Anya Thai Cuisine 12454 Warwick Blvd
Appetizers
- A1 Satay$8.95
Slow grilled skewered chicken marinated in curried coconut milk, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
- A2 Fresh Summer Rolls$6.95
Rice paper wrapped around fresh green leave, bean sprout, cucumber, carrot, basil leaves, steamed shrimp, served with homemade peanut dip
- A3 Crispy Spring Rolls$6.95
Deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with crystal noodles, cabbage, and carrot. Served with homemade Thai sweet chili sauce
- A4 Crab Rangkoon$6.95
Crabstick, celery, white onion, carrot, cream cheese wrapped in wonton skins.
- A5 Thai Dumpling <Steamed or Fried>$6.95
Chicken, pork, wrapped in wonton skin, served with homemade sauce <sweet ginger soy sauce or sweet and sour sauce>
- A6 Anya Dumpling$7.95
Steamed dumplings in red curry sauce
- A7 Vegetable Tempura$7.95
Broccoli, carrot, onion, mushroom, served with homemade sweet chili sauce
- A8 Crispy Tofu$5.95
Deep-fried fresh tofu, served with sweet chili sauce and toasted peanut
- A9 Money Bags$7.95
Crispy wonton wrapped and stuffed with chicken, carrots, com and peanuts served with sweet and sour sauce
- A10 Crispy Sea Salt Calamari$10.95
Deliciously deep-fried calamari, served with homemade Thai sweet chili sauce
- A11 Fried Wonton$6.95
Crispy fried Thai wontons stuffed with chicken, served with sweet and sour sauce
- A12 Shrimp Tempura$8.95
Crispy shrimp tempura served with sweet and sour sauce
- A13 Chicken Lettuce Wraps$10.95
Marinated chicken, stir-fried with green onion, water chestnut, topped with crispy rice, served with homemade peanut sauce.
- A14 Crispy Shrimp Roll$7.95
Wonton roll, filled with shrimp and deep fried to crispy perfection and served with sweet and sour sauce.
- A15 Steamed Mussels$9.95
Hoy-op steamed mussels, garnished with basil, red onion and lemongrass, then served with a side of Thai seafood sauce.
Soup
- S7 Tom Yum Soup$6.95
Spicy lemongrass soup, filled with mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and lime, then finished with your choice of meat.
- S8 Tom Kha Soup$6.95
Coconut soup with mushrooms, onion, scallion, lime leaf, galangal, and fresh lemongrass.
- S9 Clear Crystal Noodle Soup$6.95
Fragrant broth filled crystal noodles, mixed veggies and choice of meat
- S10 Wonton Soup$6.95
Chicken and pork, wrapped in wonton skin, served with mixed vegetables, roasted garlic and a sprinkle of pepper in a savory, clear broth.
- S11 Rice Soup$6.95
Simple, but savory broth filled with fresh ginger, garlic, celery, cilantro and your choice of meat.
Salad
- S1 House Salad$8.95
Lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, cucumber, crispy wonton skin, and tofu, serve with homemade peanut sauce
- S2 Papaya Salad, Thai or Lao Style$8.95
Julienned green papaya, roasted peanut, green bean, tomatoes, tossed with homemade, spicy lime dressing.
- S3 Larb, Chicken or Beef$8.95
A traditional Thai salad with minced meat, mixed with fresh, spicy lime juice, roasted ground rice, red onion, cilantro, aromatic kaffir lime and mint leaves.
- S4 Yum Seafood$12.95
Seafood salad filled with shrimp, calamari, mussels and crabstick, mixed with fresh, spicy lime juice, tomatoes, red onion and cilantro.
- S5 Yum Yum$10.95
Your choice of chicken, prok or beef, mixed with spicy lime juice, tomatoes, onion, green onion, bell pepper, and cilantro.
- S6 Yum Woon Sen$12.95
Shrimp, mussels, and squid mixed with fresh, spicy lime juice, tomatoes, onion, green onion, bell pepper, and cilantro.
Stir-Fried Dishes
- F1 Pad Ka Pow$13.95
Choice of meat, sautéed with chili garlic, white onions, bell pepper, carrots, green beans and fresh basil leaves in light brown sauce
- F2 Sweet & Sour$13.95
Choice of meat, sautéed with carrots, onions, scallion, bell pepper, pineapple, tomatoes in sweet and sour tomato sauce
- F3 Best Ginger$13.95
Choice of meat, shredded, fresh ginger, mushrooms, onion, carrot, scallion, bell pepper in ginger black bean sauce
- F4 Garlic Flavor$13.95
Choice of meat, stir-fried in light garlic sauce, black pepper, carrots, onions, bell pepper and mushrooms
- F5 Broccoli Lover$13.95
Choice of meat, sautéed with fresh, steamed broccoli in a light brown sauce
- F6 Vegetable Delight$13.95
Choice of meat, stir-fried with mixed vegetables and mushrooms in a light brown sauce
- F7 Thai Cashew$13.95
Choice of meat sautéed with onion, scallions, mushrooms, carrot, bell pepper, and cashews in a savory, homemade sauce
- F8 Anya Chicken$15.95
Crispy chicken breast with homemade garlic chili sauce, green bean, and carrots
- F9 Rama$13.95
Choice of meat, streamed mixed vegetable mixed in special peanut sauce
Fried Rice
- R1 Fried Rice$13.95
Choice of meat, or veggie stir-fried rice with, tomato, onion, scallions, and egg
- R2 Basil Fried Rice$13.95
Choice of meat stir-fried rice with basil leaves, fresh garlic, onion, and bell pepper
- R3 Basil Fried Rice with Ground Chicken! Yum!!$13.95
- R4 Pineapple Fried Rice$15.95
Shrimp and chicken stir-fried with rice, egg, pineapple, raisins, carrot, and cashew nut
- R5 Curry Fried Rice - Red or Green$13.95
Choice of meat stir-fried with rice and your choice of red or green curry in coconut milk
- R6 Crab Meat Fried Rice$17.95
Crab meat stir fried with jasmine rice, egg scallions and white onion
- R7 Kow Pad Prik Pow$13.95Out of stock
Choice of meat, stir-fried with rice, onion, mushroom, carrot and fresh basil leaves, all in a chili paste sauce.
Curry
- C1 Red Curry$13.95
Choice of meat, red curry paste in coconut milk, with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and basil leaves
- C2 Green Curry$13.95
Choice of meat, green curry paste in coconut milk, with peas, mushroom, bell pepper, and basil leaves
- C3 Panang Curry$13.95
Choice of meat, homemade curry pastes in coconut milk, with bell pepper, and basil leaves
- C4 Massaman Curry$13.95
Choice of meat, mixed with slow-cooked onions and potatoes, in coconut milk and massaman curry paste, with carrots, and peanuts
Noodles
- N1 Pad Thai$13.95
Stir-fried rice noodles in a tangy tamarind sauce, your choice of meat along with bean sprouts, scallion, and egg. Topped with crushed nuts
- N2 Drunken Noodles$13.95
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with your choice of meat, basil leaves, onion, tomato, and bell pepper
- N3 Pad See Ew$13.95
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with your choice of meat, broccoli and egg in a sweet soy sauce
- N4 Pad Woon Sen$13.95
Crystal noodles stir-fried with carrot, onion, scallion, baby corn, tomatoes, and egg and choice of meat
- N5 Lo Mein$13.95
Lo mein noodles stir-fried with you choice of meat, broccoli, carrot, baby corn, onion, scallion, and mushroom
- N6 Cashew Noodles$13.95
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with cashew nut, carrot, mushroom, onion, scallion, and broccoli. Topped with your choice of meat and fried wonton
- N7 Anya Yummm Noodles$13.95
Steamed thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallion, fried garlic, and crispy fried wonton with your choice of meat in homemade spicy sweet soy sauce
- N8 Thai Noodle Soup$13.95
Steamed thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallion, with your choice of meat and broth <Beef or Chicken Broth>