Antonios Pizza and Grill 9155 County Road 13 N
Appetizers
Bacon Cheezy Fries
Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos
(5) There are two things people undeniably love: Jalapeño Peppers and Bacon. Lucky for you, we’ve put the two together like never before. All of the crunchy, creamy, spicy goodness of Original Cream Cheese and with savory, smoky bacon wrapped around the Jalapeno!
Bruschetta
Grilled garlic infused fresh baked bread with tomato, red onion, basil and a balsamic glaze. Handmade fresh daily.
Chips
French Fries
Thick, golden delicious and crispy crinkle-cut fries make a great addition to any meal. Or enjoy them by themselves. These tasty fries keep people coming back for more. Add some cajun seasoning for that extra kick.
Fried Mushrooms
Mushrooms fried crispy golden and served with homemade marinara or your choice of dipping
Fried Pickles
Garlic Bread
Parmesan and garlic butter melted over a toasted baguette with Italian seasonings and marinara sauce.
Garlic Knots
Hand knotted dough, baked fresh daily. Topped with a buttery blend of spices, garlic & Parmesan cheese.
Italian Sausage
Traditional Italian Style Sausage. Served with our homemade marinara and italian seasonings.
Jalapeno Poppers
6 of our jalapeno peppers filled with cream cheese, fried to a perfect golden brown. Served with a side of homemade marinara, or the sauce of your choice.
Jalapeno Poppers (4) with Fries
Meatballs with Marinara
2 hearty meatballs served with marinara, parmesan, and italian seasonings.
Mozzarella Sticks (3) With Fries
3 of our gooey mozzarella cheese sticks fried to a perfect golden-brown. Served with a side of homemade marinara, or the sauce of your choice. With Fries.
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
6 of our gooey mozzarella cheese sticks fried to a perfect golden-brown. Served with a side of homemade marinara, or the sauce of your choice.
Burgers and Tenders
Desserts
Cheesecake
This traditional cheesecake recipe comes straight out of Brooklyn. It's a delicious and versatile New York Style cheesecake with a graham cracker crust. Eat it plain or top it off with fruit or whipped cream for an exquisite gourmet dessert you're bound to love.
Brownie
This scrumptious Chocolate Chip Brownie has Semi-sweet chocolate chips that are swirled into our classic dark chocolate brownie batter for a brownie unlike any other! Reward yourself with this delicious treat today.
Tiramisu
Tiramisu is our popular coffee-flavoured Italian dessert. It is made of ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese, flavoured with cocoa. Tiramisu from the Italian language means "pick me up", "cheer me up" or "lift me up".
Cannoli
Antonio's Italian cannoli filled with sweet cream filling and chocolate chips, dipped in sprinkles and dusted with powdered sugar.
Ice Cream by Ray-J
Ice Cream Sandwich by Ray-J
Pasta
Bowl of Pasta
Your choice of Pasta served with a small side salad and garlic bread.
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken topped with mozzarella over your choice of pasta. Served with a small side salad and garlic bread.
Meatball Parmigiana
Meatballs topped with Mozzarella over your choice of pasta. Served with a small side salad and garlic bread.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Lightly Breaded and Fried Eggplant topped with Mozzarella over your choice of Pasta. Served with a small side salad and garlic bread.
Homemade Lasagna
Cacciatore Pasta
Pizza
Pizza Build Your Own
10 inch Pizza made with homemade dough.
Deep Dish Pizza
16x16 Thick Crust stuff with fresh mozzarella and marinara.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce and Bleu Cheese or Sweet BBQ Sauce.
Greek Pizza
Spinach, Feta Cheese, Black Olives and Mushrooms.
Hawaiian Pizza
Smoked Ham and Pineapple
Margherita Pizza
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Tomato, Garlic and Basil
Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham and Ground Beef
Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Thin Sliced Steak, Green Peppers and Onions
Supreme Pizza
Sausage, Onion, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers and Black Olives
Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Tomatoes and Green Peppers
XL Specialty Half Pizza
Medium Specialty Half Pizza
Small Specialty Half Pizza
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber, Genoa Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese & Kalamata Olives
House Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Red Onion & Cucumber
Greek Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini & Feta Chessa
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Croutons, & Grated Parmesan Cheese
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil and balsamic glaze.
Stromboli Calzone and Rolls
Calzone
Mozzarella and Ricotta.
Stromboli
Small Foot long or XL “FEEDS TWO”: Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions and Mozzarella
Chicken Roll
Foot Long: Stuffed with Grilled Chicken and Mozzarella
Italian Sausage Roll
Foot Long: Stuffed with Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions and Mozzarella
Philly Cheese Steak Roll
Foot Long: Thin Sliced Steak, Green Peppers, Onions and Mozzarella.
Pepperoni Roll
Foot Long: Stuffed with Pepperoni and fresh Mozzarella
Subs
Cold Italian Sub
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni and Provolone. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Italian loaf Bread, Tomato Sauce, Lightly Fried and Breaded Eggplant topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Baked in our brick oven until Golden Brown.
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Italian Loaf Bread, Tomato Sauce, Lightly Fried Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Baked in our brick oven until Golden Brown.
Italian Sausage Sub
Italian Loaf Bread, Tomato Sauce, Italian Sausage topped with Mozzarella Cheese or Onions and Peppers. Baked in our brick oven until Golden Brown.
Philly Cheesesteak
Italian Loaf Bread with flat top Grilled Steak, Green Peppers topped with Provolone Cheese. Baked in our brick oven until Golden Brown.
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Italian Loaf Bread, Tomato Sauce, Meatballs topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Baked in our brick oven until Golden Brown.