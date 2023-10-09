Popular Items

Santorini

$15.00

Oven roasted chicken tossed in house-made Greek vinaigrette, Roma tomato, romaine lettuce, goat cheese, & house-made tzatziki sauce. Served on a Vienna roll.

Aperitif Dinner Menu

Snacks & Shareables

Habanero bacon jam, aged cheddar, honey roasted walnuts, jalapeno. Served on crostini.
Snack Pack

$5.00

Mixed Greek Olives & House-Made Seasonal Nuts.

Devilish Eggs

$9.00

Classic (Smoked Paprika & Chive) x2 Spicy Sunrise (Bacon & Jalapeno) x2

Crudites

$12.00

Your choice of two artisan dips served with fresh cut vegetables, house-made lemon rosemary crackers, pita, & crostini.

Corfu Canape

$8.00

Greek olive tapenade, diced red pepper, Violife vegan feta, basil pesto, served on pita triangles.

Tierra Del Fuego

$9.00
Kenai Canape

$9.00

Smoked salmon, herbed cream cheese, capers, & sugar pea shoots. Served on a cucumber slice.

Capri Toast

$11.00

Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, EVOO, & balsamic fig glaze. Served on toasted sourdough.

Kennebunkport Toast

$11.00

Pepper jelly, prosciutto, goat cheese, walnuts, arugula, served on toasted sourdough.

Canape & Toast Platter

$22.00

Sampler platter containing selections from all of our seasonal toasts and canapes.

Boards

Vegan Board (V)

$18.00

Fresh veggie sticks, Violife vegan feta, cashew mozzarella, olive tapenade. All boards come with seasonal accoutrements, crackers, and baguette slices.

Board of Three

$18.00

Choose any combination of three meats, cheeses, or any of our vegan options. All boards come with seasonal accoutrements, crackers, and baguette slices.

Board of Four

$23.00

Choose any combination of four meats cheeses, or our vegan options. All boards come with seasonal accoutrements, crackers, and baguette slices.

Board of Five

$28.00

Choose any combination of five meats, cheeses, or our vegan options. All boards come with seasonal accoutrements, crackers, and baguette slices.

Sandwich & Panini

Millionaire's Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Imperial buck aged cheddar, Grand Cru alpine cheese, provolone sharp cheddar, herb butter. Served on grilled and pressed sourdough.

Garden State(V)

$14.00

Violife feta, red pepper, red onion, cucumbers, Roma tomato, sunflower shoots, maple tahini sauce. Grilled and pressed on sourdough.

Hail Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Roasted chicken, romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, red peppers, & house-made Caesar dressing. Wrapped in a spinach tortilla and lightly grilled.

Autumn in the Air

$14.00

Chicken salad(chicken, celery, cranberry, walnut, red onion, herb mayo), arugula, sunflower shoots. Served on toasted sourdough.

Southern Caviar

$14.00

House-made spicy pimento cheese, bacon, arugula, Roma tomatoes, & basil mayo. Served on toasted sourdough.

Santorini

$15.00

Oven roasted chicken tossed in house-made Greek vinaigrette, Roma tomato, romaine lettuce, goat cheese, & house-made tzatziki sauce. Served on a Vienna roll.

Jambon Beurre

$15.00

Pronto Panini prosciutto, triple cream brie, arugula tossed in champagne vinaigrette, & spread with dijon herb butter. Served on ciabatta.

Mt Stowe Panini

$15.00

Thinly sliced roasted turkey, Belletole triple cream brie, granny smith apples, basil mayo, & pepper jelly. Grilled & pressed on sourdough.

Cali Club

$15.00

Thinly sliced roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, Grand Cru alpine cheese, sugar pea shoots & basil mayo. Served on toasted sourdough.

Uncle Dave Panini

$15.00

Hot honey dipped chicken, bacon, Grand Cru alpine cheese, & house-made creamy parmesan sauce. Grilled & pressed on sourdough.

Empire State of Mind

$15.00

Prosciutto, sopressata, calabrese salami, provolone, romaine, onion, tomato, Italian vinaigrette, basil mayo. Served on a Vienna roll.

Salads

House Salad

$11.00

Arugula, red pepper, shaved parmesan, cucumber, garlic bacon croutons, house-made champagne vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, garlic bacon croutons, tossed in house-made Caesar dressing.

Fall Salad

$12.00

Arugula, sunflower shoots, dried cranberries, apples pepitas, goat cheese, maple Dijon vinaigrette.

The Cobb

$15.00

Roasted turkey, bacon, hard-boiled egg, cherry tomato, red onion, avocado, romaine, creamy parmesan dressing.

Side House Salad

$5.00

Arugula, red pepper, shaved parmesan, cucumber, garlic bacon croutons, house-made champagne vinaigrette.

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, garlic bacon croutons, tossed in house-made Caesar dressing.

Desserts

Gimme S'more

$10.00

House-made honey graham cracker blondie adorned with chocolate mousse and finished with a vanilla bean marshmallow merengue

This Dessert is BANANAS

$7.00

Our Vegan dessert! Warm banana blondie served with a scoop of oat milk ice cream, and drizzled with vegan caramel sauce.

Fall Cheesecake

$8.00

Pumpkin spice cheesecake with a crust of walnuts, graham crackers, & cinnamon. Topped with cinnamon vanilla bean whipped cream.

Apple Bottom Jeans

$8.00

Gluten free apple cider cake & white chocolate cream cheese mousse finished with white mirror glaze, and a crunchy walnut rim.

Brownie Donuts

$4.00

House made brownies baked in a doughnut mold, then dipped in chocolate. Adorned with rotating toppings.

Peanut Butter Falcon

$10.00

Screwball peanut butter whiskey infused chocolate peanut butter mousse dome, with a thin Reese's insert, sitting atop a house-made brownie, adorned with a mini Reese's cup and dusted with Reese's pieces

Boozy Not Bougie Tiramisu

$7.00

House-made ladyfingers soaked in Meyer's rum & espresso housed in a mascarpone zabaglione & dusted w/ cocoa

Al a Carte Sides

Fruit Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Sea Salt Chips

$3.00

Lemon Rosemary Crackers

$4.00

N/A Beverage

N/A Bev

Untitled Art N/A Juicy IPA

$5.00

Bottle of Soda Water

$3.00

Barritt's Ginger Beer Can

$3.00

San Pelligrino

$3.00

Bingo - Bango Craft Soda

$4.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Coca-Cola Can

$3.00

Fiji Water

$3.00