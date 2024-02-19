Antepli Mediterranean Grill,Baklava&Kunefe 4849 N Kedzie Ave
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Hummus$6.95
Chickpeas pure mixed with fresh
- Baba Ghanoush$7.95
Roasted fresh eggplants, tahini.
- Eggplant Souce(Shakshuka)$6.95
Vegetarian medley of eggplant and zucchini squash, fried in olive oil and mixed with a tomato sauce made from green and red peppers, onions and garlic.
- Ezme(Turkish Salsa)$6.95
Delicious mixture of fresh tomatoes ,bell peppers and green peppers, red onions, parsley, garlic, olive oil, walnut, fresh lemon juice, pomegranate molasses and special Anatolian spices.
- Haydari(Labne)$7.95
Labneh with walnuts, garlic, dill and salt.
- Stuffed Grape Leaves (Fresh)$9.95
Home made Grape leaves stuffed with rice, onions and tomatoes seasoned with lemon juice, olive oil and special Anatolian spices.(10pcs)
- Cig Kofta(Vegan Raw Turkish Bulghur)$9.95
Bulgur, onions, tomato paste, hot red pepper paste, salt ,wrapped within lettuce with fresh lemon or pomegranate sauce
- Cacik$7.95
Yogurt, cucumbers ,garlic and mint.
- Cheese Rolls$6.95
Rolled and fried phyllo dough with feta cheese and parsley.Served with lettuce.
- Falafal$6.95
Fried vegetable patties made of chickpeas, parsley, cilantro, onions and spices.(6pcs)
- Su Boregi$7.95
Thin sheets of hand-rolled dough are boiled before being baked, traditionally layered with a mixture of feta cheese, parsley and ample butter.Served with sliced tomato and cucumber.
- Mixed Appetizers$17.95
Hummus, Babaganoush, Ezme, Haydari, Eggplant and Cheese rolls.
Soups
Salads
Wraps
- Doner(Steak) Shawarma Wrap$11.95
Thin sliced marinated beef grilled on a vertical
- Falafal Wrap$9.95
Thin sliced marinated ground lamb grilled on a vertical
- Kofta(Beef) Wrap$11.95
Mixed bread, onions and spices.
- Lamb Adana Wrap$11.95
Thin sliced marinated ground lamb grilled on a vertical
- Chicken Sish Wrap$10.95
Grilled and marinated chicken thigh served with pita, lettuce
Burgers
PIDE&LAHMACUN
- Lahmacun$8.95
Very thin crust topped with spiced ground lamb and beef , onion, red & green peppers. Served with fresh parsley, onions, tomatoes and wedge of lemon
- Cheese Pide$12.95
Baked flatbread, Topped with mozzarella cheese.
- Scrambled Eggs and Cheese Pide$14.95
Baked flatbread, Topped with eggs and mozzarella cheese
- Eggplant and Cheese Veggie Pide$14.95
Baked flatbread, Topped with Red and Green Peppers, onions, eggplants, zucchini and mozzarella cheese.
- Diced Beef Cheese Pide$16.95
Baked flatbread, Topped beef cubes cooked with red & green peppers, tomatoes topped and mozzarella cheese
- Sucuklu Pide$14.95
Baked flat bread topped with Halal Turkish small cute hot dogs and cheese.
ENTREES
- Chicken Shish Kabob$17.95
Chargrilled cubes of marinated 6pcs chicken thigh.Served with rice and salad.
- Chicken Wings$17.95
8pcs of chargrilled marinated chicken wings.Served with rice and salad.
- Lamb Adana Kabob (2 Skewer)$19.95
Two skewers of chargrilled ground lamb mixed with herbs and Anatolian spices.Served with rice and salad
- Lamb Shank(1PC)$18.95
Braised lamb shank served with homemade special lamb souce,tomato and rice.
- Lamb Shank(2PCS)$24.95
Braised lamb shank served with homemade special lamb souce,tomato and rice.
- Kofta(Beef)$18.95
Chargrilled group beef, chopped onions, fresh garlic, bell red and green pepper ,white pepper ,cumin and flour.Served with rice and salad.
- Lamb Chops (4pcs)$24.95
Marinated and chargrilled four lamb chops serves with rice and salad.
- Doner(Steak Shawarma)Plate$19.95
Marinated Beef grilled on a vertical rotisserie and sliced very thin.Served with rice and salad.
- Beyti$19.95
Grilled quality ground lamb with herbs and vegetables and wrapped in lawash.Served with yogurt, tomato sauce.
- Iskender$19.95
Doner(Steak Shawarma/Gyro),served over buttered bread and topped with savory tomato sauce and yogurt.
- Kuzu Sis (Lamb Shish Kabob)$22.95
Two skewers of chargrilled cubes of marinated lamb.Served with rice and salad.
- Falafel Plate$15.95
5 Pcs,falafal,rice,salad and hummus.
MIXED GRILL
Kabob Festival
- For 2 people$69.95
If you cannot make your mind up or you would like to have a full course meal from delicious Turkish cuisine, you should try Kabob Festival,Which Includes:
- For 4 people$119.95
If you cannot make your mind up or you would like to have a full course meal from delicious Turkish cuisine, you should try Kabob Festival,Which Includes:
- For 6 people$159.95
If you cannot make your mind up or you would like to have a full course meal from delicious Turkish cuisine, you should try Kabob Festival,Which Includes:
KIDS MENU
SIDES & EXTRAS
BAKLAVA BY LB
DESSERTS
Catering
- ANTEPLI SIGNATURE PACKAGE ($20/Person)
)Includes hummus, Shepherd Mediterranean salad, Chicken Sish Kabobs , Steak shawarma, Pita bread , rice, falafel, red hot sauce, tahini sauce, and garlic sauce. All sauces are served on the side.
- ANTEPLI PREMIUM PACKAGE ($18/Person)
Includes hummus, Shepherd Mediterranean salad, Chicken Sish kabobs, rice, pita bread, falafel, red hot sauce, tahini sauce, and garlic sauce. All sauces are served on the side.
- Antepli VEGETARIAN PACKAGE ($15/Person)
Includes hummus, baba ghanoush (roasted eggplant dip), Shepherd Mediterranean salad,Bean Salad, rice, falafel, red hot sauce, tahini sauce, and garlic sauce. All sauces are served on the side.