Anthony's Pizza - Carytown 3129 West Cary Street
Appetizers
Chicken Wings
Chicken Wings with choice of Hot, Mild, BBQ, Mango Habanero or Garlic Parmesan
Loaded Cheese Fries
Crispy Fries, Bacon, Cheese
Mozzarella Sticks
Deep-fried breaded mozzarella sticks until golden and crispy on the outside. Served with marinara.
Toasted Cheese Ravioli
Toasted cheese ravioli, marinara
Garlic Knots
Strips of pizza dough tied in a knot, baked, and then topped with melted butter and garlic
French Fries
House fries fried to a crisp
Onion Rings
Onion rings fried to a crisp
Salads
Pizza/Calzones/Stromboli
Slice (Cheese)
CYO - Cheese
White
Pepperoni, Sausage & Mushroom
Deluxe
Meat Lovers
Hawaiian
BBQ Chicken
Super Supreme
Veggie
Stromboli / Calzone / Roll 🥟
Stromboli Cheese (CYO)
Mozzarella and marinara; with side of Marinara.
Stromboli Deluxe
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion
Calzone Cheese (CYO)
Mozzarella, provolone and ricotta; Served with side of Marinara
Calzone Veggie
Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato, Ricotta, Mozzarella, side of Marinara
Calzone Ham
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Ham, Side of Marinara
Roll Pepperoni & Sausage
Subs / Sandwiches / Burgers
Philly Steak & Cheese
Shaved ribeye, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, provolone cheese
Philly Steak & Cheese Deluxe
Shaved ribeye, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, provolone cheese and sautéed green peppers, mushrooms, and onions
Philly Chicken & Cheese
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, provolone cheese
Philly Chicken & Cheese Deluxe
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, provolone cheese and sautéed green peppers, mushrooms, and onions
Sausage Pepperonata
Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, marinara sauce and provolone cheese
Chicken Parm
Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara, Sub Roll
Italian
Salami, ham, provolone cheese
Ham & Cheese
Turkey & Cheese
Turkey , Ham , Cheese
Club Sandwich
Stacked toasted bread, Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
Philly Veggie & Cheese
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, provolone cheese and sautéed green peppers, mushrooms, and onions