crab. Served with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
- Volcano roll$11.00
Spicy crab, Cream cheese, avocado. Served with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Original/classic Rolls
- California Roll$6.50
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber and tobiko caviar
- Philadelphia Roll$7.50
Smoke salmon, avocado and cream cheese
- Spicy Tuna$8.00
Spicy tuna and cucumber
- Yumyum Roll$7.00
Spicy crab and cucumber, spicy mayo
- Alaska Roll$7.50
Salmon and cream cheese
- Crunch munch Roll$9.50
Spicy crab, topped shrimp, tempura crunch and spicy mayo
- Salmon avocado roll$7.00
- Tuna avocado Roll$7.00
- Yellowtail Roll$7.50
Yellowtail, cucumber and scallions
- Spider Roll$11.00
Soft shell crab cucumber and avocado eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Eel Roll$8.00
Bbq Eel, cucumbers and eel sauce
- Fried Shrimp Roll$9.00
Tempura shrimp, cucumbers avocado and eel sauce
- Fried Chicken Roll$7.50
Chicken tender, cream cheese, spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Rainbow Roll$11.00
California roll topped tuna, shrimp, salmon and avocado
- Sunset Roll$10.00
California roll topped salmon and lemon slices
- Red-Bull roll$12.00
Spicy crab topped with seared steak, spicy mayo, eel sauce and scallions
Signature Rolls
- Paraduxx Roll$12.00
Spicy Tuna, avocado, Topped with Baked Salmon, Jalapenos, spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Blue By-you Roll$12.00
California Roll topped with Baked Spicy Crawfish, crunch, spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Virginia Shy Roll$12.00
Tempura Shrimp, cucumber, avocado. topped with Yuzu Honey Lemon sauce.
- Muhammad Ali Roll$14.00
Spicy crab and cucumber. Topped with avocado, seared steak and Fried Shallots. Served with Spicy mayo and eel sauce.
- Wasabi Roll$12.00
Salmon, spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, with Wasabi Mayo
- Bang bang Shrimp Roll$14.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado. topped with spicy crab, crunch. Served with spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Valentine Roll$14.00
California roll. Topped with salmon, tuna, spicy crab and crunch. Served with spicy Mayo and Sriracha.
- Cardinal roll$12.00
Crab Sticks, cream cheese, cucumber. topped with Tuna and mango. served with Spicy mayo and eel sauce.
- Tropical Roll$11.00
California roll. Topped with mango and strawberries. Served with Yuzu Honey Lemon
- Fire Dragon Roll$14.00
Bbq eel, cucumber. Topped with avocado, spicy tuna and Jalapenos. Served with Eel sauce.
- Samurai Roll$12.00
Yumyum Roll. Topped with Tuna, jalapenos and crunch. served with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
- Caterpillar Roll$13.00
Tempura Shrimp, cream cheese and cucumber. Topped with avocado, crunch and tobiko. Served with eel sauce
- Midnight Roll$12.00
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado in soy paper. Topped with Baked Spicy Crab. Served with eel sauce
- Sunshine Roll$13.00
No rice. Spicy crab salmon and tuna. Wrapped in cucumber. Served with ponzu sauce.
- Holiday Roll$13.00
No Rice. Salmon, tuna, Spicy crab, avocado, cucumber, asparagus. Wrapped in rice paper. Served with Spicy Mayo and eel sauce.