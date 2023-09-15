Flavors

Carrot Cake

$2.50

This delicious carrot cake has fresh carrots and walnuts throughout the cake and is topped with a tangy, cream cheese icing.

Salted Caramel

$2.50

This is our delicious butter vanilla cake with a caramel buttercream topped with a drizzle of caramel and a sprinkle of salt.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$2.50

A pumpkin spice cake with all the great flavors of fall, topped with a coffee buttercream.

Boston Cream

$2.50

Our butter vanilla cake with a cream filling and a chocolate fudge icing.

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

$2.50

A fudgy chocolate cake with a rich bourbon pecan pie filling and butter pecan frosting.

Tiramisu

$2.50

A light and fluffy white cake with an espresso soak and mascarpone frosting.

Flavors

Twix

$3.00

A vanilla cookie with Twix pieces topped with caramel and chocolate ganache.

Cookie Butter

$3.00

This popular cookie is a cookie butter cookie with milk chocolate chips and Biscoff pieces topped with cookie butter and a Biscoff cookie.

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$3.00

A gooey red velvet cookie with white chocolate chips and a cheesecake filling.

Banana Pudding

$3.00

A butter vanilla cookie base with a banana whipped pudding topping and a vanilla wafer crumble.

No Bake

$3.00

These delicious cookies are chocolate, peanut butter oatmeal cookies. They are the traditional no bake cookies.

Flavors

Cotton Candy

$2.50

Chocolate Maple Bacon

$2.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice

$2.50

Butter Pecan

$2.50

Flavors

Vanilla

$2.50

Chocolate

$2.50

Flavors

Starbucks Mocha Frapp

$3.00

Starbucks Vanilla Frapp

$3.00

Nesquik Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Loca Moca Monster

$3.00

Mean Bean Monster

$3.00

Starbucks Mini Caramel Frapp

$2.00