Arena's Pizza Rockford 509 E Division St
FOOD
APPETIZERS
BREADSTICKS
Arena's Pizza Famous Dough Recipie baked to perfection, brushed with Garlic Butter & Grated Parmesan Cheese. Served with a Marinara Sauce
FAMILY SIZE BREADSTICKS
Arena's Pizza Famous Dough Recipie baked to perfection, brushed with Garlic Butter & Grated Parmesan Cheese. Served with a Marinara Sauce
CHEESE BREADSTICKS
Bread sticks topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Brushed with garlic butter and topped with grated parmesan cheese. Served with a Marinara sauce. Add any topping to your cheese bread for $2.49
FAMILY SIZE CHEESE BREADSTICKS
Bread sticks topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Brushed with garlic butter and topped with grated parmesan cheese. Served with a Marinara sauce. Add any topping to your cheese bread for $2.49
BOSCO STICKS
Four piece mozarella cheese filled baked bread sticks. Served with a Marinara sauce
BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESEBREAD
Cheesy breadsticks with grilled chicken breast and drizzled spicy Buffalo sauce. We trim the edges with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a ranch dressing (FAN FAVORITE)
GARLIC BREAD W/ CHEESE
(serves 2) 10" baked loaf with garlic butter brushed. Topped with mozzarella cheese and Italian seasoning. Served with a Marinara sauce
8 PC. WINGS BONE IN
BONELESS WINGS
1 lb
BRUSCHETTA BREAD
Bread dough brushed with Corts Olive oil - slice tomatoes - fresh basil - fresh garlic - feta cheese - italian seasoning - grated romano cheese. Trimmed with buttery garlic sauce
GARLIC BABY BITES
Baby dough balls covered in buttery garlic and grated parmesan cheese. Served with Marinara sauce.
OVEN BAKED SUBS
HAM & CHEESE
Cooked Deli Ham & Mozzarella Cheese
PIZZA SUB
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Cooked Deli Ham, Melted Mozarella cheese
VEGGIE SUB
Mozarella cheese, fresh mushrooms, black olives, sweet red onions, green pepper, green olives, roma tomatoes, lettuce
ARENA'S SPECIAL
Pepperoni, cooked deli ham, mozzarella cheese, fresh mushrooms, green pepper, sweet red onion, Applewood Smoked Bacon topping
MEATBALL PARMESAN
3 meatballs cut in half covered in marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese and topped with grated parmesan
SAUSAGE PARMESAN
Arena's famous home-made Italian sausage patty covered in marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese
ITALIAN SUB
Pepperoni, Capicola, Salami, Deli ham, red onion, lettuce, tomato, Beano's Italian Dressing
TURKEY BACON CLUB
Oven roasted sliced turkey breast, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
CLUB SUB
Oven roasted turkey breast, sliced ham, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
DELUXE SUB
Ham, pepperoni, mushroom, cheese
ROAST BEEF & CHEESE
Sliced Prime Roast Beef, cheddar or mozz cheese, lettuce, tomato
STEAK & CHEESE
Generous portion of chipped steak, mozzy cheese, fresh mushrooms, green pepper, red onion
BBQ CHICKEN
BBQ chicken smothered in Baby Ray, mozzy cheese, sweet red onion, Applewood smoked bacon
WORKINGMAN
Cooked ham, oven roasted sliced turkey, roast beef, bacon, sweet red onion
BIG SAL
1 full lb of homemade Italian Sausage smothed in Mozzy cheese, lite onion, lite green pepper
BLT SUB
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
MEXICAN
CHIPS & CHEESE
Tortilla chips, cheddar cheese
CHIPS & CHEESE DELUXE
Tortilla chips, taco meat, cheddar cheese, onion, black olive, jalapenos, tomatoes
STEAK OR CHICKEN BURRITO
Steak or Chicken, cheddar cheese, onion, green pepper, lettuce, tomatoes
MEAT & BEAN WET BURRITO
Taco meat, refried beans, taco sauce, cheddar cheese, onion, lettuce, tomatoes
MEAT & BEAN DRY BURRITO
Taco meat, refried beans, cheddar cheese, onion, lettuce, tomatoes
ALL MEAT WET BURRITO
Taco meat, taco sauce, cheddar cheese, onion, lettuce, tomatoes
ALL MEAT DRY BURRITO
Taco meat, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato
7 LAYER DIP
Served with chips, taco meat, refried beans, cheddar cheese, salsa, sour cream, onion, lettuce, tomatoes
FRESH HOME MADE SALADS
GARDEN SALAD
Tossed iceburg lettuce - shredded cheddar cheese - fresh Roma tomatoes
CHEF SALAD
Tossed iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, rolled Deli ham, Applewood smoked bacon topping, fresh Roma tomatoes
VEGGIE SALAD
Tossed iceberg lettuce, Roma tomatoes, sweet red onion, green pepper, fresh mushrooms, green olives, cheddar cheese
TACO SALAD
Iceberg lettuce, tortilla chips, taco meat, red onion, black olives, Roma tomatoes, cheddar cheese (best with Honey French). Served with Sour Cream & Salsa
ITALIAN SALAD
Fresh iceberg lettuce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, rolled ham, hard salami, yellow pepper, sweet red onion, Roma tomatoes
GREEK SALAD
Lettuce, Roma tomato, sweet red onion, black olives, banana pepper. Topped with feta cheese. Served with a greek Dressing
DINNERS
BBQ RIBLETS
1lb of riblets smothered in smoky barbeque sauce
SPAGHETTI W/ MEATBALLS OR SAUSAGE
Served in a bed of pasta sauce sprinkled with mozzarella & parmesan
LASAGNA
Layered beef & cheese with pasta sauce, mozzarella & parmesan
MANICOTTI
Choice of 3 meat or cheese filled. Rolled Italian pasta with pasta saue and mozzarella cheese
CHICKEN ALFREDO W/ SPINACH
Noodles with Alfredo sauce, chicken and spinach