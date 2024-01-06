Annie's Pancake House
Food
What's Crackin
Omelets
- Avocado & Bacon Omelet$14.00
avocado, bacon
- Basil Pesto Omelet$14.00
fresh basil, pesto, tomato + feta cheese
- Corned Beef Hash Omelet$14.00
corned beef hash
- Denver Omelet$14.00
ham, onion, greep pepper, cheddar cheese
- Gyro Omelet$14.00
gyro, tomato, onion, feta cheese
- Hawaii Five-O Omelet$14.50
pineapple, bacon, ham, jack cheese
- Holy Moly Guacamole Omelet$14.50
bacon, guacamole, jack cheese
- Kiveri Omelet$14.50
fresh basil, sun-dried tomato, avocado, provolone cheese
- LEO Omelet$14.00
lox, onion
- Ole Omelet$14.00
chorizo, fresh jalapeno, onion, chihuahua cheese
- Spartan Omelet$14.00
spinach, mushroom, tomato, feta cheese
- Two Cheese Omelet$12.50
cheddar cheese, jack cheese
- Vegetarian Omelet$13.00
broccoli, mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato
- BYO Omelet$11.00
Build your own omelet.
Skillets
- Ay Caramba Skillet$14.50
chorizo, jalapeno, onion, chihuaha cheese
- Butcher Shop Skillet$15.00
ham, bacon, sausage, green pepper, jack cheese
- Corned Beef Hash Skillet$14.50
corned beef hash, jack cheese
- Delightful Veggie Skillet$14.50
zucchini, broccoli, mushroom, red pepper, avocado, black beans, mozzarella cheese
- Gyro Skillet$14.50
gyros, onion, tomato, feta cheese
- Shroomin Denver Skillet$14.50
ham, onion, green pepper, mushroom, jack cheese
- Skirt Steak Skillet$16.50
skirt steak, greep pepper, mushrom, onion, jack cheese
- Spartan Skillet$14.50
spinach, mushroom, tomato, feta cheese
- Venetian Skillet$15.00
chicken, spinach, tomato, jack cheese
- BYO Skillet$11.00
Build your own skillet.
Combos
Bennys
- Eggs Benedict$13.50
poached eggs, Canadian bacon, english muffin, hollondaise sauce
- Eggs Florentine$13.00
poached eggs, english muffin, spinach, hollondaise sauce
- Potato Benedict$13.50
poached eggs, potato pancake, Canadian bacon, hollondaise sauce
- Crabcake Benedict$15.50
poached eggs, english muffin, spinach, tomato, hollondaise sauce
Egg-Citing Breakfasts
- Avocado Toast$14.00
avocado, tomato, chihuaha cheese, eggs, multi-grain toast
- Biscuits & Gravy$10.50
- California Scrambler$14.50
chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, jack cheese
- Chilaquiles$11.00
red or green sauce
- Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$14.00
eggs,
- Huevos Rancheros$12.50
tostadas, black beans, chihuaha cheese, eggs, rice
- Potato Pancakes$11.00
fruit, sour cream, applesauce
- Skirt Steak & Eggs$24.00
- Stud Muffin$12.50
French Toast
- Brioche French Toast$10.50
- Favorite French Toast$12.50
challah bread, banana, strawberries, toasted coconut
- Crispy Crunch French Toast$13.00
Banana, whip cream
- Stuffed French Toast$14.00
cream cheese filling, banana, strawberries, blueberries, caramel
- Cinnamon Swirl French Toast$11.50
- Thin French Toast$10.50
Waffles
Crepes & Blintzes
Healthy Corner
Oven Baked Pancakes
Burger Shop
Sandwiches
- Reuben$14.50
Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, marble rye
- Corned Beef on Rye$13.50
marble rye
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
multi-grain, American cheese
- Al B Core$14.50
multi-grain, American cheese
- Tuna Melt$15.00
English muffin, jack cheese
- BLT$13.50
white toast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Turkey Club$14.50
white toast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, turkey
- Skirt Steak Sandwich$24.00
French bread, mushrooms
- Grilled Cheese$10.50
cheddar cheese, jack cheese, multigrain
Chicken Sandwich
- Chicken Breast Sandwich$13.00
brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion
- Cajun Chicken Sandwich$15.00
brioche bun, mozzarella cheese, grilled onions, red pepper, green pepper
- Malibu Chicken Sandwich$14.00
croissant, bacon, American cheese
- Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich$15.50
multi-grain, avocado, ham, jack cheese
- California Delight Sandwich$14.50
jack cheese, bacon, tomato, sourdough
Paninis, Wraps & More
- Chicken Pesto Panini$14.50
pesto, grilled tomato, mozzarella cheese
- California Panini$14.50
turkey, bacon, grilled tomato, avocado, mozzarella cheese, cipotle
- Veggie Panini$12.50
Red peppers, grilled tomato, onions, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese, honey mustard, zucchini
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$14.50
grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing
- Honey Tender Wrap$14.50
chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, honey mustard
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.50
grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
- Chicken Tenders$12.00
- Fish Tacos$14.50
avocado, lettuce, tomato, rice, chipotle
Salads
- Soup & Salad$11.00
- Ceasar Salad$12.00
chicken +3, romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, parmesan cheese,croutons, hard boiled egg, caesar dressing
- Greek Salad$12.50
mixed greens, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, tomato, onions, cucumbers, anchovies, red peppers, green peppers, oregano, chicken +3
- Cajun Chicken Salad$15.00
Cajun-marinated chicken breast, romaine, parmesan, croutons, tomato, hard boiled egg, caesar dressing
- Cobb Salad$15.00
chopped lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, bacon, chicken, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, blue cheese dressing
- Southwestern Salad$15.00
chicken, avocado, corn, black beans, red peppers, green peppers, tomato, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips southwest dressing
Cool & Refreshing
- Avocado Lotto$15.50
Albacore tuna OR chicken salad, tomato, cucumbers, fruit, cottage cheese, hard-boiled egg, date nut bread
- Tuna Plate$15.00
Albacore tuna, tomato, cucumbers, fruit, cottage cheese, hard-boiled egg, date nut bread
- Chicken Salad Plate$15.00
Chicken salad, tomato, cucumbers, fruit, cottage cheese, hard-boiled egg, date nut bread
- Summer Surprise$14.50
- Lox Plate$16.00
lox, tomato, cucumber, red onion, olives, capers, bagel, cream cheese
- Chicken Delight$14.50
grilled chicken breast, fresh fruit, peaches, cottage cheese
- Stuffed Pineapple$15.50
Albacore tuna OR chicken salad, tomato, cucumbers, fruit, cottage cheese, date nut bread
- Fruit Plate$14.00
Sides
- Side Bacon$4.00
- Side Sausage Links$4.00
- Side Sausage Patty$4.00
- Side Turkey Patty$4.00
- Side Canadian Bacon$4.00
- Side Ham off the Bone$4.50
- Side Corned Beef Hash$5.50
- Side FrenchToast$4.00
- Side Pancakes$4.00
- Side Gluten Free Pancakes$5.50
- Side Cottage Cheese$4.00
- Side Fruit$3.75
- Cup of Soup$4.00
- Bowl of Soup$5.00
- Quart of Soup$8.95
- Side Hash Browns$3.50
- Side Diced Potatoes$4.00
- Side French Fries$3.50
- Side Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
- Side Toast$2.00
- NY Bagel$2.50
- NY Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.50
- Side Red Sauce$1.00
- Side Green Sauce$1.00
- Scoop Sea Salt Ice Cream$3.00
- Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream$3.00
- Side One Egg$2.50
- Side Two Eggs$4.50
M-F Specials
Breakfast Specials
Lunch Specials
Beverages
Hot Drinks
Soft Drinks
Juices
- Small Orange Juice$3.75
- Large Orange Juice$4.25
- Small Strawberry Orange Juice$4.00
- Large Strawberry Orange Juice$4.50
- Small Apple Juice$3.25
- Large Apple Juice$3.75
- Small Cranberry Juice$3.25
- Large Cranberry Juice$3.75
- Small Pineapple Juice$3.25
- Large Pineapple Juice$3.75
- Small Tomato Juice$3.25
- LargeTomato Juice$3.75
- Small Grapefruit Juice$3.25
- Large Grapefruit Juice$3.75
Cappuccino/Latte
Iced Cappuccino/Latte
Kids
Kids Menu
- Kids One Egg$6.00
- Mickey Mouse$6.25
- Kids Chocolate Chip Pancake$6.00
- Kids Shortstack$5.75
- Kids Oreo Pancakes$6.25
- Kids French Toast$6.00
- Kids Crepes$6.00
add 2.50 for topping
- Kids Mini Waffles$6.00
- Kids Silver Dollar$5.75
- Kids M&M Pancakes$7.00
- Kids Grill Cheese$6.00
- Kids Chicken Tenders$7.50
- Kids Hamburger$6.50
- Kids Cheeseburger$7.50