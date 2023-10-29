Popular Items

Brew Wings
$16.00

Large and crispy chicken wings tossed in our signature house sauces.

Harrisburger Angus Beef
$13.00

Our juicy 1/2 pound Black Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.

Epic Angus Beef
$15.50

Our juicy 1/2 pound Black Angus Beef burger, grilled and topped with choice of toppings. Served on a Brioche bun.