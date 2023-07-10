Anthony's Pizza - Carytown 3129 West Cary Street

Appetizers

Appetizer 🍟

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings with choice of Hot, Mild, BBQ, Mango Habanero or Garlic Parmesan

Loaded Cheese Fries

$8.00

Crispy Fries, Bacon, Cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Deep-fried breaded mozzarella sticks until golden and crispy on the outside. Served with marinara.

Toasted Cheese Ravioli

$9.00

Toasted cheese ravioli, marinara

Garlic Knots

$6.00

Strips of pizza dough tied in a knot, baked, and then topped with melted butter and garlic

French Fries

$5.00

House fries fried to a crisp

Onion Rings

$5.00

Onion rings fried to a crisp

Salads

Salads 🥗

House Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Olives, & Cucumber

Deluxe Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Olives, Cucumbers, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese

Chef Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Olives, Turkey, Ham, Provolone Cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Olives

Pizza/Calzones/Stromboli

Slice (Cheese)

$5.00

CYO - Cheese

12" CYO

$11.00

12" CYO
$11.00

16" CYO

$16.00

16" CYO
$16.00

24" CYO

$28.00

24" CYO
$28.00

White

Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic & Olive Oil

12" White Pizza

$13.00

Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Garlic & Olive Oil

16" White Pizza

$17.00

Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Garlic & Olive Oil

Pepperoni, Sausage & Mushroom

12" PSM

$13.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom

16" PSM

$18.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom

24" PSM

$39.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom

Deluxe

12" Pizza Deluxe

$16.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion

16" Pizza Deluxe

$22.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion

Meat Lovers

12" Meat Lovers

$17.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon

16" Meat Lovers

$23.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon

Hawaiian

Ham, Pineapple

12" Hawaiin

$15.00

12" Hawaiin
$15.00
Ham, Pineapple

16" Hawaiin

$23.00

16" Hawaiin
$23.00
Ham, Pineapple

BBQ Chicken

BBQ, Chicken, Mozzarella & BBQ Sauce

12" BBQ Chicken

$17.00

Create your own pizza.

16" BBQ Chicken

$22.00

Create your own pizza.

Super Supreme

12" Super Supreme

$20.00

Bacon, Ground Beef, Meatball, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion

16" Super Supreme

$25.00

Bacon, Ground Beef, Meatball, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion

Veggie

12" Veggie

$17.00

Tomato, Black Olive, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

16" Veggie

$22.00

Tomato, Black Olive, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

Stromboli / Calzone / Roll 🥟

Stromboli Cheese (CYO)

$12.00

Mozzarella and marinara; with side of Marinara.

Stromboli Deluxe

$12.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion

Calzone Cheese (CYO)

$12.00

Mozzarella, provolone and ricotta; Served with side of Marinara

Calzone Veggie

$12.00

Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato, Ricotta, Mozzarella, side of Marinara

Calzone Ham

$12.00

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Ham, Side of Marinara

Roll Pepperoni & Sausage

$12.00

Subs / Sandwiches / Burgers

Subs 🥖

Philly Steak & Cheese

$10.00

Shaved ribeye, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, provolone cheese

Philly Steak & Cheese Deluxe

$11.00

Shaved ribeye, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, provolone cheese and sautéed green peppers, mushrooms, and onions

Philly Chicken & Cheese

$10.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, provolone cheese

Philly Chicken & Cheese Deluxe

$11.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, provolone cheese and sautéed green peppers, mushrooms, and onions

Sausage Pepperonata

$11.00

Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, marinara sauce and provolone cheese

Chicken Parm

$11.00

Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara, Sub Roll

Italian

$11.00

Salami, ham, provolone cheese

Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Turkey & Cheese

$10.00

Turkey , Ham , Cheese

$10.00

Club Sandwich

$11.00

Stacked toasted bread, Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise

BLT

$11.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Philly Veggie & Cheese

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, provolone cheese and sautéed green peppers, mushrooms, and onions

Burgers

Unlimited toppings

Hamburger

$9.00

Grilled Patty, Burger Bun

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Grilled Patty, American Cheese, Burger Bun

Bacon Hamburger

$11.00

Grilled Patty, Bacon, Burger Bun

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Grilled Patty, American Cheese, Bacon, Burger Bun

Gelato

Gelato-Regular (5 Oz)

$5.00

Assorted seasonal flavors.

Drinks

Soft Drinks

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Mr Bibb

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Fanta Pineapple

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Tea (Unsweet)

$3.00

Tea (Sweet)

$3.00

2 Liters

Coke

$7.00

Diet Coke

$7.00

Dr Pepper

$7.00

Root Beer

$7.00

Sprite

$7.00

Ginger Ale

$7.00

Lemonade

$7.00