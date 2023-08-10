Popular Items

Mexican Bowl

$8.05

Choice of main filling on bed of rice then choose: beans, lettuce, pico, hot sauce, and jalapenos.

Regular Grilled Chicken Burrito

$8.95

Marinated and grilled boneless chicken

Taco

$3.75


Regular Burritos (10" Tortilla)

Fresh, hot flour tortilla then choose: main filling, cheese, rice, beans, lettuce, pico, hot sauce and jalapenos.
Regular Al Pastor Burrito

$8.95

Marinated pork with pineapples and onion

Regular Bean & Rice Burrito

$7.75

Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice

Regular Carnitas Burrito

$8.95

Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning

Regular Chicken Ranchero Burrito 🌶🌶

$8.95

Boneless chicken slow-cooked with onions, tomatoes and a variety of hot peppers

Regular Chile Verde Burrito 🌶🌶🌶

$8.95

Braised pork roasted with a variety of hot peppers

Regular Grilled Chicken Burrito

$8.95

Marinated and grilled boneless chicken

Regular Grilled Veggies Burrito

$8.95

A mix of lightly seasoned broccoli, red and yellow peppers, corn, zucchini, squash, red onions, cauliflower and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts

Regular Steak Burrito

$9.95

Grilled steak, lightly seasoned

Regular Steak Roja Burrito 🌶🌶

$9.95

Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce

Regular Birria Burrito

$9.95

Super Burritos (12" Tortilla)

Fresh, hot flour tortilla then choose: main filling, cheese, rice, beans, lettuce, pico, hot sauce and jalapenos.
Super Al Pastor Burrito

$9.95

Marinated pork with pineapples and onion

Super Bean & Rice Burrito

$8.75

Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice

Super Carnitas Burrito

$9.95

Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning

Super Chicken Ranchero Burrito 🌶🌶

$9.95

Boneless chicken slow-cooked with onions, tomatoes and a variety of hot peppers

Super Chile Verde Burrito 🌶🌶🌶

$9.95

Braised pork roasted with a variety of hot peppers

Super Grilled Chicken Burrito

$9.95

Marinated and grilled chicken

Super Grilled Veggies Burrito

$9.95

A mix of lightly seasoned onions, broccoli, corn, zucchini, squash, red onions, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts

Super Steak Burrito

$10.95

Grilled steak, lightly seasoned

Super Steak Roja Burrito 🌶🌶

$10.95

Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce

Super Birria Burrito

$10.95

Slow-cooked beef in a Birria Sauce

Super Super Burritos (Two 12" Tortillas)

Two Super Burritos

Super Super Al Pastor Burrito

$19.90

Marinated pork with pineapples and onion

Super Super Bean & Rice Burrito

$16.50

Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice

Super Super Carnitas Burrito

$19.90

Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning

Super Super Chicken Ranchero Burrito 🌶🌶

$19.90

Boneless chicken slow-cooked with onions, tomatoes and a variety of hot peppers

Super Super Chile Verde Burrito 🌶🌶🌶

$19.90

Braised pork roasted with a variety of hot peppers

Super Super Grilled Chicken Burrito

$19.90

Marinated and grilled boneless chicken

Super Super Grilled Veggies Burrito

$19.90

A mix of lightly seasoned onions, broccoli, corn, zucchini, squash, eggplant, red onions, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, green beans and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts

Super Super Steak Burrito

$21.90

Grilled steak, lightly seasoned

Super Super Steak Roja Burrito 🌶🌶

$21.90

Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce

Super Super Birria Burrito

$21.90

Regular Quesadillas (10" Tortilla)

Grilled flour tortilla with cheese then choose: main filling, rice, beans, lettuce, pico, hot sauce and jalapenos.

Regular Al Pastor Quesadilla

$9.65

Marinated pork with pineapples and onion

Regular Bean & Rice Quesadilla

$8.45

Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice

Regular Carnitas Quesadilla

$9.65

Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning

Regular Chile Verde Quesadilla 🌶🌶🌶

$9.65

Braised pork roasted with a variety of hot peppers

Regular Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.65

Marinated and grilled boneless chicken

Regular Grilled Veggies Quesadilla

$9.65

A mix of lightly seasoned broccoli, red and yellow peppers, corn, zucchini, squash, red onions, cauliflower and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts

Regular Ranchero Quesadilla 🌶🌶

$9.65

Boneless chicken slow-cooked with onions, tomatoes and a variety of hot peppers

Regular Steak Quesadilla

$10.65

Grilled steak, lightly seasoned

Regular Steak Roja Quesadilla 🌶🌶

$10.65

Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce

Regular Birria Quesadilla

$10.65

Super Quesadillas (12" Tortilla)

Grilled flour tortilla with cheese then choose: main filling, rice, beans, lettuce, pico, hot sauce and jalapenos.

Super Al Pastor Quesadilla

$10.65

Marinated pork with pineapples and onion

Super Bean & Rice Quesadilla

$9.45

Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice

Super Carnitas Quesadilla

$10.65

Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning

Super Ranchero Quesadilla 🌶🌶

$10.65

Boneless chicken slow-cooked with onions, tomatoes and a variety of hot peppers

Super Chile Verde Quesadilla 🌶🌶🌶

$10.65

Braised pork roasted with a variety of hot peppers

Super Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$10.65

Marinated and grilled boneless chicken

Super Grilled Veggies Quesadilla

$10.65

A mix of lightly seasoned onions, broccoli, corn, zucchini, squash, eggplant, red onions, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, green beans and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts

Super Steak Quesadilla

$11.65

Grilled steak, lightly seasoned

Super Steak Roja Quesadilla 🌶🌶

$11.65

Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce

Super Birria Quesadilla

$11.65

Slow-cooked beef in a Birria Sauce

Cheese Only Quesadillas

Grilled flour tortilla with cheese then choose: main filling, rice, beans, lettuce, pico, hot sauce and jalapenos.

Mini Cheese Quesadilla

$2.25

Taco-size Quesadilla served on a corn tortilla

Regular Cheese Quesadilla

$4.15

Cheese Quesadilla

Super Cheese Quesadilla

$5.15

Cheese Quesadilla

Super Super Cheese Quesadilla

$10.30

Cheese Quesadilla

Super Super Quesadillas (Two 12" Tortillas)

Super Super Al Pastor Quesadilla

$21.30

Marinated pork with pineapples and onion

Super Super Bean & Rice Quesadilla

$17.50

Super Super Carnitas Quesadilla

$21.30

Super Super Chicken Ranchero Quesadilla 🌶🌶

$21.30

Super Super Chile Verde Quesadilla 🌶🌶🌶

$21.30

Super Super Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$21.30

Super Super Grilled Veggies Quesadilla

$21.30

Super Super Steak Quesadilla

$23.30

Super Super Steak Roja Quesadilla 🌶🌶

$23.30

Super Super Birria Quesadilla

$23.30

Mexican Bowls

Choice of main filling on bed of rice then choose: beans, lettuce, pico, hot sauce, and jalapenos. Served with two corn tortillas.
Mexican Bowl

$8.05

Choice of main filling on bed of rice then choose: beans, lettuce, pico, hot sauce, and jalapenos.

Tacos

Fresh, hot corn tortilla then choose: main filling, beans, lettuce, pico, hot sauce and jalapenos.
Taco

$3.75
Specialty Al Pastor

$3.75

Marinated pork with pineapples and onion. Served with Cilantro, Red Onion, Lime, and Guacomolio and Rojolio (two homemade sauces).

Birria Taco

$4.25

Slow cooked beef, melted cheese, cilantro and red onion on a crispy tortilla dipped in Birria Sauce.

Salads

Field greens topped with cheese, pinto beans, avocado, jalapenos, red onion, and pico de gallo.
Salad

$8.05

Field greens topped with cheese, pinto beans, avocado, jalapenos, red onion, and pico de gallo.

Drinks

Jarritos

$2.95
Jumex

$2.35
Mexican Soda

$2.95

Bottled Water

$2.00
Powerade

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Can Beverages

$2.00

Seltzer

$2.25
Horchata

$2.55

Traditional Mexican drink made fresh daily from peanuts/tree nuts, rice, milk and cinnamon.

Jamaica

$2.55

Traditional Mexican drink made fresh daily from brewed hibiscus petals; often called a Mexican fruit punch

Lemonade

$2.70

Fresh squeezed daily, lightly sweetened

Agua Fresca

$2.95

Cold drink made daily from watermelons

Half Gallon Horchata

$6.00

Traditional Mexican drink made fresh daily from peanuts/tree nuts, rice, milk and cinnamon

Half Gallon Jamaica

$6.00

Traditional Mexican drink made fresh daily from brewed hibiscus petals; often called a Mexican fruit punch

Half Gallon Lemonade

$6.50

Freshly squeezed daily, lightly sweetened

Half Gallon Agua Fresca

$8.00

Cold drink made daily from watermelons

Sides

Chips & Chip Salsa

$4.50

Chips with a side of medium salsa

Chips & Guacamole

$5.25
1/2 Pint Meat or Veggies

$4.80

No Combinations Available

1/2 Pint Beans or Rice

$2.00

No combinations available

Chips

$2.50
Guacamole

$2.75

Chip Salsa

$2.00

Medium Salsa

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Mild

Small Sour Cream

$0.50

Take Home Kits

Take Home Taco Kit

$50.00

Taco Time! Your taco kit comes with Chicken, Vegetables, Vegetarian Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Pico (mild), Hot Sauce, and 15 Corn Tortillas. Chips, Guacamole, and Chip Salsa (Medium) included on the side. No substitutions available.

Nacho (Average) Kit

$16.00

Build your own nachos! Comes with Chips, Shredded Cheese, Black Beans, Lettuce, Red Onion, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Hot Sauce.