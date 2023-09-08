Popular Items

Super wet burrito

$8.99

Vegetarian wet burrito

$7.49

#3 Combination Dinner

$10.99

Food Menu

Burgers/Dogs

hot dog

$1.75

Taco Burger

$2.75

Taco cheese burger

$3.09

Taco Dog

$2.50

Burritos

Bean and cheese burrito

$4.95

Chicken Burrito

$5.49

Chicken Wet burrito

$9.79

chicken with bean burrito

$5.79

Green meat burrito

$5.69

Green meat with bean burrito

$5.99

Green wet burrito

$9.59

mini vegetarian wet burrito

$6.89

mini wet burrito

$7.99

mini wet chicken

$9.09

mini wet green

$8.99

Mini wet Red

$9.29

Red meat and bean burrito

$5.89

Red Meat burrito

$5.69

Red Wet Burrito

$9.69

super burrito with bean

$6.99

super half pound burrito

$6.69

Super wet burrito

$8.99

taco meat burrito

$5.29

taco meat with bean burrito

$5.59

Veg. deluxe wet burrito

$8.39

Vegetarian Bean Burrito

$5.59

Vegetarian Deluxe Burrito

$6.19

Vegetarian wet burrito

$7.49

Chips & Nachos

Beef tip nachos full

$8.99

Beef tip Nachos half

$6.99

Chips and cheese full

$5.99

Chips and cheese half

$4.50

Chips and cheese supreme full

$9.50

Chips and Cheese supreme half

$6.50

Chips and guacamole

$5.99

Chips and salsa

$4.99

side of chips

$1.99

Combos

#1 Three taco deluxe dinner

$9.95

#2 Three Beef or Cheese Ench. Dinner

$9.99

#3 Combination Dinner

$10.99

#4 Two tacos, rice, drink

$7.50

#5 Taco salad and small drink

$7.75

#6 Taco meat burrito, beans, small drink

$7.89

#7 mini wet burrito, small drink

$8.79

Dinners

Chicken dinner

$7.99

Enchilada and Salad

$7.99

Tamale dinner

$10.99

Enchiladas

Beef Enchilada

$2.25

Cheese Enchilada

$2.00

Chicken Enchilada

$2.50

Kids

kids hot dog meal

$4.99

Kids 2 taco meal

$4.99

Salads

Taco Salad W/ chicken Bowl

$6.99

Taco Salad W/ chicken Chips

$6.50

Taco Salad w/Beef Bowl

$6.99

Taco Saladw/ beef- Chips

$6.50

Taco Salad w/Bean-Bowl

$6.29

Taco Salad w/Bean-Chips

Taco Salad w/Rice- Bowl

Taco Salad w/Rice- Chips

Taco Salad w/ 1/2bean 1/2 Rice Bowl

Taco Salad w/ 1/2 bean 1/2 Rice Chips

Sides/Extras

side of rice

$1.85

side of beans

$1.85

side of meat(green, red, or taco)

$3.79

side of chicken

$3.99

extra Mild sauce

$0.15

extra hot sauce

$0.20

sour cream

$0.50

Homemade salsa 2oz

$0.75

homemade Guacamole 2oz

$1.75

extra tomatoes

$0.59

extra onions

$0.49

jalapenos

$0.75

Black olives

$0.50

extra cheese

$0.99

extra soft flour tortilla 12

$0.79

extra soft corn or flour tortilla 6

$0.29

Extra hard corn shell

$0.49

1 dozen hard shells

$2.79

1 dozen soft flour tortillas

$2.59

6 oz Guacamole

$4.99

extra enchilada

$1.00

6 oz Salsa

$2.25

Sweets

Fried cin snaps

$1.99

dessert nachos

$4.99

Tacos

Beef Taco

$2.25

Beef Taco Deluxe

$2.50

Chicken taco

$2.50

Chicken taco Deluxe

$2.75

Green Taco

$2.50

Green Taco Deluxe

$2.75

Red Taco

$2.50

Red Taco Deluxe

$2.75

tex mex taco

$2.50

Tamales

Beef Tamale

$2.15

Chicken Tamale

$2.15

Pork tamale

$2.15

Tostadas

Original Tostada

$1.99

Tostada Deluxe-Beef

$2.75

Tostada Deluxe-Chicken

$3.75

Wet tostado Deluxe

$3.75

Drink Menu

Bottled Drinks

Diet Dew

$1.99

Grape crush

$1.99

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$1.99

Jarritos Mandarin

$1.99

Jarritos Pineapple

$1.99

Jarritos Strawberry

Jarritos Strawberry

Life water bottle

$1.99

Mt Dew Major Melon

Mt dew spark Raz Lemonade

$1.99

Sidral Mundet Apple

Sparkling ice cherry limeade

$2.99

Sparkling ice lemonade

$2.99

Sparkling ice mango

$2.99

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$1.69+

Diet Pepsi

$1.69+

Cherry Pepsi

$1.69+

Dr. Pepper

$1.69+

Starry

$1.69+

Root Beer

$1.69+

Mountain Dew

$1.69+

Fruit Punch

$1.69+

Orange Crush

$1.69+

Iced Tea

$1.69+

Friday Special

Friday Combo #1

$10.99

Friday Combo #2 Beef

$10.99

Friday combo #2 Cheese

$10.99

Friday combo Chicken dinner

$10.99

Friday combo Tamale Dinner

$10.99