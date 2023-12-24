Arayes - Ecclesia Market 221 Perry Street
Signature Arayes
- Lamb Love Affair$15.29
Ground lamb seasoned with our signature mix of authentic mediterranean spices, grilled with our scratch made pita. Topped with Caramelized Onions, Arugula, and Feta Sauce.
- Colorado Club$15.29
Ground chicken seasoned with our signature mix of authentic mediterranean spices, grilled with our scratch made pita. Topped with Bacon, Avocado Mash, Diced Tomato, Romaine, and Ranch.
- Pita Paradise$15.29
Ground garbanzo beans with parsley, cilantro, onions, garlic, and spices grilled with our scratch made pitas. Topped with Hummus, Diced Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Tahini Sauce.
- Chorizo Fiesta$15.29
Chorizo made with 100% locally sourced ground beef with a recipe passed down for generations. Grilled with our scratch made pita. Topped with Cheddar, Pickled Jalapeno, Avocado Mash, Yellow Rice, Romain, and Jalapeno Crema.
- All American$15.29
Our signature combination of spices mixed with locally sourced ground beef, grilled with our scratch made pita. Topped with American Cheese, Romaine, Pickles, Diced White Onion, Yellow Mustard, and Mayo.
Build Your Own: Pick Your Protein
- Seasoned Ground Beef$12.79
Our signature combination of spices mixed with locally sourced ground beef, grilled with our scratch made pita.
- Seasoned Ground Lamb$15.29
Ground lamb seasoned with our signature mix of authentic mediterranean spices, grilled with our scratch made pita.
- Seasoned Ground Chicken$12.29
Ground chicken seasoned with our signature mix of authentic mediterranean spices, grilled with our scratch made pita.
- Beef Chorizo$13.79
Chorizo made with 100% locally sourced ground beef with a recipe passed down for generations. Grilled with our scratch made pita.
- Falafel$10.79
Ground garbanzo beans with parsley, cilantro, onions, garlic, and spices grilled with our scratch made pitas.
Cold Arayes
- Grinder (No Alterations)$15.29Out of stock
Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Cherry Tomato, Provolone, Black Olives, Red Onion, Romaine, Peperoncini, and scratch made Grinder Sauce, all chopped together and wrapped in our scratch made grilled pita.
- Caprese$10.89Out of stock
Arugula, Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Pesto Mayo, and Balsamic Glaze all wrapped in our scratch made grilled pita.
- BLTA (bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado)$13.29Out of stock
All time favorite, BLT, with a little spin. Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Avocado Mash, and Mayo wrapped in our scratch made grilled pita.
- Buffalo Chicken$14.29Out of stock
Romaine, shredded chicken seasoned with our signature buffalo sauce recipe, gorgonzola, shredded carrots, and gorgonzola dressing, all wrapped in our scratch made grilled pita.