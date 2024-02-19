Annabelle House MN
DRINKS
Basic Coffee
- Americano$4.00+
Espresso and water
- Breve$5.00+
Espresso and half & half
- Café Au Lait$3.50+
Brewed coffee with steamed milk
- Cappuccino$5.00+
Espresso and milk foam
- Drip Coffee$3.00+
Light roast or dark roast
- Espresso$4.00
Espresso shot one size
- Latte$5.00+
Espresso with milk
- Macchiato$5.00+
Espresso, milk, vanilla syrup, and a caramel drizzle
- Mocha$5.00+
Espresso, chocolate sauce and milk, topped with whipped cream
Blended
Cold Press
Flights
Non Coffee
- Chai Tea$5.00+
Hot or cold: chai tea and milk
- Early Riser$5.00+
Blood orange refreshers, coconut, and coconut milk over ice
- Emma$5.00+
Strawberry açaí refreshers, passion fruit, and coconut milk over ice
- Hot Chocolate$5.00+
White or milk chocolate and steamed milk topped with whipped cream
- Hot Tea$5.00+
English breakfast, Earl grey, Jade cloud green, blueberry hibiscus
- Iced Tea$5.00+
Rotating flavors for today's flavors! - ask your barista
- Lavender Haze$3.50+
- Lemondade$5.00+
Sweetened with real honey, light and refreshing, served over ice
- Matcha Latte$5.00+
- Refreshers$5.00+
Strawberry Acai or blood orange refreshers mixed with soda water
Specialty
- Blueberry French Toast$5.50+
Vanilla and blueberry with espresso and oat milk topped with cinnamon
- Lavender Haze$3.50+
Espresso, lavender syrup and milk
- Lavender Latte$5.50+
Lavender lemonade served over ice
- London Fog$5.00+
Hot or cold Earl grey, vanilla syrup, and milk
- Matcha Latte$5.00+
Hot or cold matcha green tea and milk
- Miel$5.50+
Cinnamon, honey, espresso, and milk topped with cinnamon
- Sandy Coffee$5.50+
Cinnamon, vanilla, espresso and oat milk topped with cinnamon
- The Betty$5.50+
Espresso, turmeric, milk, with whipped cream, and a dash of cinnamon
FOOD
Sandwiches
- Annabelle$5.00+
Creamy peanut butter with strawberry jelly. Served warm
- CJ$8.00+
Cheddar cheese pressed with white cheddar mac n' cheese and bacon. Served warm
- Glennard$8.00+
Ham, swiss cheese, and honey mustard. Served warm
- Hey Jude$6.00+
Swiss, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese. Served warm
- Johnny$5.50Out of stock
Bacon, egg, and choice of cheese. Served warm
- Nate$5.50
Sausage, egg, and choice of cheese on a maple waffle
- Newell$8.00+
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo
- Rosie$5.00+
Pesto, mozzarella, and tomato. Served warm. Add chicken salad + 3.00
- Roxy$7.00+
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Make it skeie style, add peanut butter! +$.50
- Shelbs$8.00+
Ham, turkey, swiss cheese, sliced pickles, and honey mustard. Served warm
- Squirrel$8.00+
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato with chipotle mayo
Soup
A La Carte
Bakery
- Bagel$1.75
- Banana Chocolate Swirl Loaf$4.50
- Bars
- Belgian Waffle$3.50
- Berry Moscato Tiramisu$7.00Out of stock
- Cheesecake$4.00
- Chocolate Cake$6.00
- Chocolate Croissant$5.00
- Cinnamon Roll$5.00
- Flourless Chocolate Torte$4.50Out of stock
- French Toast Sticks$4.00
Whole grain rich french toast sticks (egg free) served with syrup
- Italian Cream Cake$6.00
- Lemon Loaf$4.50
- Macaron$2.00
- Mini Donuts$5.00
- Muffin$3.00
- Oatmeal$3.50
- Pumpkin Coffee Cake$3.50
- Scone$3.25