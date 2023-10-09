Aperitif 3105 Shannon Rd. Suite 203
Aperitif Dinner Menu
Snacks & Shareables
Snack Pack
Mixed Greek Olives & House-Made Seasonal Nuts.
Devilish Eggs
Classic (Smoked Paprika & Chive) x2 Spicy Sunrise (Bacon & Jalapeno) x2
Crudites
Your choice of two artisan dips served with fresh cut vegetables, house-made lemon rosemary crackers, pita, & crostini.
Corfu Canape
Greek olive tapenade, diced red pepper, Violife vegan feta, basil pesto, served on pita triangles.
Tierra Del Fuego
Kenai Canape
Smoked salmon, herbed cream cheese, capers, & sugar pea shoots. Served on a cucumber slice.
Capri Toast
Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, EVOO, & balsamic fig glaze. Served on toasted sourdough.
Kennebunkport Toast
Pepper jelly, prosciutto, goat cheese, walnuts, arugula, served on toasted sourdough.
Canape & Toast Platter
Sampler platter containing selections from all of our seasonal toasts and canapes.
Boards
Vegan Board (V)
Fresh veggie sticks, Violife vegan feta, cashew mozzarella, olive tapenade. All boards come with seasonal accoutrements, crackers, and baguette slices.
Board of Three
Choose any combination of three meats, cheeses, or any of our vegan options. All boards come with seasonal accoutrements, crackers, and baguette slices.
Board of Four
Choose any combination of four meats cheeses, or our vegan options. All boards come with seasonal accoutrements, crackers, and baguette slices.
Board of Five
Choose any combination of five meats, cheeses, or our vegan options. All boards come with seasonal accoutrements, crackers, and baguette slices.
Sandwich & Panini
Millionaire's Grilled Cheese
Imperial buck aged cheddar, Grand Cru alpine cheese, provolone sharp cheddar, herb butter. Served on grilled and pressed sourdough.
Garden State(V)
Violife feta, red pepper, red onion, cucumbers, Roma tomato, sunflower shoots, maple tahini sauce. Grilled and pressed on sourdough.
Hail Caesar Wrap
Roasted chicken, romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, red peppers, & house-made Caesar dressing. Wrapped in a spinach tortilla and lightly grilled.
Autumn in the Air
Chicken salad(chicken, celery, cranberry, walnut, red onion, herb mayo), arugula, sunflower shoots. Served on toasted sourdough.
Southern Caviar
House-made spicy pimento cheese, bacon, arugula, Roma tomatoes, & basil mayo. Served on toasted sourdough.
Santorini
Oven roasted chicken tossed in house-made Greek vinaigrette, Roma tomato, romaine lettuce, goat cheese, & house-made tzatziki sauce. Served on a Vienna roll.
Jambon Beurre
Pronto Panini prosciutto, triple cream brie, arugula tossed in champagne vinaigrette, & spread with dijon herb butter. Served on ciabatta.
Mt Stowe Panini
Thinly sliced roasted turkey, Belletole triple cream brie, granny smith apples, basil mayo, & pepper jelly. Grilled & pressed on sourdough.
Cali Club
Thinly sliced roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, Grand Cru alpine cheese, sugar pea shoots & basil mayo. Served on toasted sourdough.
Uncle Dave Panini
Hot honey dipped chicken, bacon, Grand Cru alpine cheese, & house-made creamy parmesan sauce. Grilled & pressed on sourdough.
Empire State of Mind
Prosciutto, sopressata, calabrese salami, provolone, romaine, onion, tomato, Italian vinaigrette, basil mayo. Served on a Vienna roll.
Salads
House Salad
Arugula, red pepper, shaved parmesan, cucumber, garlic bacon croutons, house-made champagne vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, garlic bacon croutons, tossed in house-made Caesar dressing.
Fall Salad
Arugula, sunflower shoots, dried cranberries, apples pepitas, goat cheese, maple Dijon vinaigrette.
The Cobb
Roasted turkey, bacon, hard-boiled egg, cherry tomato, red onion, avocado, romaine, creamy parmesan dressing.
Side House Salad
Arugula, red pepper, shaved parmesan, cucumber, garlic bacon croutons, house-made champagne vinaigrette.
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, garlic bacon croutons, tossed in house-made Caesar dressing.
Desserts
Gimme S'more
House-made honey graham cracker blondie adorned with chocolate mousse and finished with a vanilla bean marshmallow merengue
This Dessert is BANANAS
Our Vegan dessert! Warm banana blondie served with a scoop of oat milk ice cream, and drizzled with vegan caramel sauce.
Fall Cheesecake
Pumpkin spice cheesecake with a crust of walnuts, graham crackers, & cinnamon. Topped with cinnamon vanilla bean whipped cream.
Apple Bottom Jeans
Gluten free apple cider cake & white chocolate cream cheese mousse finished with white mirror glaze, and a crunchy walnut rim.
Brownie Donuts
House made brownies baked in a doughnut mold, then dipped in chocolate. Adorned with rotating toppings.
Peanut Butter Falcon
Screwball peanut butter whiskey infused chocolate peanut butter mousse dome, with a thin Reese's insert, sitting atop a house-made brownie, adorned with a mini Reese's cup and dusted with Reese's pieces
Boozy Not Bougie Tiramisu
House-made ladyfingers soaked in Meyer's rum & espresso housed in a mascarpone zabaglione & dusted w/ cocoa