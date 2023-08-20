BYO PIZZAS

BYO Pizza

12"

$10.50

14"

$11.60

16"

$13.60

18"

$14.50

24"

$25.00

Gluten Free

$11.00

strombolli

$11.60

FOOD

APPETIZERS

BREADSTICKS

$6.99

Arena's Pizza Famous Dough Recipie baked to perfection, brushed with Garlic Butter & Grated Parmesan Cheese. Served with a Marinara Sauce

FAMILY SIZE BREADSTICKS

$9.99

Arena's Pizza Famous Dough Recipie baked to perfection, brushed with Garlic Butter & Grated Parmesan Cheese. Served with a Marinara Sauce

CHEESE BREADSTICKS

$7.99

Bread sticks topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Brushed with garlic butter and topped with grated parmesan cheese. Served with a Marinara sauce. Add any topping to your cheese bread for $2.49

FAMILY SIZE CHEESE BREADSTICKS

$10.49

Bread sticks topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Brushed with garlic butter and topped with grated parmesan cheese. Served with a Marinara sauce. Add any topping to your cheese bread for $2.49

BOSCO STICKS

$6.49

Four piece mozarella cheese filled baked bread sticks. Served with a Marinara sauce

BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESEBREAD

$10.49

Cheesy breadsticks with grilled chicken breast and drizzled spicy Buffalo sauce. We trim the edges with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with a ranch dressing (FAN FAVORITE)

GARLIC BREAD W/ CHEESE

$3.59

(serves 2) 10" baked loaf with garlic butter brushed. Topped with mozzarella cheese and Italian seasoning. Served with a Marinara sauce

8 PC. WINGS BONE IN

$10.49

BONELESS WINGS

$10.99

1 lb

BRUSCHETTA BREAD

$8.99

Bread dough brushed with Corts Olive oil - slice tomatoes - fresh basil - fresh garlic - feta cheese - italian seasoning - grated romano cheese. Trimmed with buttery garlic sauce

GARLIC BABY BITES

$6.99

Baby dough balls covered in buttery garlic and grated parmesan cheese. Served with Marinara sauce.

OVEN BAKED SUBS

HAM & CHEESE

$7.99

Cooked Deli Ham & Mozzarella Cheese

PIZZA SUB

$8.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Cooked Deli Ham, Melted Mozarella cheese

VEGGIE SUB

$8.99

Mozarella cheese, fresh mushrooms, black olives, sweet red onions, green pepper, green olives, roma tomatoes, lettuce

ARENA'S SPECIAL

$9.49

Pepperoni, cooked deli ham, mozzarella cheese, fresh mushrooms, green pepper, sweet red onion, Applewood Smoked Bacon topping

MEATBALL PARMESAN

$9.49

3 meatballs cut in half covered in marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese and topped with grated parmesan

SAUSAGE PARMESAN

$9.99

Arena's famous home-made Italian sausage patty covered in marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese

ITALIAN SUB

$9.49

Pepperoni, Capicola, Salami, Deli ham, red onion, lettuce, tomato, Beano's Italian Dressing

TURKEY BACON CLUB

$9.49

Oven roasted sliced turkey breast, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

CLUB SUB

$9.99

Oven roasted turkey breast, sliced ham, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

DELUXE SUB

$8.99

Ham, pepperoni, mushroom, cheese

ROAST BEEF & CHEESE

$9.99

Sliced Prime Roast Beef, cheddar or mozz cheese, lettuce, tomato

STEAK & CHEESE

$10.49

Generous portion of chipped steak, mozzy cheese, fresh mushrooms, green pepper, red onion

BBQ CHICKEN

$9.99

BBQ chicken smothered in Baby Ray, mozzy cheese, sweet red onion, Applewood smoked bacon

WORKINGMAN

$11.39

Cooked ham, oven roasted sliced turkey, roast beef, bacon, sweet red onion

BIG SAL

$11.99

1 full lb of homemade Italian Sausage smothed in Mozzy cheese, lite onion, lite green pepper

BLT SUB

$9.49

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

MEXICAN

CHIPS & CHEESE

$8.99

Tortilla chips, cheddar cheese

CHIPS & CHEESE DELUXE

$11.99

Tortilla chips, taco meat, cheddar cheese, onion, black olive, jalapenos, tomatoes

STEAK OR CHICKEN BURRITO

$12.99

Steak or Chicken, cheddar cheese, onion, green pepper, lettuce, tomatoes

MEAT & BEAN WET BURRITO

$10.99

Taco meat, refried beans, taco sauce, cheddar cheese, onion, lettuce, tomatoes

MEAT & BEAN DRY BURRITO

$8.99

Taco meat, refried beans, cheddar cheese, onion, lettuce, tomatoes

ALL MEAT WET BURRITO

$10.99

Taco meat, taco sauce, cheddar cheese, onion, lettuce, tomatoes

ALL MEAT DRY BURRITO

$9.49

Taco meat, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato

7 LAYER DIP

$11.99

Served with chips, taco meat, refried beans, cheddar cheese, salsa, sour cream, onion, lettuce, tomatoes

FRESH HOME MADE SALADS

GARDEN SALAD

$7.99

Tossed iceburg lettuce - shredded cheddar cheese - fresh Roma tomatoes

CHEF SALAD

$9.99

Tossed iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, rolled Deli ham, Applewood smoked bacon topping, fresh Roma tomatoes

VEGGIE SALAD

$9.99

Tossed iceberg lettuce, Roma tomatoes, sweet red onion, green pepper, fresh mushrooms, green olives, cheddar cheese

TACO SALAD

$10.99

Iceberg lettuce, tortilla chips, taco meat, red onion, black olives, Roma tomatoes, cheddar cheese (best with Honey French). Served with Sour Cream & Salsa

ITALIAN SALAD

$9.49

Fresh iceberg lettuce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, rolled ham, hard salami, yellow pepper, sweet red onion, Roma tomatoes

GREEK SALAD

$9.49

Lettuce, Roma tomato, sweet red onion, black olives, banana pepper. Topped with feta cheese. Served with a greek Dressing

DINNERS

BBQ RIBLETS

$13.99

1lb of riblets smothered in smoky barbeque sauce

SPAGHETTI W/ MEATBALLS OR SAUSAGE

$10.99

Served in a bed of pasta sauce sprinkled with mozzarella & parmesan

LASAGNA

$11.99

Layered beef & cheese with pasta sauce, mozzarella & parmesan

MANICOTTI

$10.99

Choice of 3 meat or cheese filled. Rolled Italian pasta with pasta saue and mozzarella cheese

CHICKEN ALFREDO W/ SPINACH

$10.99

Noodles with Alfredo sauce, chicken and spinach

DESSERTS

CINNAMON SUGAR BITES W/ ICING

$7.99

Baby dough balls covered in whipped butter and cinnamon

TURTLE BITES W/ ICING

$8.99

Baby dough balls covered in caramel and chocolate sauce

BROWNIE 4PC

$6.99

Baked fudge brownies cut in 4 squares

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$6.99

Serves 1

VARIETY CHEESECAKE

$9.99

1lb serving

EXTRAS

EXTRA SAUCE

$1.50

SPECIALTY PIZZAS

12"

Taco Grande Pizza 12"

$18.00

Grand Rapids Steak 12"

$18.00

European 12"

$18.00

BBQ Chicken 12"

$18.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch 12"

$18.00

Hawaiian 12"

$18.00

B.L.T. 12"

$18.00

Chicken Alfredo 12"

$18.00

Margherita 12"

$18.00

14"

Taco Grande Pizza 14"

$19.90

Grand Rapids Steak 14"

$19.90

European 14"

$19.90

BBQ Chicken 14"

$19.90

Chicken Bacon Ranch 14"

$19.90

Hawaiian 14"

$19.90

B.L.T. 14"

$19.90

Chicken Alfredo 14"

$19.90

Margherita 14"

$19.90

16"

Taco Grande Pizza 16"

$24.99

Grand Rapids Steak 16"

$24.99

European 16"

$24.99

BBQ Chicken 16"

$24.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch 16"

$24.99

Hawaiian 16"

$24.99

B.L.T. 16"

$24.99

Chicken Alfredo 16"

$24.99

Margherita 16"

$24.99

18"

Taco Grande Pizza 18"

$31.00

Grand Rapids Steak 18"

$31.00

European 18"

$31.00

BBQ Chicken 18"

$31.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch 18"

$31.00

Hawaiian 18"

$31.00

B.L.T. 18"

$31.00

Chicken Alfredo 18"

$31.00

Margherita 18"

$31.00

24"

Taco Grande Pizza 24

$45.00

Grand Rapids Steak 24

$45.00

European 24

$45.00

BBQ Chicken 24

$45.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch 24

$45.00

Hawaiian 24

$45.00

B.L.T. 24

$45.00

Chicken Alfredo 24

$45.00

Margherita 24

$45.00

Gluten Free

Taco Grande Pizza GF

$19.00

Grand Rapids Steak GF

$19.00

European GF

$19.00

BBQ Chicken GF

$19.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch GF

$19.00

Hawaiian GF

$19.00

B.L.T. GF

$19.00

Chicken Alfredo GF

$19.00

Margherita GF

$19.00

SPECIALS

Family Meal Deal

$25.99

Pizza Combo

$32.99

Pizza Pop

$17.49

12" 1 Topping

$6.99

14" 2 Topping

$11.00

18" 1 Topping

$12.99

Drinks

2 Liter Coke

$3.50

2 Liter Sprite

$3.50

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.50

2 Liter Cherry Coke

$3.50

2 Liter Fanta Orange

$3.50

2 Liter Mellow Yellow

$3.50

2 Liter Root Beer

$3.50

2 Liter Crush Grape

$3.50