Antonio's Italian Bistro
Lunch
- Blackened Chicken$15.00
Sautéed chicken breast, avocado, cherry peppers, romaine, pepper jack cheese
- Caprese Panini$13.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil
- Primavera Panini$14.00
Roasted peppers, eggplant, zucchini, artichoke, mozzarella
- Firecracker Panini$15.00
Chicken cutlet, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, romaine
- The Italian Panini$16.00
Sopressata, mortadella, prosciutto di parma, romaine, tomato, provolone
- Bistecca$18.00
Filet mignon, caramelized onion, gorgonzola
Main Menu
ANTIPASTI
- Burrata e Prosciutto$18.00
Creamy burrata, San Daniele prosciutto, roasted peppers
- Polpette$12.00
Meatballs, marinara
- Calamari Fritti$15.00
Lightly battered calamari, served with cherry peppers and fra diavolo
- Chef Gran Selection sm$19.00
Meat and Cheese imported from Italy
- Chef Gran Selection lg$29.00
Meat and Cheese imported from Italy
- Truffle Parmesan Garlic Bread$11.00
Truffle butter, roasted garlic, parmesan
- Vongole Oreganata$16.00
Little neck clams, seasoned breadcrumbs, lemon
- Goat Cheese Fritti$15.00
Roasted marinated beets, walnuts, balsamic glaze, baby arugula
- Polpo$17.00
Grilled octopus Roasted heirloom tomatoes, pewee potatoes, spicy chorizo
- Cozze$15.00
PEI Mussels, spicy tomato sauce or impepata focaccia crostini
- Buratta Fritta$14.00
Breaded burrata golden fried, served over pomodoro sauce with prosciutto and crostini
- Zuppa del Giorno$12.00
Soup of the day. Please ask your server
- Marinated Olives$6.00
SALADS
- Caprese Salad$16.00
Mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes, basil, EVOO, balsamic
- Caesar Salad$14.00
Organic romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan tuile, focaccia, croutons
- Spinach Salad$16.00
Marinated cremini mushrooms, gorgonzola, artichoke hearts, lemon vinaigrette
- Mixed Baby Lettuce Salad$13.00
Balsamic vinaigrette, heirloom tomatoes, shaved parmesan
- Baby Arugula Salad$16.00
Roasted almonds, apple, shaved parmesan cheese tossed with lemon vinaigrette
PASTA
- Pappardelle with White Truffle Sauce$26.00
Mushroom cream sauce, taleggio cheese
- Penne Vodka$23.00
Tomato sauce, vodka cream, pancetta
- Linguine Alle Vongole$29.00
Little neck clams, garlic, white wine, parsley
- Cacio e Pepe$24.00
Homemade spaghetti alla chitarra pasta, pecorino D.O.P., black pepper
- Frutti di Mare$34.00
Homemade squid ink linquini, sautéed with jumbo shrimp, calamari, mussels, clams, calabrian peppers in a fra diavolo sauce
- Fettuccine Tartufate$25.00
Fettuccine with wild porcini mushrooms, prosciutto, peas in brandy truffle sauce
- Gnocchi Bolognese$26.00
Bolognese sauce, homemade fresh gnocchi, Pecorino
- Nonna’s Sunday Sauce$27.00
Rigatoni, beef braciole, meatball and sausage
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$22.00
MAIN
- Pollo Parmigiana$26.00
- Salmone$31.00
Hidden Fjord salmon served with apple, gorgonzola risotto
- Halibut$36.00
Parmesan crusted, baby spinach, chopped tomatoes, beurre blanc, chives
- Branzino Croccante$29.00
Sautéed mushrooms, brussels sprouts, crispy pancetta, herbed beurre blanc
- Parmigiana di Melanazane$24.00
Traditional eggplant parmesan, fresh mozzarella, basil
- Pollo Scarpariello$28.00
Boneless chicken, hot sausage, hot cherry peppers, spinach
- Risotto Gamberetto$29.00
Risotto sautéed with shrimp, zucchini in a light cream sauce
- Pollo Milanesa$26.00
CARNE
- Costoletta di Vitello$50.00
Veal chop, wilted radish, loaded baked potato, demi-glacé
- Costata di Manzo$40.00
Prime ribeye, asparagus, roasted potatoes, aju steak sauce
- Agnello$38.00
Pistachio pesto crusted lamb chop, brussel sprouts, roasted cauliflower, pomegranate sauce
- Filet Mignon$44.00
Prime center cut, potato gratin, broccoli rabe
PIZZA
- Margherita Pizza$17.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, EVOO
- Prosciutto Parma Pizza$22.00
Parmigiano, baby arugula, mozzarella
- Primavera Pizza$19.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled zucchini, grilled eggplant, wild mushrooms
- Rapini Pizza$21.00
Mozzarella, Italian hot sausages, broccoli rabe, cherry peppers
- Tartufo Pizza$20.00
Wild mushrooms, truffle oil, mozzarella
- Build Your Own - Cheese Pizza$17.00
Cheese Pizza add toppings
SIDES
DESSERTS
- Tiramisu$10.00
Lady fingers, marscapone, rum, coffee liqueur, cocoa
- Belgian Waffles$12.00
Vanilla gelato, strawberries, powdered sugar
- Cannoli alla Siciliana$8.00
Choice of plain or chocolate
- Pistachio Cake$12.00
- Caramel Apple Cake$12.00
- Limoncello Cake$12.00
- Ricotta Cheesecake$12.00
- Gelato One Scoop$4.00
- Gelato Two Scoops$8.00
Catering
Half Tray
- Half Meatballs$70.00
- Half Fried calamari$75.00
- Half Mussels$75.00
- Half Caprese salad$70.00
- Half Caesar salad$60.00
- Half Spinach Salad$60.00
- Half Mixed Greens$60.00
- Half Penne A'la Vodka$115.00
- Half Pappardelle with white truffle$120.00
- Half Linguinie Vongole$120.00
- Half Caccio Pepe$115.00
- Half Frutti De Mare$170.00
- Half Fettuccini Tartufale$150.00
- Half Gnocchi Bolognese$115.00
- Half Hidden Fjord salmon$150.00
- Half Parmesan Crusted Halibut$190.00
- Half Bronzino$150.00
- Half Chicken Scarpariello$150.00
- Half Risotto Gamberetto$150.00
- Half Eggplant Parmesan$110.00
- Half Chicken Parmesan$150.00
- Half Chicken Milanese$150.00
- Half Broccoli Rabe$50.00
- Half Roasted Potatoes$50.00
- Half Brussel Sprouts$50.00
- Half Sauteed Spinach$50.00
- Half Truffle Fries$50.00
Full Tray
- Full Meatballs$120.00
- Full Fried calamari$150.00
- Full Mussels$150.00
- Full Caprese salad$140.00
- Full Spinach Salad$120.00
- Full Caesar Salad$120.00
- Full Mixed Greens$120.00
- Full Pappardelle with truffles$200.00
- Full Penne A'la Vodka$190.00
- Full Linguinie Vongole$200.00
- Full Caccio Pepe$190.00
- Full Frutti De Mare$300.00
- Full Fettuccini Tartufale$190.00
- Full Gnocchi Bolognese$190.00
- Full Hidden Fjord salmon$300.00
- Full Parmesan Crusted Halibut$380.00
- Full Bronzino$300.00
- Full Chicken Scarpariello$300.00
- Full Eggplant Parm$220.00
- Full Risotto Gamberetto$300.00
- Full Chicken Parmesan$300.00
- Full Chicken Milanese$300.00
- Full Broccoli Rabe$85.00
- Full Roasted Potatoes$85.00
- Full Brussel Sprouts$85.00
- Full Sauteed Spinach$85.00
- Full Truffle Fries$85.00