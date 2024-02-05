Visit Us Today!
Archibald's Restaurant at Gardner Village 1100 W. 7800 S.
Food
Appetizers
- Fried Green Tomatoes$9.99
Mill favorite. Hand-cut, lightly breaded, fried green tomato slices. Served with our own creamy salsa.
- Avocado Toast$10.99
Sourdough toast points topped with avocado, grape tomatoes, burrata cheese, a sweet balsamic glaze, and everything seasoning
- Artichoke & Spinach Dip$10.99
A mix of artichoke hearts, spinach, and sweet onion blended with a creamy cheese sauce. Served with garlic toast points and tortilla chips
- Half & Half Combo$9.99
A combination of breaded avocados and fried green tomatoes
- Breaded Avocados$10.99
Tasty avocado wedges with the slightest hint of spice, fried, and served with our creamy salsa
- Onion rings$9.99
Soups & Salads
- Santa Fe Salad$13.99
Fresh greens topped with strips of grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, corn, black beans, avocado, red onions, tortilla strips, and feta cheese. Served with avocado ranch dressing
- Ginger Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken breast on shredded lettuce, topped with green onions, mushrooms, water chestnuts, mandarin oranges, and our sesame-ginger dressing, toasted almonds and wonton strips
- Strawberry & Spinach Salad$11.99
Spinach topped with strawberries, candied almonds, craisins, feta cheese, red onions, and raspberry vinaigrette dressing
- Soup & Salad$10.99
Fresh greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers and croûtons, with your choice of dressing. Served with a bowl of our housemade soup
- Krab & Avocado Salad$13.99
Fresh greens topped with krab, fresh avocado, pink grapefruit, tomatoes, olives, green onions, and chopped egg. Served with your choice of dressing
- Cobb Salad$13.99
Fresh greens topped with chopped bacon, diced tomatoes, chopped eggs, green onions, olives, bleu cheese crumbles and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing
- Wedge Salad$10.99
Mill favourite. Iceberg wedges topped with tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, bread crumbs, and bleu cheese dressing
- Side Salad$3.49
- Cup of Soup$4.25
- Bowl of Soup$6.25
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Club$13.99
Slices of turkey, ham, bacon, and Cheddar cheese with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomatoes on your choice of sourdough, honey wheat bread or a croissant
- Almond Chicken$12.99
Mill favourite. Tender chunks of chicken mixed with almonds, celery, green onions, and mayonnaise, dressed with lettuce and tomatoes. Served on a buttery croissant
- French Dip$13.99
Roast beef, Swiss cheese, onions, and mushrooms on a filoni bun. Served with hot au jus.
- Turkey Bacon Avocado$13.99
Roasted turkey breast, bacon, tomato, Swiss cheese, avocado, and basil aioli on your choice of sourdough, honey wheat, or a croissant
- 1/2 Sandwich Combo$10.99
Your choice of 1/2 sandwich served with a cup of soup or fresh greens and your choice of dressing
- Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with roasted red peppers, lettuce, caramelized onions, tomatoes, and pepper Jack cheese with chipotle aioli on a sourdough bun.
- Veggie Burger$12.99
A garden veggie burger with lettuce, tomato, cucumber slices, avocado, and undefined undefined on a sourdough bun
- Mill Burger$13.99
Bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and roasted tomato aioli.
Entrées & Pasta
- Pot Pie$13.99
Filled with chunks of chicken breast, carrots, peas and pearl onions. Served with fresh spring greens and your choice of dressing.
- Lemon Chicken$15.99
An old favorite. Tender chicken breast lightly breaded, grilled to golden brown, and topped with a lemon garlic butter sauce. Served with fresh vegetables and rice pilaf
- Country Fried Steak$14.99
Freshly breaded cube steak fried to a golden brown, topped with country gravy. Served with fresh vegetables and mashed potatoes.
- Pot Roast$15.99
Tender slices of slow-cooked beef piled on mashed potatoes with seasonal vegetables. Smothered in our own pan drippin' gravy.
- Cordon Bleu$16.99
A chicken breast stuffed with ham and Swiss cheese then fried golden brown, topped with a creamy mornay sauce. Served with fresh vegetables and mashed potatoes topped with mushroom gravy.
- Enchiladas$13.99
Three enchiladas filled with chicken, cheese, and enchilada sauce. Topped with sour cream and served with black beans and rice.
- Teriyaki Stir-fry$11.99
Stir-fried vegetables in our housemade teriyaki sauce. Served with rice.
- Garden Veggie Pasta$13.99
Broccoli, carrots, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes in a white wine reduction over fettuccini.
- Artichoke Pasta$15.99
Grilled chicken breast, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, and green onions in a creamy lemon basil sauce. Served over fettuccine and topped with tomatoes.
- Ravioli$14.49
Four cheese ravioli in a garlic marinara sauce topped with fresh basil and mozzarella
- Adult Fettuccine$10.99
Steaks & Seafood
- Rib-Eye Steak$25.99
10 oz tender cut of rib eye steak with chipotle bacon butter. Served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
- Flat Iron Steak$22.99
Grilled 8 oz flat iron steak served with seasonal vegetables, mashed potatoes, or fries.
- Salmon$19.99
Fresh salmon seared to perfection. Choice of blackened or lemon pepper. Served with rice and seasonal vegetables.
- Fish & Chips$19.99
Large pieces of hand-cut cod dipped in our special beer batter and fried to a deep bronze. Served with English chips.
Desserts
- Carrot Cake$6.49
Sliced thick and incredibly moist. Topped with our housemade cream cheese frosting and walnuts
- Crème Brûlée$5.99
Indulge in a rich, creamy custard topped with a crisp layer of caramelized sugar
- Death by Chocolate$5.99
Our chocolate bundt cake filled with chocolate chips. Topped with hot fudge, almonds, whipped cream, and a cherry
- Bread Pudding$5.99
Our country-style, housemade bread pudding. Topped with white chocolate sauce and whipped cream
- Ice Cream$2.99
- Pumpkin Pie Cake$6.49Out of stock