Anna's Greek Cuisine
Starters
Tiropita
Feta cheese wrapped in buttery filo dough
Spanakopita
Fresh herbs, spinach, and feta wrapped in buttery filo dough
App Dolmathakia
Stuffed grape leaves wrapped around a blend of ground meat, rice, fresh herbs and spices topped with avgolemono (lemon sauce). GF option: hold the avgolemono
App Cabbage Rolls
Cabbage rolls wrapped around ground beef with fresh herbs & spices, topped with avgolemono (lemon sauce). GF option: enjoy yours with our house red sauce instead of the avgolemono
App Eggplant Zorba- Style
Grilled eggplant topped with our house tomato sauce, Parmesan, & feta cheese
App Saganaki
Flambé of Kasseri cheese (goat cheese)
App Zeus' Feta
Grilled feta cheese served with grilled tomatoes, onions, and green peppers flavoured with herbs
App Feta & Olives
Traditional table dish featuring strips of feta cheese and kalamata olives
App Falafel
Falafel, tzatziki, and pita
App Pan-Fried Smelts
Lightly dusted with flour and pan-fried. Served with tzatziki sauce
App Kalamarakia
Fried baby squid served with tzatziki sauce
App Anna's Greek Fries
Drizzled with spicy feta sauce (kaftery) sprinkled with feta & served with gyros sauce and tzatziki
Soups
Salads
Farmer's Salad
Baby spring mix with tomato, red onion, cucumber, green peppers, & olives topped with crumbled feta in Anna's special red wine vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Crisp iceberg and romaine lettuce, finely chopped red cabbage with tomato, red onion, green peppers, cucumber, & kalamata olives topped with shredded feta cheese
OPA Salad
Greek salad topped with sliced gyro meat & served with a side of gyros sauce
Tabouli Salad
A refreshing salad made with cracked wheat, finely chopped parsley, mint, red onion, tomato, and seasoned with olive oil & fresh lemon
Dips / Spreads
Pita Sandwiches
Gyro Pita
Sliced gyro meat (beef & lamb) cooked by a rotisserie spit. Served with lettuce, tomato, & red onions. Gyro sauce or tzatziki
Jumbo Gyro
Beef and lamb slow-cooked by rotisserie spit. Served with lettuce, tomato, & red onions. Gyro sauce or tzatziki
Grilled Chicken Pita
Marinated chicken, cooked with feta & sautéed with mushrooms, onions, and green peppers. Gyro sauce or tzatziki
Cold Chicken Pita
Grilled chicken served with lettuce, tomato, & red onions. Gyros sauce or tzatziki
Cajun Spicy Chicken Pita
Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Gyro sauce or tzatziki
Chicken Philly Pita
Marinated chicken cooked with feta & sautéed with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and Swiss cheese. Gyro sauce or tzatziki
Falafel Pita
Fried falafel topped with hummus, lettuce, tomato, and red onion
Roasted Vegetable Pita
Roasted eggplant, zucchini, green peppers, onion, and mushrooms topped with our house tomato sauce and shredded feta
Hummus Pita
Hummus spread, diced cucumber, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & a light olive oil dressing
Fries
Combo Platter
Anna's Combo
Sliced gyro meat, two stuffed grape leaves topped with lemon sauce, one tiropita, one spanakopita, hummus, tzatziki, pita, & feta
Fisherman's Platter
Calamari and jumbo shrimp lightly floured and fried, served with a side of tzatziki sauce
Mediterranean Vegetarian Plate
Tabouli, falafel, hummus, feta cubes, pita, and olives
Vegetarian
Lamb
Lamb Shanks
Served over your choice of Greek spaghetti, rice, or mashed potatoes sprinkled with feta
D Lamb Parnassos
Greek shepherd's stew tender pieces of lamb cooked with fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, eggplant, and zucchini in a wine, lamb stock stew. Served with your choice of spaghetti, rice, or mashed potatoes
D Lamb Manestra
Lamb and orzo slow-cooked in zesty tomato sauce topped with feta
D Lamb Chops
8 oz charbroiled chops marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs served with baked lemon potatoes and house green beans
D Lamb Kebab
Marinated lamb with rice and grilled veggies
D Lamb Piperrato
Tender pieces of lamb, green peppers, and onions cooked in a light, spicy wine sauce. Served with your choice of rice or mashed potatoes
Chicken
D Chicken Lemonati
Marinated grilled chicken in olive oil, lemon, Greek herbs, and spices. Served with house green beans and baked lemon potatoes
D Aegean Chicken
Grilled chicken lightly marinated with grilled vegetables over penne pasta or rice topped with feta and Parmesan cheese
D Chicken Corfu
Chicken breast, leeks, onions, and mushrooms cooked in a light peppercorn sauce. Served with your choice of rice, pasta penne, or mashed potatoes
D Chicken Kebab
Served with rice and grilled veggies
Seafood
D Red Snapper
Grilled snapper with Greek herbs served with our house green beans and rice
D Grilled Salmon
Fresh salmon marinated in a olive oil and lemon with seasoned garden vegetables and rice
D Shrimp Scampi with Spaghetti
Sautéed shrimp in Anna's house tomato sauce with fresh garlic and white wine topped with shredded feta
Anna's Specialties
D Dolmathakia Dinner
Six grape leaves wrapped around ground meat with rice, fresh herbs and spices. Topped with avgolemono (lemon sauce). Served with baked lemon potatoes. GF option: hold the avgolemono
D Cabbage Rolls Dinner
Lahanodolmades cabbage leaves wrapped around ground beef, rice, herbs, and spices topped with avgolemono (lemon sauce). Served with baked lemon potatoes. GF option: enjoy yours with our house red sauce instead of avgolemono
D Pasta Samos
Rotisserie gyro meat (beef & lamb) sliced and simmered in house tomato sauce. Served over pasta penne topped with feta cheese
D Makaronia Me Kima
Spaghetti with Greek meat sauce topped with Parmesan & feta cheese
D Beef Stifado
Slow cooked beef stew with rich flavours of onions, herbs, bay leaves in a red wine tomato sauce sprinkled with feta over rice or mashed potatoes
D Beef Kokkinisto
This famous Greek stew is braised beef slow cooked, tender and juicy with aromas and blends of cinnamon, all spice, chopped garlic and onions in a red wine sauce sprinkled with feta. Served with your choice of rice, orzo, or mashed potatoes
D Stuffed Peppers
Green peppers stuffed with ground beef, rice, and fresh herbs, topped with zesty tomato sauce and feta cheese
D Moussaka
Baked eggplant, zucchini, potato, and ground beef seasoned with savoury spices and topped with béchamel cream sauce. Served with baked lemon potatoes and house green beans
D Pastitsio
Baked pasta layered with seasoned meat sauce, savoury spices and grated cheeses, topped with a béchamel cream sauce. Served with baked lemon potatoes and house green beans
Sides
Desserts
Kataifi
Layers of baked shredded phyllo dough covered in homemade syrup, filled with creamy custard and topped with whipping cream and baked chopped almonds!
Baklava
Rich layered filo dough with chopped walnuts, spices, baked until golden brown & topped with our homemade syrup
Chocolate Cake
Layers of chocolate cake, with chocolate cream filling and topped with raspberry sauce
Lemon Cake
Light refreshing baked lemon cake. Soft with a lemon glaze syrup throughout the desserts
Rice Pudding
Homemade, slow cooked, creamy rice pudding with fresh vanilla & topped with powdered cinnamon
Almond Cookies
Greek almond & butter cookie topped with powdered sugar. (1 per serving)
Greek Coffee
Galaktoboureko
Buttery layered baked filo dough pastry, filled with creamy custard & topped with our homemade syrup. Served chilled