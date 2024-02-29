Arancino on Beachwalk 255 Beachwalk Avenue
Apps
- Carpaccio di Capesante$27.00
hokkaido scallop sashimi, local sea asparagus, red onions & tobiko caviar with light champagne dressing
- Affetato Misto$23.00
great to share! an assortment of italian meats, cheese, olives, fresh house made coccoli, honey jar
- Calamari Fritti$23.00
fried calamari with arrabbiata sauce
- Zuppa di Aragosta$18.00
lobster bisque with sherry
- Insalata con Rucola e Proscuitto$20.00
arugula, italian prosciutto crudo, local cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese, italian dressing
- Insalata alla Cesare$18.00
Pizza
- Owner's Favorite$35.00
arancino’s signature pizza – shrimp, onions, fresh mozzarella, parmesan cheese and garlic chips
- Pizza Tre Porcellini$33.00
meat lover’s pizza - prosciutto cotto, spicy salami, sausage, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce
- Pizza Margherita$27.00
fresh mozzarella, basil and tomato sauce
- Pizza Quattro Formaggi$28.00
cheese lover’s pizza – perfect blend of mozzarella, mascarpone, parmesan and gorgonzola served with a jar of honey
- Kids Chs Pizza$19.00
bear-shaped cheese pizza with nutella ears
Pasta
- Spaghetti ai Ricci di Mare$40.00
fresh uni, sweet garlic white wine and tomato cream sauce
- Spaghetti alla Carbonara$35.00
local waimana tkg poached egg, cream sauce, crispy pancetta and parmesan with truffle oil
- Spaghetti con Tobiko e Calamari$29.00
flying fish roe and lightly sautéed calamari in garlic & olive oil
- Rigatoni all' Amatriciana$30.00
crispy pancetta, sweet onions and zesty tomato sauce
- Penne all' Arrabiata con Gamberetti$31.00
spicy house made garlic tomato sauce with shrimp
- Tagliatelle Pomodoro e Crema con Gameretti$33.00
house made tomato cream sauce with shrimp
- Tagliatelle alla Bolognese$33.00
classic meat sauce
- Kids Penne Bolognese$18.00
penne with classic meat sauce
- Kids Tagliatelle alfredo$16.00
Tagliatelle with cream sauce and chicken breast