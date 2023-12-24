Arcade 11 Bar 201 W 10th St
Food
Appetizers
- Pickle Fries$9.99
Thinly sliced pickles breaded and fried, served with ranch.
- Fried Jalapeno Poppers$11.99
Fried Jalapeño Poppers, served with ranch.
- Loaded Onion Rings$12.99
Fried onion rings load with beer cheese, bacon, hot honey and chives.
- Mozz Sticks$10.99
Breaded and fried cheese stick, served with marinara sauce.
- Cheese Curds$12.99
Breaded and fried cheese curds, served with ranch upon request.
- Soft Pretzel Bites with Beer Cheese$10.99
Soft pretzels bites with beer cheese.
- Smoked Gouda Mac Bites$12.99
Breaded and fried smoked gouda mac and cheese bites.
- Fluff Fries$9.99
Sweet potato fries served with marshmallow fluff.
Hand Helds
- Hot Honey Gouda Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Breaded chicken covered in signature hot honey with bacon and gouda, served on a toasted bun.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Crispy fried chicken covered in buffalo with melty swiss cheese. We add blue cheese dressing to bring this sandwich over the top!
- BLT$8.99
A classic staple. Stacked bacon, lettuce tomato and mayo on a toasted artisan sourdough.
- Triple Grilled Cheese$6.99
Triple cheese?! Cream cheese, cheddar and provolone melted together on a toasted artisan sourdough.
- Blackberry Jalapeno Grilled Cheese$9.99
One of our most popular requests! Freshly cooked bacon paired with blackberry, jalapeno, cream cheese, provolone and gouda come together for a deliciously sweet and spicy grilled cheese.
- Brisket Dipper$10.99Out of stock
Stacked brisket and melted provolone covered in grilled and crunchy onions served on a toasted rosemary schiacciata roll.
Burgers
- Signature Burger$10.99
1/3 pound burger grilled to perfection served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a toasted bun.
- Western Burger$11.99
1/3 pound burger grilled to perfection with cheddar, sweet and tangy bbq sauce and onion rings. Served on a toasted bun.
- Jalapeno Burger$11.99
1/3 pound burger on a toasted bun topped with grilled onion, grilled jalapeños, gouda, lettuce and jam.
- Triple B Burger$13.99Out of stock
Triple B burger brings together our delicious signature 1/3 pound patty paired with bacon and brisket topped with lettuce and tomato. Served on a toasted bun.
Side Kicks
Finishers
Wings
- Boneless Hot Honey Wings$9.99
Boneless Wings covered in hot honey. Served with celery.
- Boneless Honey BBQ Wings$9.99
Boneless Wings covered in honey bbq sauce. Served with celery.
- Boneless Sweet Thai Wings$9.99
Boneless Sweet Thai Wings
- Boneless Mango Habanero Wings$9.99
Boneless Pineapple Habanero Wings
- Boneless Buffalo Wings$9.99
Boneless Buffalo Wings
- Boneless Reaper Buffalo Wings$9.99
Hot Dogs
- Classic Dog$5.99
Classic dog grilled to perfection with mustard, ketchup and relish.
- YoYo Dog$9.99
So many flavors being thrown your way with this one! Bacon wrapped hotdog served with a range of toppings that makes for one unforgettable dog :)
- Loaded Bacon Dog$9.99
Bacon wrapped dog topped with beer cheese, bacon, chives
Beverages
NA Beverages
Canned/Bottled
- Original Monster$2.99
- Ultra Strawberry Dreams$2.99
- Ultra Gold$2.99
- Monster Zero Ultra$2.99
- Ultra Watermelon$2.99
- Ultra Violet$2.99
- Ultra Sunrise$2.99
- Ultra Rosa$2.99
- Ultra Peachy Keen$2.99
- Ultra Paradise$2.99
- Zero Sugar$2.99
- Java Mean Bean$3.99
- White Gummy Bear$2.99
- Tropical Storm$2.99
- Inferno Watermelon Warlord$2.99
- Melon Mania$2.99
- Orange Dreamsicle$2.99
- Wyldin Watermelon$2.99
- Radical Skadaddle$2.99
- Blue Razz$2.99
- Sweet Tea$4.75
- Extra Sweet Tea$4.75
- Coke Zero$2.00
- Barg's Root Beer$2.00
- Redbull$3.99
- Sugar Free Redbull$3.99