Arbor Brewing Company Plymouth Taproom
Featured Items
- Chicken Tenders$13.00
Chicken Tender Basket with fries and choice of House-Made BBQ, Ranch or Buffalo Sauce.
- Chicken Wings$15.50
Jumbo Chicken Drumettes and Wings, Herb Marinated. Served with your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Spicy Agrodolce, or Dry.
- Elvis$17.00
House BBQ Sauce, House Blend Mozzarella, Red Onion, and Chicken on a fresh sourdough baked crust.
DRINKS
Draft Beer
- Darling Buds Maibock$3.00+
A pale bock beer brewed for springtime. Burnished gold with a dense white foam and exceptional clarity. Aroma of honey, granola and almond tart. Malt sweetness, shortbread cookie and herbal bitterness. 7.1% ABV Tier 2
- Old Burton$3.00+
- Old Burton Hand Pull$3.00+
- Wagenrad$3.00+Out of stock
- Pub Ale (Hand Pull)$3.00+Out of stock
Inspired by smooth and sessionalble cask-conditioned British Ales. Our Pub Ale is brewed with a blend of British pale and caramel malts offering a round malt body, hopped with floral Michigan grown hops. 5% ABV Tier 2
Carryout Six Packs
- Bella Bellini 6 Pack$12.00
Peach bellini cocktail is the inspiration for this beer. Medium bodied with hints of peach and honey. 7 % ABV
- Buzzsaw 6 Pack$11.00
Buzzsaw West Coast IPA brewed with Simcoe, Mosaic, and Citra hops. 6.8% ABV
- Cold Excursion IPA 6 Pack$11.00
- Euchre 6 Pack$11.00
German Pilsner. 5.5%
- Faricy Dry Stout 6 pack$12.00
- Loner Hand 6 Pack$12.00
- Old Fashioned Jack 6 Pack$12.00
- Pollination Sensation 6 Pack$12.00
- Rainbow IPA$12.00
A fruited New England Style IPA made with peach and guava. 6.2%ABV
- Strawberry Blonde 6 Pack$11.00
Fruit Ale brewed with fresh Strawberries and Cascade hops. 6.8%
- Table Talk 6 Pack$13.00
- Treebeard 6 Pack$11.00
- Tropi-Tango 6 Pack$13.00
FOOD
Specials
Shareables And Baskets
- Madison Cheese Bread$12.00
A mouthwatering flatbread with our Houseblend Mozzarella, shredded Cheddar Cheese that contains Diced Jalapeno, our custom Spice Mix, and a side of ranch dressing.
- Thai Chili Calamari$13.50
Batter and fried with calamari and banana peppers, and tossed in a sweet thai chili sauce and a pinch of salt and pepper. Topped with green onions and served with a lemon wedge.
- Bavarian Pretzels$11.50
Bavarian Style Pretzal sticks, served with our Euchre Beer Cheese and Whole Grain Honey Mustard.
- Baba Ghanoush & Falafel$12.00
A platter of four falafel balls, served with our house made Baba Ghanush topped with Sumac, Carrot and Celery sticks, Arugala and Grape tomatoes, with a drizzle of EVOO.
- Sausage & Peppers Plate$15.00
A plate of our Housemade Sausage, served with a side of Red Potatoes flattened and carmelized with roasted peppers and onions.
- Nachos$13.00
Fresh Chips, Black Beans, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Refried Beans, Avocado, Green Onion, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo Add Chicken for $4.00
- Fish & Chips$19.00
Fresh Cod, Fries, Tartar Sauce and Slaw
- Chicken Wings$15.50
Jumbo Chicken Drumettes and Wings, Herb Marinated. Served with your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Spicy Agrodolce, or Dry.
- Chicken Tenders$13.00
Chicken Tender Basket with fries and choice of House-Made BBQ, Ranch or Buffalo Sauce.
- French Fry Basket$7.00
- Cajun Fry Basket$8.00
- Truffle Fry Basket$9.00
- Crispy Cauliflower$10.00
Sesame Ginger Glaze, Green Onion
Salads And Chili
- Cobb Salad$13.00
Our take on the classic salad. Chopped Romaine, eggs, shredded carrots, diced tomatoes, avocado, bacon, and gorgonzola crumbles. Served with house made Green Goddess dressing. Add a Chicken or Salmon for an upcharge.
- Michigan Salad$11.00
Fresh spring mix, sun dried cherries, toasted walnuts, and blue cheese tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette. Add Salmon or Chicken for an upcharge.
- Large House Salad$12.00
Romaine, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Croutons
- Small House Salad$7.00
Romaine, Cucumber, Diced Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Croutons, comes with ranch dressing. May sub dressing for another selection.
- Large Taproom Chop Salad$13.00
Chop salad blend with cucumbers, tomatoes, egg, and house blend cheese topped with our Dijon vinaigrette. Add Chicken or Salmon for an upcharge.
- Small Taproom Chop Salad$8.50
Chop salad blend with cucumbers, tomatoes, egg, and house blend cheese topped with our Dijon vinaigrette. Add Chicken or Salmon for an upcharge.
- Vegan Chili Bowl$6.50
Pinto and Black Beans, Mushrooms, Green Onions
Burgers
- Arbor Pub Classic$16.00
Toasted Pub Bun, Two quarter pound Premium Cut Proprietary Beef patties cooked through, American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Onions, Garlic Mayo, Dill Pickle Spear Served with Fries or Slaw, Sub a Hpuse Salad for $1.00 more.
- Grassy Patty (Vegan Burger)$15.50
Pretzel Bun, House-Made All Natural Patty, Shredded Lettuce, Onions, Vegan Mayo, Dill Pickle Spear Served with Fries or Slaw, Sub a Hpuse Salad for $1.00 more.
- Stoney Creek (Mushroom Swiss Burger)$16.50
Toasted Pub Bun, Two Quarter pound Premium cut proprietary beef patties cooked through, Swiss cheese, sauteed mushroom, and garlic mayo with a dill pickle spear. Served with Fries or Slaw, Sub a Hpuse Salad for $1.00 more.
- Hog Heaven$16.50
Two 4oz patties of our custom blend of Prime Beef Chuck, Briskit, Tenderloin, and Ribeye cooked through. Served on a Pub Bun with House Made Bacon Jam, Cheddar Cheese, and Lettuce. Served with Fries or Slaw, Sub a Hpuse Salad for $1.00 more.
Pizzas
- Fun Guy$16.50
Stoney Creek Wild Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Caramelized Onion, Kalamata Olive, Balsamic Drizzle
- BLT Pizza$17.50
Smoked Bacon, Garlic Mayo, Grape Tomatoes, House Blend Mozzarela, and Shredded Lettuce
- The Right Bower$16.50
A Sourdough pizza crust topped with red sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, and Fresh Jalapeno!
- Fire Lake$17.00
A beautiful red sauce pizza, with roasted red onions, Sliced house made sausage, (Jalapeno for today) fresno peppers, and chili flakes. This spicy pizza will be sure to leave your mouth craving more and more spice with every bite!
- Farmers Hand$16.50
Made with fresh House made arugula pesto and a generous portion of Vegan cheese and Heirloom tomatoes. This mouthwatering creation is vegan and sure to please all at the table!
- Elvis$17.00
House BBQ Sauce, House Blend Mozzarella, Red Onion, and Chicken on a fresh sourdough baked crust.
- Cheese$14.50
Mozzarella, Red Sauce
Sammies
- Grilled Chicken$15.00
Toasted Pub Bun, Shredded Lettuce, Onions, Garlic Mayo, Dill Pickle Spear. Served with Chips or Sub for Fries or a House Salad for $1.00.
- Crispy Fish$16.00
Toasted Hoagie Roll, Fresh Cod, Shredded Lettuce, Onions, Garlic Mayo, Dill Pickle Spear. Served with Chips or Sub for Fries or a House Salad for $1.00.
- Italian Hoagie Roll$15.00
A Housemade Sausage and Pepper Sandwich with mixed sauted peppers and onions on a hoagie roll. Served with Chips or Sub for Fries or a House Salad for $1.00.
- Coney Dogs$14.00Out of stock
Two Dearborn Hot Dogs, National Coney Chili, Mustard, and Onion. Served with Chips or Sub for Fries or a House Salad for $1.00.
- Banh Meatless$14.00
Our take on a classic Bahn Mi Sandwich! Served on toasted french bread, marinated tofu breaded and fried till crispy, vegan mayo, pickled veggies, and cilantro. Served with Chips or Sub for Fries or a House Salad for $1.00.
- Prime Rib Dip$19.00
Our Shaved Prime Rib, served on a Toasted Hoagie Roll, Horseradish Aioli, and Au jus. Served with Chips or Sub for Fries or a House Salad for $1.00.
- Little Red Hen$15.00
A Spicy Grilled or Crispy Chicken Sandwich, served on a Pub Bun with Romaine, Garlic Mayo, and a Pickle. Comes with Chips or Slaw, Sub fries or a house salad for $1.00
- Adult Grilled Cheese$12.00
Adult Grilled Cheese Served on Sourdough with American and Swiss, Grana, Tomato, and Arugula. Comes with Chips or Slaw, Sub fries or a house salad for $1.00
Desserts
Sauces
- Ranch Side$0.50
- Dijon Vinaigrette Side$0.50
- Caesar Dressing Side$0.50
- Greek Vinaigrette Side$0.50
- Ginger Vinaigrette Side$0.50
- Beer Cheese$2.00
- Garlic Mayo Side$0.50
- Vegan Mayo Side$0.50
- Buffalo Sauce Side$0.50
- Thai Sauce Side$0.50
- Sweet BBQ Sauce Side$0.50
- Bleu Cheese$0.50
- Tartar Sauce$0.50
- Sour Cream$0.50
- Ketchup
- Honey Mustard Side$0.50
- Agrodolce$0.50