Antique Bar & Bakery 122 Willow Avenue
Antique & Chill Dinners
- Antique & Chill Dinner for One$65.00
House Salad w/ sherry vinegar, one meatball, choice of two sides, choice of 1/2 chicken or pasta, upgrade ro top sirloin steak and cocktail to keep the party goinh
- Antique & Chill Dinner for Two$85.00
House Salad w/ sherry vinegar, choice of riceballs or N'duja Croquettes, choice of one side, choice of 1/2 chicken or pasta, upgrade ro top sirloin steak and cocktail to keep the party goinh
- Antique Family Dinner$70.00
Whole Roasted Chicken, 1 qt vegetable soup, one share size green salad, yellow squah with romesco, smashed red potatoes & Red Chimi
- Antique Steak Dinner$100.00
Top Sirloin, One share size, Antique Green Salad, Zucchini Romesco, smash red potatoes with red chimi
- Hoboken Family Meal$70.00
Share size Antique Green Salad, Baked Pasta with Mozarella & Ricotta (GF available), one quart Beef & Sausage Sauce, Herb Puree, Zucchini Romesco, Smashed Red Potatoes with Red Chimi
Salad
Small & Share
- Antique Meatball$25.00
16 oz meatball, ricotta & buttered bread
- Red Pepper Hummus$15.00
roasted garbanzo bean, Zaatar & Calabrian Chili Oil
- Hot Oil Shrimp (3)$19.00
Dirty Lemon served with head on
- Hot Oil Shrimp (6)$35.00
Dirty Lemon served with head on
- Mussels$24.00
Green Garlic Butter & Garlic Bread
- Plantain N'Duja Croquettes (3)$18.00
plantain, mozzarella, n'duja sausage, toasted mint & oregano served with chili aioli
- Spaghetti Squash Carbonara$18.00
pancetta, crispy poached egg, cream sauce
- Seasonal Riceball (4)$19.00
served with sage aioli
- Escargot$22.00Out of stock
Pasta
Chicken, Steak Fish
Antique Burgers
Sides
- Charred Zucchini & Romesco$14.00
hot hole zucchini and romesco
- Broccolini$14.00
three chili powder, garlic chips, lemon & aji amarillo
- Hot Hole Brussels Sprouts$14.00
golden crisp apples, bacon, honey & apple cider vinegar
- Jenga Fries$14.00
Steak Fries w/ garlic & parmesan and piled high
- Mexican Cauliflower$14.00
Dessert
Bottled Sauces
Brunch
- Frittata$18.00
- Shakshuka$18.00
- Huevos Racheros$17.00
- Steak & Eggs$27.00
- Boriqua Breakfast$19.00
- Eggs Benny$18.00
- Antique Pancake$17.00
- French Toast$17.00
- Seasonal Riceballs$19.00
- Mussels$22.00
- Cubano Sandwich$19.00
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
- Steak Sandwich$24.00
- Arugula Salad$17.00
- Crispy Artichoke$18.00
- Spaghetti Squash Carbonara$17.00
- Priest Stanglers$23.00
- Lasagna Edges$26.00
- Antique Ribeye Burger$25.00
- Antique Birria Burger$28.00
- Bread Pudding$25.00
- Skillet Cookie served with chocolate ice cream$24.00
- Build your Own Omelet$18.00