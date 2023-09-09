Antojitos salvadoreños 23161 Bay Avenue
Desayuno
Desayuno Mi Pueblo
Speciality breakfast: eggs mixed with vegetables served with Chorizo atop beans, friend plantains, & Salvadoran cheese
Desayuno Tradicional
Typical breakfast; eggs mixed with vegetables served with beans, fried plantains, & Salvadoran cheese
Desayuno Chico
Light breakfast: Fresh corn tamale served with beans & fried plantains
Tamales de Pollo
A delicious Salvadoran style tamale filled with chicken
Tamales de Pisquez
A Salvadoran favorite; a tamale filled with spicy refried beans
Tamales de Elote
Tamale made of corn
Aperitivo
Sopas
Pupusas
Revuelta
Thick handmade corn tortilla filled with pork, beans & cheese
Chicharron con Queso
Thick handmade corn tortilla, filled with pork & cheese
Frijoles con Queso
Thick handmade corn tortilla filled with beans and cheese
Queso
Thick handmade corn tortilla filled with Monterey Jack Cheese
Queso con Loroco
Thick handmade corn tortilla filled with cheese & loroco
Queso con Calabaza
Thick handmade corn tortilla filled with cheese and squash
Almuerzo
Bistec Encebollado
Prepared with onions and a garlic rub this flavorful steak is cooked on a skillet along side rice & a salad
Pollo en su Jugo
Seasoned chicken simmered in tomatillo sauce alongside vegetables, served with rice & beans
Yuca con Chicharron
Garlic-coated cassava friend alongside pork belly
Pan con pollo
Messy Salvadoran styled sandwich with stewed chicken and various vegetables. Served with portion of tomato sauce
Postres
Empanadas
3 empanadas made from plantain paste & filled with a sweet milk filling. Served with a portion of sugar
Platanos
Cut and friend plantains served alongside choice of Lechera or Salvadoran sour cream
Nuegados
Traditional fried dumplings made from cassava coated with a sweet sugar cane sauce