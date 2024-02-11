Anthonie's Market Grill 9108 Fm 1489
Main
For The Table
- Baked Goat Cheese$19.00
baked goat cheese w salt, figs, cranberries, bacon, honey, candied pecans, chives & grilled sourdough bread
- Campechana$23.00
shrimp & crab campechana (tomato, poblano peppers, cram juice, seasonings, crab, shrimp & avocado) w zesty ranch chips
- Campfire Rolls$6.00
campfire yeast rolls (five) w garlic butter & brown gravy
- Crab Ranchero$26.00
crab ranchero (avocado, pico de gallo, crab, roasted corn & ranch) w zesty ranch chips
- Fried Calamai$19.00
crispy fried calamari w garlic buffalo sauce & cilantro
- Parmesan Fries$15.00
parmesan fries tossed in rosemary garlic butter w fresh chives, savory chipotle ketchup & fresh garlic aioli
- Pickle & Jalapeno$13.00
fried “house” pickle & jalapeño slices w ranch dressing
- Spinach Dip$14.00
creamy baked spinach dip w zesty ranch chips
- Stuffed Quail$26.00
stuffed bacon-wrapped quail (three) w avocado ranch, sriracha barbecue sauce & parmesan fries
Salads & Soups
- 1/2 Ceasar Salad$8.00
anthonie’s caesar* salad w grilled corn, roasted red & yellow peppers, croutons, aged manchego & parmesan
- 1/2 House Salad$8.00
house salad w red onion, kalamata olives, strawberries, cucumber, tomato, croutons, anthonie’s special balsamic vinaigrette & cotija cheese
- 1/2 Wedge Salad$8.00
texas wedge salad w crumbled bacon, sliced boiled egg, red & green onion, tomato basil relish, crumbled bleu cheese w bleu cheese dressing
- Gumbo Cup$8.00
gumbo w chicken, andouille, crab claws, shrimp, rice & crackers
- Tomato Cup$7.00
tomato basil soup w whipped cream & fried havarti croutons
- Ceasar Salad$14.00
anthonie’s caesar* salad w grilled corn, roasted red & yellow peppers, croutons, aged manchego & parmesan
- House Salad$14.00
house salad w red onion, kalamata olives, strawberries, cucumber, tomato, croutons, anthonie’s special balsamic vinaigrette & cotija cheese
- Tx Wedge Salad$14.00
texas wedge salad w crumbled bacon, sliced boiled egg, red & green onion, tomato basil relish, crumbled bleu cheese w bleu cheese dressing
- Gumbo Bowl$15.00
gumbo w chicken, andouille, crab claws, shrimp, rice & crackers
- Tomato Bowl$11.00
tomato basil soup w whipped cream & fried havarti croutons
- Rotisserie Chicken Salad$20.00
mesquite rotisserie chicken salad w grilled corn, tomato, cucumber, apple, candied pecans, dried cranberries, bleu cheese, croutons, sherry vinaigrette & manchego cheese
- Wonton Salad$23.00
wonton thai chicken salad w edamame, radish, cucumber, tomato, mint, cilantro, carrot, cabbage, candied spiced cashews, sesame ginger vinaigrette & coconut peanut drizzle
Flatbreads
- Adult Cheese FB$13.00
cheese flatbread w tomoto sauce & cheese blend
- BBQ Chicken FB$16.00
bbq chicken w rotisserie chicken, bbq sauce, cheese blend, pickled onion & fresh cilantro
- Gouda Flatbread$17.00
gouda flambé w rotisserie chicken, crispy bacon, caramelized onion, roasted corn & fresh chives
- Margherita FB$15.00
margherita w tomato basil relish, cheese blend & fresh basil
- Pork Sausage FB$16.00
pork sausage w pepperoni, jalapeños, tomato sauce & a blend of cheeses
- Pepperoni FB$14.00
Kids Meals
From the Fryer
- Adult Chicken Tenders$19.00
five tenders w your choice of side
- Chicken Fried Chicken$21.00
chicken fried chicken w mashed potatoes & sausage gravy
- Chicken Fried Steak$24.00
chicken fried steak w mashed potatoes & sausage gravy
- Fried Shrimp$22.00
fried shrimp (seven) w french fries, cocktail and tarter sauces & crispy cole slaw garnish
Entrees
- Centercut Filet (10oz)$65.00
10 oz centercut filet* w baked broccoli gratin
- Grilled Shrimp$29.00
gulf shrimp (six) w asiago grits & bacon bourbon marmalade
- Beef Ribeye (16oz)$65.00
16 oz rib eye* w creamed spinach stuffed tomato
- Gulf Cobia$37.00
blackened cobia & grilled shrimp (two) w lemon butter, coconut jasmine rice & mango avocado pico de gallo
- North Atlantic Salmon$29.00
north atlantic salmon* w sesame teriyaki glaze & grilled asparagus
- Teriyaki Steak$39.00
anthonie’s famous teriyaki steak* bistro shoulder filet w teriyaki sauce, mushroom, bell pepper, cilantro, fried shrimp & jasmine rice (chef recommendation: medium rare)
- Rotisserie Chicken$27.00
half rotisserie chicken w mashed potatoes, bacon collard greens & gravy
- Chicken Fettuccine$24.00
savory chicken fettuccine w asiago cream sauce, bacon, roasted corn, parmesan cheese & fresh green onions
- Short Rib$39.00
boneless braised drunken short rib roast w mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, steaming au jus, parmesan cheese dust
- Pork Ribeyes$35.00
pork ribeye* two 8 oz pork ribeye steaks cooked medium w dirty rice, crawfish gouda cream sauce & chives
- Lobster Truffle Macaroni$39.00
lobster truffle macaroni - baked 5 oz lobster tail w truffle macaroni & cognac asiago cream topped with panko & parmesan cheese
- Shrimp Scampi$28.00
shrimp scampi (seven) w garlic butter, angel hair pasta, spinach, tomato relish, mushroom, parmesan & two fried asparagus
Side
- Bacon Collard Greens$8.00
bacon collard greens
- Broccoli Gratin$8.00
baked broccoli gratin
- Brussel Sprouts$9.00Out of stock
- Coconut Rice$8.00
jasmine rice w coconut milk & chives
- Dirty Rice$8.00
- French Fries$8.00
french fries
- Fresh Fruit$8.00
- Fried Aspargaus$8.00
fried asparagus
- Grilled Asparagus$8.00
grilled asparagus
- Jasmine Rice$8.00
jasmine rice
- Loaded Mash$11.00
loaded mashed potatoes (cheddar, bacon & chives)
- Mashed Potoatoes$8.00
mashed potatoes
- Sauteed Spinach$8.00
Sauteed Spinach
- Spinach Tomato$8.00
creamed spinach stuffed tomato
- Steamed Broccoli$8.00
steamed broccoli
- Stone Ground Grits$8.00
stone ground asiago grits
- Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
sweet potato fries
- Truffle Mac$10.00
baked truffle mac & cheese
- Parmesan Fries$10.00
- no side
Desserts
- Affogato$8.00
affogato scoop of espresso gelato & espresso
- Banana Pudding$12.00
vanilla bean banana pudding
- BDAY CAKE
- Bread Pudding$15.00
spiced rum bread pudding w blue bell vanilla ice cream & decadent bananas foster
- Buttermilk Pie$10.00
pecan buttermilk pie w vanilla whipped cream & caramel drizzle
- Buzzed Affogato$15.00
buzzed affogato scoop of espresso gelato, espresso & buffalo trace bourbon cream
- Cheesecake butterfinger$12.00
dekker’s seasonal cheesecake ask your server
- Chocolate Cake$10.00
dekker’s famous chocolate cake w rum vanilla bean and chocolate sauces, macerated strawberries & vanilla whipped cream
- Coconut Cream Pie$10.00
coconut cream pie w strawberries & vanilla whipped cream
- Créme Catalon Brûlée$10.00
créme catalon brûlée w seasonal fruit
- Dekker Crumble$16.00
the cooked-to-order “dekker crumble” our seasonal dessert w blue bell vanilla ice cream
- Fresh Fruit$8.00
- Key Lime Pie$10.00
fresh key lime pie tangy and delicious w graham cracker pecan crust & whipped cream
- Mixed Berry Sorbet$12.00
mixed berry sorbet w whipped cream
- Scoop Gelato$5.00
scoop of gelato choice of lemon, dulce de leche or espresso
- Add ice cream$3.00
A La Carte (Add Ons)
- Add 1 Quail$7.50
- Add 4 Fried Shrimp$9.00
- Add 4 Grilled Shrimp$9.00
- Add 4oz Crab$16.00
- Add 6 Fried Shrimp$15.00
- Add 6 Grilled Shrimp$15.00
- Add Grilled Chicken$10.00
- Add Grilled Salmon$16.00
- Add Lemon Butter$1.00
- Add Lobster Tail$28.00
- Add Oscar Style$22.00
- Add Rotisserie Chicken$7.00
- Extra Marmalade On Side (4oz)$4.00
NA Bevs
- Soda$4.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Water
- Rambler Sparkling$4.00
- Topo Chico$5.00
- Perrier Lime$4.00
- Acqua Panna Still$5.00
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Pineapple Juice$5.00
- Whole Milk$5.00
- Virgin Bloody Mary$8.00
- Virgin Mojito$8.00
- Kids Juice Box$2.50
- Coffee$4.00
- Decaf Americano$5.00
- Rishi Hot Tea$5.00
- Double Espresso$7.00
- Cappuccino$6.00
- Espresso$5.00
- Hot Chocolate$5.00
- Latte$6.00
- Americano$5.00