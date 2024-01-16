Skip to Main content
Breakfast 2Go! 5105 W Camelback Rd
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Homestyle made fresh to order.
More
Breakfast 2Go! 5105 W Camelback Rd
We are not accepting online orders right now.
5105 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85031
Burritos
Breakfast Sandwiches
Lunch Time Items
Make it a Combo
Burritos
Bacon, eggs, cheese & Hash browns
$6.99
2 eggs, bacon, cheese, and hashbrowns wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Ham, eggs, cheese & hash browns
$6.99
Sausage, eggs, cheese & hash browns
$6.99
Chorizo, eggs, cheese & hash browns
$6.99
Steak, eggs, cheese & hash browns
$8.99
Bean & Cheese
$4.99
Breakfast Sandwiches
Bacon, egg & cheese
$5.99
Ham, egg & cheese
$5.99
Sausage, eggs, cheese
$5.99
Chorizo, eggs, cheese
$5.99
Pancakes, 2 eggs, Bacon or Sausage
$7.99
French Toast, 2 eggs, Bacon or Sausage
$7.99
2 Eggs, Bacon or Sausage, hash browns & Toast
$5.99
Daily Special, Ask our Chef!
$7.99
Lunch Time Items
Club Sandwich; Bacon, Turkey & Ham, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Cheese, Mayo
$7.99
Cuban
$8.99
Carne Asada
$8.99
Ham
$7.29
Chicken
$7.99
Chorizo
$7.29
Make it a Combo
32 oz Fountain Drink & Chips
$2.00
Breakfast 2Go! 5105 W Camelback Rd Location and Ordering Hours
(480) 455-8203
5105 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85031
Closed
• Opens Saturday at 4AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement