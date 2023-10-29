Appalachian Brewing Company Lititz
Popular Items
Large and crispy chicken wings tossed in our signature house sauces.
Our juicy 1/2 pound Black Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.
Our juicy 1/2 pound Black Angus Beef burger, grilled and topped with choice of toppings. Served on a Brioche bun.
Small Plates
ABC brewhaus fries topped with cheddar cheese curds and our 'Jolly Scot' gravy.
Old fashioned potato and cheese pierogies, sautéed in garlic butter, caramelized onions and fresh herbs. Garnished with cracked black pepper and sour cream on the side.
Shredded taters mixed with bacon, cheddar jack cheese and fresh scallions. Served with ranch for dipping.
Freshly roasted brussel sprouts and bacon tossed in a homemade Korean BBQ sauce.
Sharables
Our oversized pretzel served with brewhaus mustard and warm cheddar dip.
Melted cheddar jack cheese, spicy cheese sauce, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, jalapeños and lettuce, piled high on tri-colored tortilla chips with sour cream and salsa on the side.
Jalapeño peppers stuffed with a cream cheese blend, wrapped in bacon, with ranch for dipping.
Baked spinach & artichoke dip served with toasted pitas, celery and carrots.
Quesadillas
Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar jack cheese, bacon, jalapeños and tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Freshly sliced & sautéed Portabella mushrooms, melted mozzarella and provolone cheeses, caramelized onions, black beans and baby spinach. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Soups & Salads
Black Angus beef, kidney beans, black beans, onions, peppers, tomatoes, our secret ABC spice blend and infused with ‘Jolly Scot’ Scottish Ale.
A blend of cheddar cheese and our Water Gap Wheat Ale with potatoes, and green and red peppers. Garnished with sour Cream, cheddar jack cheese and crumbled bacon.
We grill half a head of romaine right on the grill for flavor, and serve it intact with croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing. (Traditional caesar salad available, too!)
Crisp greens, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, black olives, cheddar jack cheese and croutons.
Baby spinach with mandarin Oranges, sliced Apples and a ABC trail mix blend.
Power Bowls
Marinated chicken in a coconut ABC Island Rum sauce with sauteed peppers, onions, black beans, along with a grilled pineapple slice. Served over a vegetable power blend and brown rice.
Marinated chicken in a spicy ABC Ginger Beer Thai peanut sauce with black beans, sauteed peppers and onions. Served over a vegetable power blend and brown rice.
Handhelds
House made black bean patty (vegan friendly). Choice of toppings. Served on a brioche roll (contains egg).
Grilled chicken breast with choice of toppings. Served on a Brioche bun.
House made black bean patty (vegan friendly). Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Choice of cheese. Served on a brioche roll (contains egg).
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.
‘Jolly Scot’ seasoned, slow-roasted pork shoulder, served on a toasted brioche roll with our hand-crafted Appalachian Root Beer BBQ sauce.
Slow roasted prime rib, sliced thin and piled high on toasted Rustic Sour Dough. Topped with fried onion straws and a house made petal sauce.
Buttermilk marinated fried crispy chicken breast served on a toasted Brioche roll. Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle Chips
Buttermilk marinated fried crispy chicken breast served on a toasted Brioche roll. Jalapeno pickle slaw & Sriracha Aioli
Flatbreads
Grilled chicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses on a crispy flatbread brushed with a creamy Caesar dressing. Topped with romaine lettuce lightly coated in dressing.
A roasted butternut squash and garlic spread on a crispy flatbread. Topped with sausage, caramelized onion and mozzarella cheese.
Brewhaus Classics
Crispy fried, beer-battered haddock served with Brewhaus fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
ABC five-cheese blend packed with bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, cavatappi pasta and topped with panko breadcrumbs.
Blackened Swordfish topped with an ABC Agave Mango Salsa. Served with a side of rice and vegetable du jour.
Homemade Black Angus meatloaf, piled high on Texas toast with garlic mashed potatoes, ‘Jolly Scot’ gravy and fried onion straws.
Grilled, Mountain Lager steeped bratwurst, cheese stuffed pierogies sautéed in garlic butter, topped with caramelized onions. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and Brewhaus mustard.
Blackened shrimp, cilantro lime slaw, wasabi cream and fresh cilantro.
Beer-battered rockfish, cabbage, tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, and chipotle cream.
Desserts
Hand stretched crispy fried dough tossed in cinnamon sugar, topped with sweet caramel and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
A bottle of our famous ABC Root Beer, served with local vanilla ice cream.
A bottle of ABC White Birch Beer, served with local vanilla ice cream.
A bottle of ABC Orange Cream Soda, served with local vanilla ice cream.
Creamy vanilla cheesecake with a graham cracker crust. Topped with maple bacon glaze and served with a slice of candied bacon.