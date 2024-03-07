Arberia Grill 2325 65th Street
SANDWICHES
- Pleskavica / Traditional Burger$15.00
(served in a homemade pita bread with lettuce, cabbage, onions, tomato, cucumber, homemade mayo)
- Qebapa Sandwich$10.00+
(served in a homemade pita bread with lettuce, cabbage, onions, tomato, cucumber, homemade mayo)
- Qofte Sandwich$10.00+
(served in a homemade pita bread with lettuce, cabbage, onions, tomato, cucumber, homemade mayo)
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
(served in a homemade pita bread with lettuce, cabbage, onions, tomato, cucumber, homemade mayo)
- Chicken Thigh Sandwich$14.00
(served in a homemade pita bread with lettuce, cabbage, onions, tomato, cucumber, homemade mayo)
- Virshlle/Veal Sausage Sandwich$16.00
(served in a homemade pita bread with lettuce, cabbage, onions, tomato, cucumber, homemade mayo)
- Ribeye Steak Sandwich$14.00
(served in a homemade pita bread with lettuce, cabbage, onions, tomato, cucumber, homemade mayo)
- Qofte Arberia (5pcs) Sandwich$13.50
GRILL
- Qebapa$10.00+
( finger size skinless ground veal sausages)
- Qofte$10.00+
( traditional ground veal meatballs)
- Qofte Arberia$13.50+
( traditional ground veal meatballs made with onions, parsley & red crushed pepper)
- Pleskavica$15.00
( grilled spiced ground veal patty)
- Qofte Sharri ( cheese)$17.00
( ground veal stuffed with cheddar cheese )
- Qofte Sharri ( kajmak )$18.00
( ground veal stuffed with kajmak )
- Xhevrek$16.00
( 2 grilled spiced ground veal patties made with cheddar cheese, red onions & garlic)
- Virshlle$16.00
( 4 homemade spiced veal sausage with red crushed pepper )
- Suxhuk$16.00
( 3 traditional beef sausage )
- Grilled Chicken$14.00
( 3 pcs of grilled chicken breast )
- Chicken Thigh$14.00
( 3 pcs of grilled boneless chicken thigh )
- Kidney$16.00
- Livers$16.00
- Ribeye Steak$28.00
( 2 thin pcs of ribeye steak )
- Small Grill Platter$18.00
( combination of 3 Qebapa, 1 Qofte Arberia, 1 Virshlle & 1 grilled chicken )
- Large Grill Platter$35.00
( combination of 3 Qebapa, 1 Qofte Arberia, 1 Xhevrek, 1 Virshlle, 1 Grilled Chicken & 1 Ribeye Steak )
- Mish Qingji$34.00
( traditional baked lamb for 4 hours in the oven )
- Mix for Two$55.00
( combination of 4 qebapa, 2 qofte arberia, 2 xhevrek, 1 grilled chicken, 1 ribeye steak, 1 virshlle, 1 suxhuk )
- Mix for Three$82.00
( combination of 6 qebapa, 3 qofte arberia, 2 xhevrek, 2 ribeye steak, 2 grilled chicken, 2 virshlle )
- Mix for Four$105.00
( combination of 8 qebapa, 4 qofte arberia, 3 xhevrek, 3 virshlle, 2 grilled chicken, 2 ribeye steak, 2 suxhuk)
HOT DISHES
- Speca me Maze$12.00
( grilled peppers with kajmak, sour cream and heavy cream )
- Suxhuk Dip$20.00
( traditional beef sausage served in tava dish with kajmak )
- Fasule$15.00
( soup style traditional dish with white beans, onions, tomato, carrots & meat )
- Tasqebap / Gullash$15.00
( traditional spiced meat stew )
DESSERT
- Bombica$3.00
( chocolate coconut balls )
- Tullumba$3.00
( fried batter soaked in syrup )
- Sultjash$4.00
( rice pudding )
- Bakllava$5.00
- Trileqe$5.00
( homemade Albanian style tres leches )
- Sheqerpare$5.00
( baked soft balls of almond based pastry dipped in thick lemon-flavored sugar syrup )
- Tiramisu$5.00
- Lava Cake$8.00