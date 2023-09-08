Taco Boy 804 S. Mission street
Food Menu
Burritos
Bean and cheese burrito
$4.95
Chicken Burrito
$5.49
Chicken Wet burrito
$9.79
chicken with bean burrito
$5.79
Green meat burrito
$5.69
Green meat with bean burrito
$5.99
Green wet burrito
$9.59
mini vegetarian wet burrito
$6.89
mini wet burrito
$7.99
mini wet chicken
$9.09
mini wet green
$8.99
Mini wet Red
$9.29
Red meat and bean burrito
$5.89
Red Meat burrito
$5.69
Red Wet Burrito
$9.69
super burrito with bean
$6.99
super half pound burrito
$6.69
Super wet burrito
$8.99
taco meat burrito
$5.29
taco meat with bean burrito
$5.59
Veg. deluxe wet burrito
$8.39
Vegetarian Bean Burrito
$5.59
Vegetarian Deluxe Burrito
$6.19
Vegetarian wet burrito
$7.49
Chips & Nachos
Combos
Salads
Sides/Extras
side of rice
$1.85
side of beans
$1.85
side of meat(green, red, or taco)
$3.79
side of chicken
$3.99
extra Mild sauce
$0.15
extra hot sauce
$0.20
sour cream
$0.50
Homemade salsa 2oz
$0.75
homemade Guacamole 2oz
$1.75
extra tomatoes
$0.59
extra onions
$0.49
jalapenos
$0.75
Black olives
$0.50
extra cheese
$0.99
extra soft flour tortilla 12
$0.79
extra soft corn or flour tortilla 6
$0.29
Extra hard corn shell
$0.49
1 dozen hard shells
$2.79
1 dozen soft flour tortillas
$2.59
6 oz Guacamole
$4.99
extra enchilada
$1.00
6 oz Salsa
$2.25
Tacos
Tostadas
Drink Menu
Bottled Drinks
Diet Dew
$1.99
Grape crush
$1.99
Jarritos Fruit Punch
$1.99
Jarritos Mandarin
$1.99
Jarritos Pineapple
$1.99
Jarritos Strawberry
Jarritos Strawberry
Life water bottle
$1.99
Mt Dew Major Melon
Mt dew spark Raz Lemonade
$1.99
Sidral Mundet Apple
Sparkling ice cherry limeade
$2.99
Sparkling ice lemonade
$2.99
Sparkling ice mango
$2.99
Fountain Drinks
Taco Boy 804 S. Mission street Location and Ordering Hours
(989) 772-0394
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM