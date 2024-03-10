Antonios Mexican Grille 3147 W Holcombe Blvd
Food
Appetizers
- Stuffed Jalapenos$11.00
Cheddar chesse stuffed fried jalapenos served with queso and ranch
- 1/2 Fajita Nachos$14.00
Topped with chicken or beef fajitas, beans, cheese, served with lettuce and tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream & jalapenos
- FULL Fajita Nachos$17.00
Topped with beef or chicken fajitas, beans, cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos.
- 1/2 Ground beef Nachos$13.00
Topped with ground beef, beans, cheese, served with lettuce and tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream & jalapenos
- FULL Ground beef Nachos$16.00
Topped with ground beef, beans, cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos.
- 1/2 Cheese Nachos$11.00
Topped with cheddar cheese, beans served w/ guacamole, sour cream and jalapenos
- FULL Cheese Nachos$14.00
Topped with cheddar cheese, beans, cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos.
- Quesadilla Appetizer$12.00
Beef, chicken, or a mix of both (6 triangles). Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
- Spinach & Artichoke$13.00
Creamy cheese artichoke and spinach dip, served with freshly homemade fried tortilla
- SM Chile con queso$8.00
- LG Chile con Queso$14.00
- Antonios Appetizer$20.00
Quesadillas, nachos, stuffed jalapeños & grilled shrimp.
- Shrimp Cocktail$16.00
Shrimp tossed in our own sauce, with tomatoes & onions. Served with crackers & sliced avocado.
- Mozzarella Fried Cheese$11.00
Served with queso and Ranch
Soup & Salads
- Antonio's Salad Grilled$13.00
Lettuce, red onions, black olives, sliced tomatoes, green peppers, avocado slices, strawberry and Pineapple with ranch or Italian dressing.
- Chicken Soup$15.00
Fresh homemade chicken soup served with sliced avocado, rice & pico de gallo.
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$16.00
Fresh homemade chicken tortilla soup with cheese, Served with rice, pico de gallo & sliced avocado.
- Deluxe Taco Salad$15.00
Fresh garden salad topped with meat of your chooice, red onions, black olives, sliced tomatoes, green peppers, sliced avocado & cheese with your choice of dressing.
- Fajita Taco Salad$16.00
Fresh garden salad in a crispy tortilla bowl topped with your choice meat, guacamole, sour cream,cheese, black olives & onions with your choice of dressing.
- Ground beef taco salad$14.00
Fresh garden salad in a crispy tortilla bowl topped with ground beef, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, black olives with your choice of dressing.
- Ranchero Chicken Salad$15.00
Fresh garden salad in a crispy tortilla bowl topped with chicken or beef fajita meat, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, black olives & onions with your choice of dressing.
- Seafood Soup$18.00
Seafood broth with catfish & shrimp served with sliced avocado, rice, pico de gallo & flour or corn tortillas.
Fajitas
- 3 Amigos Fajita$27.00
Chicken, Beef and Shrimp Fajitas Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
- 3 Amigos Fajita for 2$42.00
Chicken, Beef and Shrimp Fajitas Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
- Beef Fajita Poblano$24.00
Grilled Poblano Pepper Seasoned Fajitas Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
- Beef Fajita Poblano for 2$41.00
Grilled Poblano Pepper Seasoned Fajitas Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
- Beef Fajitas a la Diabla$24.00
Grilled Jalapeños Pepper seasoned Fajitas and marinated with spicy seasoning Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
- Beef Fajitas a la Diabla for 2$41.00
Grilled Jalapeños Pepper seasoned Fajitas and marinated with spicy seasoning Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
- Beef Fajitas a la Maria$24.00
Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
- Beef Fajitas a la Maria for 2$41.00
Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
- Beef Family Pack$69.00
Serves four. Served with rice, borracho or refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.
- Carne Asada$23.00
Choice of Chicken or Beef fajita steak served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
- Chicken Fajita Poblano$23.00
Grilled Poblano Pepper Seasoned Fajitas Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
- Chicken Fajita Poblano for 2$35.00
Grilled Poblano Pepper Seasoned Fajitas Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
- Chicken Fajitas a la Diabla$23.00
Grilled Jalapeños Pepper seasoned Fajitas and marinated with spicy seasoning Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
- Chicken Fajitas a la Diabla for 2$35.00
Grilled Jalapeños Pepper seasoned Fajitas and marinated with spicy seasoning Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
- Chicken Fajitas a la Maria$23.00
Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
- Chicken Fajitas a la Maria for 2$35.00
Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
- Chicken Family Pack$69.00
serves 4 pp Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
- Family Pack (Chicken, Beef & Shrimp)$90.00
serves 4 pp Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
- Mix a la Diabla (Bf & Chk) for 1$24.00
Grilled jalapenos pepper seasoned fajitas served with rice, borracho or refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.
- Mix a la Maria (Bf & Chk) for 1$24.00
Beef and Chicken Fajitas served with rice, borracho or refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.
- Mix ala Diabla (Bf & Chk) for 2$37.00
Grilled jalapenos pepper seasoned fajitas served with rice, borracho or refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.
- Mix ala Maria (Bf & Chk) for 2$37.00
Beef and Chicken fajitas served with rice, borracho or refried beans, pico de Gallo, guacamole & tortillas.
- Mix fajitas for 3$52.00
Serves 3. Served with rice, borracho or refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.
- Mix fajitas for 6$99.00
Serves 6. Served with rice, borracho or refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.
- Mix Family Pack$69.00
Beef and Chicken Fajitas serves 4. Served with rice, borracho or refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.
- Mix Poblano (Bf & Chk) for 1$24.00
Grilled poblano pepper seasoned fajitas served with rice, borracho or refried beans , pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.
- Mix Poblano (Bf & Chk) for 2$37.00
Grilled poblano pepper seasoned fajitas served with rice, borracho or refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.
- Super Parrilla Mixta for 2$57.00
A generous combo of beef, chicken fajitas, grilled shrimp & sausage Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
- Super Parrilla Mixta for 4$105.00
A generous combo of beef, chicken fajitas, grilled shrimp & sausage Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
- Veggie Fajitas$19.00
Served with White rice, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas.
- Veggie Fajitas for 2$28.00
Served with White rice, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas
Flautas
- Fajita Flautas$17.00
Two large flautas filled with beef or chicken fajita meat and cheese. Served With Sour Cream, Guacamole, Rice, Beans, and Small Queso.
- Ranchero Flautas$17.00
Two large flautas filled with ranchero shredded chicken and cheese. Served With Sour Cream, Guacamole, Rice, Beans, and Small Queso.
- Shrimp Flautas$22.00
Two large flautas filled with shrimp & cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, rice, borracho, or refried beans and a small chile con queso.
- Fish Flautas$21.00
Two large flautas filled with fish and cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, rice, borracho, or refried beans and a small chile con queso.
Vegetarian
- Veggie Fajitas$19.00
Served with White rice, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas.
- Veggie Fajitas for 2$28.00
Served with White rice, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas
- Vegetarian Dinner$17.00
Two spinach enchiladas & one cheese enchilada served with grilled vegetables and rice
- Cheese Chile Relleno$15.00
Poblano pepper stuffed with choice of meat or seafood & cheese. Topped with ranchero sauce and cheese. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole and Pico De Gallo
- Tortilla Soup$14.00
Fresh home made vegetable soup with tortilla chips and cheese. Served with avocado, rice, pico de gallo and tortillas
- Spinach Enchiladas$18.00
Two spinach enchiladas and one cheese enchilada with grilled vegetables and rice
- Small Vegetable Quesadilla$13.00
Made with squash, carrots zucchini, onion, mushrooms, and bell peppers
- Large Vegetable Quesadilla$17.00
Made with squash, carrots, zucchini, onion, mushrooms, and bell peppers
- Black Beans Chalupas$13.00
Two fried corn tortillas layered with black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and cheddar cheese.
- Veggie Burrito$14.00
Veggie Burrito topped with chile con queso and filled with black beans, grilled veggies, & cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Tamales & Burritos
- Mexican Tamale Fiesta$18.00
Three homestyle tamales topped with chile con carne and served with rice, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
- Super Burrito$17.00
Large Flour tortilla filled with ground beef & refried beans. Topped with chile con carne & cheddar cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo and guacamole.
- Famoso Burrito$17.00
Large Flour tortilla filled with ranchero chicken & refried beans. Topped with chile con carne & jack cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo and guacamole.
- El Burrito Grande$18.00
Large Flour tortilla filled with your choice of fajita, refried beans & cheese. Topped with chile con carne. Served with rice, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Combination Dinner
- Especial Dinner$20.00
One beef enchilada, one beef taco & one beef chalupa. Served with Beans, Rice, pico de Gallo and Guacamole
- Fabuloso Dinner$20.00
One chicken enchilada, one chicken taco & one pork tamale. Served with Beans, Rice, Pico de Gallo & Guacamole
- El Primero Dinner$20.00
One beef enchilada, one chicken taco, one beef tamale & one chicken chalupa. Served With Beans, Rice, Pico de Gallo & Guacamole
Seafood
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo$26.00
Six grilled jumbo shrimp sautéed in lemon butter, wine, cilantro & garlic. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.
- Camarones a la Diabla$23.00
Six spicy grilled jumbo shrimp with jalapeños, onions & red bell pepper. Served with rice, Beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas
- Pescado Acapulco$24.00
Grilled fresh snapper topped with Acapulco sauce, shrimp & scallops. Served with rice, Beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas
- Grilled Salmon$23.00
Grilled Fresh Salmon topped with seafood sauce, Beans, rice & pico de gallo.
- Seafood Combo$25.00
4 grilled shrimp & 4 scallops served with Beans, white rice & pico de gallo.
- Grilled Shrimp$22.00
Six large grilled shrimp wrapped in bacon served with Beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
- Grilled Tilapia$22.00
Topped with seafood sauce, served with white rice, your choice of beans and pico de gallo.
Tacos
- Soft Tacos$16.00
Two large flour tortillas filled with your choice of ground beef or ranchero chicken, lettuce, tomato & cheese.
- Tacos al Carbon$20.00
Two large flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken fajita meat.
- Tacos Regular$15.00
Two crispy tacos filled with ground beef or ranchero chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and Cheese
- Shrimp Tacos$20.00
Two tacos filled with shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, red cabbage & cheese with seafood sauce.
- Fish Tacos$18.00
Two tacos filled with catfish, lettuce, tomatoes, red cabbage, seafood sauce & cheese.
- Philly Cheesesteak Tacos$22.00
Two tacos Filled with Fajita Steak with Grilled onions, grilled Green Peppers and Melted Mozzarella Cheese. Served Queso, and French Fries
Enchiladas
- Cheese Enchiladas$15.00
Two cheese enchiladas covered with chile con carne, onions & cheese.
- Fajita Enchiladas$19.00
Choice of beef fajita or chicken(beef topped with beef sauce, chicken topped with mole sauce) with onions & cheese.
- Ground Beef Enchiladas$18.00
Covered with chile con carne, onions & cheese
- Verdes Enchiladas$20.00
Two chicken fajita enchiladas covered with cilantro sauce, sour cream & avocado slices.
- Shrimp Enchiladas$22.00
Two shrimp enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce, cheese, sour cream & avocado. Served With Rice, Beans and Pico de Gallo
- Del Rio Enchiladas$22.00
Two flour tortillas filled with shrimp, crab meat & cheese. Topped with ranchero sauces, sour cream & avocado slices.
- Enchiladas Tomatillo$18.00
Two enchiladas made with jack & cheddar cheese. Topped with tomatillo sauce, sour cream & avocado.
- Chicken Ranchero Enchiladas$20.00
Two ranchero chicken enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce, jack cheese & sour cream.
- Antonio's Enchiladas$21.00
Shrimp and Spinach Enchiladas Served with Beans, rice, pico de Gallo and Sour Cream
Antonio's Special Plates
- Antonios Famous Shish Kebobs$21.00
Beef & chicken skewered with peppers, onions, pineapple & mushrooms fresh off the grill. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo
- Stuffed Avocado$19.00
One half pound beef or chicken fajitas stuffed with sautéed avocado slices & topped with melted cheese. Accompanied with a crispy taco or tortillas. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo
- Grilled Shrimp Stuffed Avocado$23.00
Four jumbo shrimp covered with sautéed avocado slices & topped with melted cheese.Accompanied with a crisp taco. Served With Rice, Beans, Guacamole and Pico de Gallo
- Chile Relleno$17.00
Poblano pepper stuffed with choice of meat or seafood & cheese. Served with rice, borracho beans, guacamole & pico de gallo.
- Chicken Jalisco$20.00
Grilled chicken fajita style topped with poblano pepper, cheese, mushrooms & onions. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole and Pico de Gallo
- Pollo Rico$19.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with cream sauce & avocado slices. Served with grilled vegetables & white rice.
- Sauteed Chicken$19.00
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with mushroom gravy, served with grilled vegetables & black beans.
- Huevos Rancheros Antonio$18.00
2 Eggs (Sunny Side Cooked) topped with ranchero Sauce and 5oz of Fajita Steak served with Rice, Beans, tortillas and Guacamole
- Godorniz$25.00
Two grilled semi-boneless marinated quail. Served with rice, borracho beans, pico de gallo, tortillas & guacamole.
Quesadillas
- Small Cheese Quesadilla$12.00
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos.
- Large Cheese Quesadilla$16.00
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos
- Small Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
Filled with chicken fajita, and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos
- Large Chicken Quesadilla$18.00
Filled with chicken fajita, and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos
- Small Beef Quesadilla$16.00
Filled with beef fajita, and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos
- Large Beef Quesadilla$19.00
Filled with beef fajita, and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos
- Small Shrimp Quesadilla$17.00
Filled with shirmp, and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos
- Large Shrimp Quesadilla$22.00
Filled with shirmp, and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos
- Small Mix Quesadilla$15.00
Beef and Chicken quesadillas. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapenos.
- Large Mix Quesadilla$19.00
Beef and Chicken quesadillas. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapenos.
Chalupas
- Fajita Chalupas$16.00
Two fried corn tortillas with your choice of meat, layered with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheddar cheese, guacamole and a small chile con queso
- Shrimp Chalupas$22.00
Two fried corn tortillas with shrimp, layered with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheddar cheese, guacamole and a small chile con queso
- Fish Chalupas$21.00
Two fried corn tortillas with fish, layered with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheddar cheese, guacamole and a small chile con queso
- Chalupas Antonio's$15.00
Two fried corn tortillas with your choice of ground beef or ranchero chicken, layered with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheddar cheese, guacamole and a small chile con queso
- Beans & Cheese Chalupas (VG)$14.00
Dessert
- Cheesecake$7.00
Delicious silky cream cheese-filled cake.
- Tres Leches$8.00
Sponge cake with 3 different kinds of milk topped with fresh meringue.
- Flan$8.00
Light Mexican custard with caramel.
- 1/2 Sopapillas$4.00
Four fried pastries dough topped with powdered sugar & a side of honey.
- Sopapillas$8.00
8 fried pastries dough topped with powdered sugar & a side of honey.
- Chocolate Cake$10.00
- Carrot Cake$10.00
A la Carte
- Ground Beef Soft Taco A la Carte$7.00
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with lettuce and pico de gallo.
- Chicken Ranchero Soft Taco A la Carte$7.00
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with lettuce and pico de gallo.
- Chicken Fajita Soft Taco A la Carte$8.00
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with lettuce and pico de gallo.
- Beef Fajita Soft Taco A la Carte$8.00
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese. Served with lettuce & pico de gallo.
- Shrimp Soft Taco A la Carte$9.00
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red cabbage & cheese.
- Taco al Carbon A la Carte$8.00
Beef or Chicken fajita meat. Served with pico de gallo and lettuce.
- Crispy Taco A la Carte$7.00
With your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese. Served with lettuce and pico de gallo.
- Tamales (2pc) A la Carte$8.00
With your choice of meat. Served with chile con carne, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
- Cheese Quesadilla A la carte$9.00
- Quesadilla A la Carte$10.00
- Enchiladas (2pc) A la Carte$11.00
- Flauta A la Carte$7.00
Served with lettuce and sour cream.
- Chalupa A la Carte$6.00
- Chile Relleno A la Carte$10.00
- Cheese Enchiladas (2) A la carte$9.00
- Garden Salad (side)$6.00
Fresh Garden Salad with lettuce, cabbage, tomato, olives, and carrots.
- Shrimp & Spinach Enchiladas (2) A la carte$13.00
Kids Menu
- Quesadilla KIDS$10.00
Served with meat of choice, rice and beans
- Taco al Carbon KIDS$9.00
Served with meat of choice, rice and beans
- Cheese Enchilada KIDS$8.00
- Enchilada KIDS$10.00
Served with meat of choice, rice and beans
- Crispy Taco KIDS$8.00
ground beef taco served with rice and beans
- Ground beef tostada KIDS$8.00
Served with rice and beans
- Grilled chicken sandwich KIDS$11.00
Served with French Fries
- Hamburger KIDS$10.00
Served with French Fries
- Fried Shrimp KIDS$11.00
Served with French Fries
- Fried Catfish KIDS$10.00
Served with French Fries
- Chicken Tenders KIDS$10.00
Served with French Fries
- Soft Taco KIDS$8.00
- Flauta KIDS$8.00
- Cheese Quesadilla KIDS$9.00
New Plates
Side Orders
- Rice$4.00+
- Borracho Beans$4.00+
- Black beans$4.00+
- Refried beans$4.00+
- Red salsa$2.00+
- Green salsa$2.00+
- Shredded cheese$2.00+
- Pico de gallo$2.00+
- Corn Tortillas side$3.00
- Flour Tortilla side$3.00
- 1/2 dozen flour tortillas$5.00
- Dozen of flour tortillas$7.00
- 1/2 dozen of corn tortillas$4.00
- Dozen of corn tortillas$6.00
- Grilled veggies side$8.00
- French Fries side$7.00
- Jalapeno$2.00
- Slice Avocado$2.00
Alcoholic Drinks
Cocktails (acl)
- 1/2 Gallon Frozen Margarita$50.00
- 1/2 Gallon Rocks Margarita$53.00
- Classic Red Sangria$12.00
- Frozen Flavor Margarita 12oz$11.00
- Frozen Margarita 16oz$15.00
- Frozen Margarita 12oz$11.00
- Frozen Margarita 24oz (TO-GO)$20.00
- Frozen Margarita Gallon$95.00
- Frozen Margarita Pitcher$69.00
- Mojito$15.00
- Pina Colada$11.00
- Rocks Margarita 16oz$16.00
- Rocks Margarita 24oz (TO-GO)$22.00
- Rocks Margarita Gallon$97.00
- Rocks Margarita Pitcher$75.00
- Tropical Tequila Sunset$11.00
Beer (acl)
Wine (acl)
Shots (acl)
Today's Special
Dinner Special
Dinner Specials
- Carne Guisada$17.00
Served with refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.
- Shrimp & Spinach Enchiladas$19.00
Two shrimp & spinach enchiladas with cheese. Served with borracho or refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
- Grilled Tilapia$21.00
Topped with seafood sauce. Served with whole green beans and white rice.