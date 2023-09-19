Starters

Tiropita

$3.00

Feta cheese wrapped in buttery filo dough

Spanakopita

$3.00

Fresh herbs, spinach, and feta wrapped in buttery filo dough

App Dolmathakia

$11.00

Stuffed grape leaves wrapped around a blend of ground meat, rice, fresh herbs and spices topped with avgolemono (lemon sauce). GF option: hold the avgolemono

App Cabbage Rolls

$13.00

Cabbage rolls wrapped around ground beef with fresh herbs & spices, topped with avgolemono (lemon sauce). GF option: enjoy yours with our house red sauce instead of the avgolemono

App Eggplant Zorba- Style

$13.00

Grilled eggplant topped with our house tomato sauce, Parmesan, & feta cheese

App Saganaki

$14.50

Flambé of Kasseri cheese (goat cheese)

App Zeus' Feta

$14.00

Grilled feta cheese served with grilled tomatoes, onions, and green peppers flavoured with herbs

App Feta & Olives

$14.00

Traditional table dish featuring strips of feta cheese and kalamata olives

App Falafel

$12.00

Falafel, tzatziki, and pita

App Pan-Fried Smelts

$14.00

Lightly dusted with flour and pan-fried. Served with tzatziki sauce

App Kalamarakia

$14.00

Fried baby squid served with tzatziki sauce

App Anna's Greek Fries

$10.00

Drizzled with spicy feta sauce (kaftery) sprinkled with feta & served with gyros sauce and tzatziki

Soups

Avgolemono

$6.00+

Chicken, lemon, and rice soup

Anna's Lentil

$6.00+

Tomato based, vegetarian

Quart Avgolemono

$14.00

Quart Lentil

$14.00

Salads

Farmer's Salad

$8.00+

Baby spring mix with tomato, red onion, cucumber, green peppers, & olives topped with crumbled feta in Anna's special red wine vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$8.00+

Crisp iceberg and romaine lettuce, finely chopped red cabbage with tomato, red onion, green peppers, cucumber, & kalamata olives topped with shredded feta cheese

OPA Salad

$15.00+

Greek salad topped with sliced gyro meat & served with a side of gyros sauce

Tabouli Salad

$8.00

A refreshing salad made with cracked wheat, finely chopped parsley, mint, red onion, tomato, and seasoned with olive oil & fresh lemon

Dips / Spreads

Spread Sampler

$18.00

Your choice of any three spreads, served with pita

Tzatziki

$7.00+

Cucumber and garlic yogurt dip

Spicy Feta Kaftery

$8.00+

Spicy whipped feta with roasted red peppers

Hummus

$7.00+

Mediterranean bean spread

Skordalia

$7.00+

Garlic spread

Olive Paste

$8.00+

Puréed kalamata olives

Pita Sandwiches

Gyro Pita

$9.00

Sliced gyro meat (beef & lamb) cooked by a rotisserie spit. Served with lettuce, tomato, & red onions. Gyro sauce or tzatziki

Jumbo Gyro

$10.00

Beef and lamb slow-cooked by rotisserie spit. Served with lettuce, tomato, & red onions. Gyro sauce or tzatziki

Grilled Chicken Pita

$11.00

Marinated chicken, cooked with feta & sautéed with mushrooms, onions, and green peppers. Gyro sauce or tzatziki

Cold Chicken Pita

$9.00

Grilled chicken served with lettuce, tomato, & red onions. Gyros sauce or tzatziki

Cajun Spicy Chicken Pita

$10.00

Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Gyro sauce or tzatziki

Chicken Philly Pita

$12.00

Marinated chicken cooked with feta & sautéed with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and Swiss cheese. Gyro sauce or tzatziki

Falafel Pita

$11.00

Fried falafel topped with hummus, lettuce, tomato, and red onion

Roasted Vegetable Pita

$10.00

Roasted eggplant, zucchini, green peppers, onion, and mushrooms topped with our house tomato sauce and shredded feta

Hummus Pita

$10.00

Hummus spread, diced cucumber, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & a light olive oil dressing

Fries

$3.95

Combo Platter

Anna's Combo

$23.00

Sliced gyro meat, two stuffed grape leaves topped with lemon sauce, one tiropita, one spanakopita, hummus, tzatziki, pita, & feta

Fisherman's Platter

$23.00

Calamari and jumbo shrimp lightly floured and fried, served with a side of tzatziki sauce

Mediterranean Vegetarian Plate

$20.00

Tabouli, falafel, hummus, feta cubes, pita, and olives

Vegetarian

D Veggie Delight

$17.50

Grilled zucchini, mushrooms, green peppers, eggplant, and onions topped with feta and Parmesan. Your choice of pasta penne or rice

D Eggplant Zucchini Zorba

$17.50

Grilled eggplant and zucchini topped with a light tomato sauce, sprinkled with feta cheese. Served with rice

Lamb

Lamb Shanks

$25.00

Served over your choice of Greek spaghetti, rice, or mashed potatoes sprinkled with feta

D Lamb Parnassos

$22.00

Greek shepherd's stew tender pieces of lamb cooked with fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, eggplant, and zucchini in a wine, lamb stock stew. Served with your choice of spaghetti, rice, or mashed potatoes

D Lamb Manestra

$21.00

Lamb and orzo slow-cooked in zesty tomato sauce topped with feta

D Lamb Chops

$25.00

8 oz charbroiled chops marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs served with baked lemon potatoes and house green beans

D Lamb Kebab

$25.00

Marinated lamb with rice and grilled veggies

D Lamb Piperrato

$22.00

Tender pieces of lamb, green peppers, and onions cooked in a light, spicy wine sauce. Served with your choice of rice or mashed potatoes

Chicken

D Chicken Lemonati

$18.00

Marinated grilled chicken in olive oil, lemon, Greek herbs, and spices. Served with house green beans and baked lemon potatoes

D Aegean Chicken

$18.00

Grilled chicken lightly marinated with grilled vegetables over penne pasta or rice topped with feta and Parmesan cheese

D Chicken Corfu

$19.00

Chicken breast, leeks, onions, and mushrooms cooked in a light peppercorn sauce. Served with your choice of rice, pasta penne, or mashed potatoes

D Chicken Kebab

$19.00

Served with rice and grilled veggies

Seafood

D Red Snapper

$25.00

Grilled snapper with Greek herbs served with our house green beans and rice

D Grilled Salmon

$23.00

Fresh salmon marinated in a olive oil and lemon with seasoned garden vegetables and rice

D Shrimp Scampi with Spaghetti

$25.00

Sautéed shrimp in Anna's house tomato sauce with fresh garlic and white wine topped with shredded feta

Anna's Specialties

D Dolmathakia Dinner

$19.00

Six grape leaves wrapped around ground meat with rice, fresh herbs and spices. Topped with avgolemono (lemon sauce). Served with baked lemon potatoes. GF option: hold the avgolemono

D Cabbage Rolls Dinner

$21.00

Lahanodolmades cabbage leaves wrapped around ground beef, rice, herbs, and spices topped with avgolemono (lemon sauce). Served with baked lemon potatoes. GF option: enjoy yours with our house red sauce instead of avgolemono

D Pasta Samos

$18.00

Rotisserie gyro meat (beef & lamb) sliced and simmered in house tomato sauce. Served over pasta penne topped with feta cheese

D Makaronia Me Kima

$18.00

Spaghetti with Greek meat sauce topped with Parmesan & feta cheese

D Beef Stifado

$22.00

Slow cooked beef stew with rich flavours of onions, herbs, bay leaves in a red wine tomato sauce sprinkled with feta over rice or mashed potatoes

D Beef Kokkinisto

$22.00

This famous Greek stew is braised beef slow cooked, tender and juicy with aromas and blends of cinnamon, all spice, chopped garlic and onions in a red wine sauce sprinkled with feta. Served with your choice of rice, orzo, or mashed potatoes

D Stuffed Peppers

$19.00

Green peppers stuffed with ground beef, rice, and fresh herbs, topped with zesty tomato sauce and feta cheese

D Moussaka

$19.00

Baked eggplant, zucchini, potato, and ground beef seasoned with savoury spices and topped with béchamel cream sauce. Served with baked lemon potatoes and house green beans

D Pastitsio

$19.00

Baked pasta layered with seasoned meat sauce, savoury spices and grated cheeses, topped with a béchamel cream sauce. Served with baked lemon potatoes and house green beans

Sides

Fries

$3.95

Rice

$5.00

Baked Lemon Potatoes

$6.00

Mashed Potato

$6.00

Gyro Meat

$7.00

Green Beans

$6.00

Gyro Sauce

$3.00

Tzatziki Sauce

$3.00

Feta

$3.00

Kalamata Olives

$4.00

Pita Bread

$1.50

Side Tomato Sauce

$6.00

Side Avgolemono Sauce

$6.00

Add Grilled Salmon

$10.00

Desserts

Kataifi

$8.50

Layers of baked shredded phyllo dough covered in homemade syrup, filled with creamy custard and topped with whipping cream and baked chopped almonds!

Baklava

$4.00

Rich layered filo dough with chopped walnuts, spices, baked until golden brown & topped with our homemade syrup

Chocolate Cake

$8.50

Layers of chocolate cake, with chocolate cream filling and topped with raspberry sauce

Lemon Cake

$3.95

Light refreshing baked lemon cake. Soft with a lemon glaze syrup throughout the desserts

Rice Pudding

$3.95

Homemade, slow cooked, creamy rice pudding with fresh vanilla & topped with powdered cinnamon

Almond Cookies

$2.50

Greek almond & butter cookie topped with powdered sugar. (1 per serving)

Greek Coffee

$5.50

Galaktoboureko

$8.50Out of stock

Buttery layered baked filo dough pastry, filled with creamy custard & topped with our homemade syrup. Served chilled

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Kid's Gyros Plate

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese Pita/Fries

$7.95

Kids Pasta Penne

$6.50