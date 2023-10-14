Aplós Simple Mediterranean Ridgeland
Food
Mezza
Greek Wings
6 wings. Tossed in lemon, parmesan, and aleppo pepper. Served with creamy feta.
Pita Mozzarella
Melted mozzarella on top of Greek pita bread. Garnished with pepperoncini and served with creamy feta. Can add proteins and caramelized onions for upcharge.
Lebanese Cheese Rolls
3 phyllo dough wrapped rolls, stuffed with feta and mozzarella cheese. Served with tomato sauce.
Stuffed Grape Leaves
Egyptian rice, ground beef, tomato, and Lemon. Served with Tzatziki
Meat Pies
Beef, onion, and pine nuts served with harissa comeback.
Chili Shrimp
Fried shrimp tossed in harissa. Served with good grains & kale salad. *Contains gluten
Falafel
5 falafel balls served with schug tahini and marinated cabbage.
Smoked Tuna Dip
Smoked tuna, tomato, red onion, cucumber, chili flakes, and olive oil drizzle. Served with pita chips or veggies.
Whipped Feta
Feta, cream cheese, spicy honey, & Aleppo pepper. Served w/ pita bread.
Hummus
Garbanzo Bean, Tahini, Lemon Juice, Schug
Avocado Dip
Avocados, sun dried tomatoes, lime and feta cheese. Served w/ pita chips
Dip Trio
Whipped Feta, Avocado Dip, and Hummus; Served with choice of pita bread, pita chips, or raw veggies.
Bowls
Aplos Greek Salad
romaine, kale, tomato, red onion, cucumber, olive, bell pepper, feta cheese, red wine vinaigrette
Rice Bowl
basmati rice, charred corn, tomato, red onion, cucumber, olive, bell pepper, feta cheese, creamy feta
Mediterranean Cobb Salad
Romaine, kale, tomato, avocado, cucumber, feta, olives, onion, charred corn, fried chickpeas, harissa "comeback" sauce.
Good Grains & Kale
couscous, red & brown rice, quinoa, bell pepper, carrots, peas, tomato, red onion, shredded kale, lemon vinaigrette
Greens + Rice Bowl
romaine, kale, basmati rice, avocado dip, charred corn, tomato, bell pepper, cucumber, feta, olives, harissa "comeback"
Hummus Bowl
tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, onion, olives, feta, basmati rice, schug, warm pita
Wraps, Gyros, Burgers
Gyro Wrap
Traditional gyro meat, lettuce, red onion, tomato, feta cheese, tzatziki, greek pita bread.
Grilled Chicken Gyro
Grill chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, melted mozzarella, creamy feta.
Steak Wrap
Grilled Ribeye cuts into strips on Greek pita bread topped with melted mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, tomato, lettuce and toum sauce.
Curry Lamb Gyro
Romaine, Baby Kale, Pickled Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Tzatziki, Feta Cheese, Greek Pita Bread
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Romaine, Baby Kale, Tomato, Pickle, Pickled Red Onion, Garlic Sauce (Toum), Arabic Bread
Shrimp Gyro
lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, harissa comeback sauce
Smoked Tuna Melt
Smoked tuna, tomato, red onion, cucumber, and melted mozzarella cheese.
Falafel Wrap
Romaine, Baby Kale, Marinated Cabbage, Tomato, Parsley, Schug Tahini, Arabic Bread
Aplos Burger
6oz beef patty, lettuce, red onion, tomato, arabic pickle, melted mozzarella, creamy feta sauce.
Veggie Burger
black bean patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, harissa comeback dressing. *The black bean patty does have bread crumbs mixed into patty.
Aplos Greek Wrap
Marinated tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, and red onion in red wine vinaigrette. With olives and feta cheese on Greek pita bread.
Plates
Gyro Plate
Served with yellow rice, mini greek salad, hummus and pita.
Grilled Chicken Plate
Served with yellow rice, mini greek salad, hummus and pita.
Roasted Chicken Plate
Served with yellow rice, mini greek salad, hummus and pita.
Chicken Shawarma Plate
Served with yellow rice, mini greek salad, hummus and pita.
Grilled Shrimp Plate
Served with yellow rice, mini greek salad, hummus and pita.
Curry Lamb Plate
Served with yellow rice, mini greek salad, hummus and pita.
Grilled Vegetable Plate
Served with yellow rice, mini greek salad, hummus and pita.
Redfish Plate
Served with yellow rice, mini greek salad, hummus and pita. *The redfish is cooked with flour. Please let us know if you need it gluten free*
Falafel Plate
Served with yellow rice, mini greek salad, hummus and pita.
Grilled Salmon Plate
Salmon cooked to medium. Served with yellow rice or roasted vegetables, mini greek salad, hummus and pita.
Steak Plate
Served with yellow rice, mini greek salad, hummus and pita.
Pizza
Large Cheese Pizza
Tomato sauce and house cheese blend.
Pepperoni
Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce, Greek Oregano, House Cheese Blend
Margherita
Tomato Sauce, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella
Four Cheese
Mozzarella, Ricotta, Feta, Parmesan, Roasted Garlic
Traditional Gyro Pizza
Traditional gyro meat, red onions, tomatoes, house cheese blend, feta cheese. With a side of tzatziki.
Italian Sausage
parmesan cream sauce, cheese, sundried tomato, and red onion.
Aplos Supreme
tomato sauce, cheese, pepperoni, italian sausage, salami, red onion, olive, roasted red pepper, and pepperoncini.
Sweet & Spicy Salami Pizza
Salami, roasted red peppers, red onions, basil, tomato sauce, spicy honey and aleppo chili flakes.
Chicken Pesto
mozzarella, feta, red onion, olives, peppers, aleppo pepper
Scampi
Vegetable Pizza
mozzarella, pesto, squash, sweet potato, corn, pearl onion, garlic
Kid's Menu
Sides
Greek Fries
Parsley, House Seasoning, Parmesan Cheese. *Cooked in fryers that contain seafood.
Mini Greek Salad
Tomato, Bell Pepper Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Red Wine Vinagrette
Roasted Vegetables
Roasted squash, zucchini, pearl onions and sweet potato, charred corn.
Cauliflower
Fried Cauliflower finished with lemon vinaigrette, aleppo pepper & parsley
Side Good Grains & Kale
couscous, red & brown rice, quinoa, bell pepper, carrots, peas, tomato, red onion, kale, lemon vinaigrette
Curry Cauliflower Cheese Soup
cream, cheddar, cauliflower, curry; garnished with pita crisps, parsley, and aleppo chili pepper
Side Fresh Strawberries
Fresh Strawberries
Side Veggies
Green bell pepper, carrots, celery