A Piece Of Heaven Cakery
Flavors
Carrot Cake
This delicious carrot cake has fresh carrots and walnuts throughout the cake and is topped with a tangy, cream cheese icing.
Salted Caramel
This is our delicious butter vanilla cake with a caramel buttercream topped with a drizzle of caramel and a sprinkle of salt.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
A pumpkin spice cake with all the great flavors of fall, topped with a coffee buttercream.
Boston Cream
Our butter vanilla cake with a cream filling and a chocolate fudge icing.
Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie
A fudgy chocolate cake with a rich bourbon pecan pie filling and butter pecan frosting.
Tiramisu
A light and fluffy white cake with an espresso soak and mascarpone frosting.
Flavors
Twix
A vanilla cookie with Twix pieces topped with caramel and chocolate ganache.
Cookie Butter
This popular cookie is a cookie butter cookie with milk chocolate chips and Biscoff pieces topped with cookie butter and a Biscoff cookie.
Red Velvet Cheesecake
A gooey red velvet cookie with white chocolate chips and a cheesecake filling.
Banana Pudding
A butter vanilla cookie base with a banana whipped pudding topping and a vanilla wafer crumble.
No Bake
These delicious cookies are chocolate, peanut butter oatmeal cookies. They are the traditional no bake cookies.