Ann Arbor Palgong Tea 2264 S Main St
Milk Tea
Non-Dairy Milk Tea
- Iced Black Milk Tea$4.50
- Iced Earl Grey Milk Tea$4.50
- Iced Oolong Milk Tea$4.50
- Iced Jasmine Green Milk Tea$4.50
- Iced Taro Milk Tea$4.50
- Iced Matcha Milk Tea$4.50
- Iced Chocolate Milk Tea$4.50
- Iced Coffee Milk Tea$4.95
- Hot Black Milk Tea$4.50
- Hot Earl Grey Milk Tea$4.50
- Hot Oolong Milk Tea$4.50
- Hot Jasmine Green Milk Tea$4.50
- Hot Taro Milk Tea$4.50
- Hot Matcha Milk Tea$4.50
- Hot Chocolate Milk Tea$4.50
- Hot Coffee Milk Tea$4.95
Dairy Milk Tea
Original Tea
Iced Original Tea
Hot Original Tea
Fruit Tea
Iced Fruit Tea
Hot Fruit Tea
Korean Honey Tea
Iced Korean Honey Tea
Hot Korean Honey Tea
Coffee
Iced Coffee
Hot Coffee
Espresso Shot
Smoothie
Yogurt Smoothie
Smoothie
Korean Corn Dog
Cheese
Sausage
Half & Half
Ade Combo
Ann Arbor Palgong Tea Location and Ordering Hours
(734) 882-2870
Open now • Closes at 9PM