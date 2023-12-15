Arepazo 515 S High St
Coffe & Te
Natural Juices
Catering
- Beer Pitcher$24.96
- Sangria Party Dispenser$208.00
- House Margarita Dispenser$182.00
- Bucket Beer Corona$20.08
- Avocado Bean Salad CAT$98.80
- Picada CAT$52.00
- Tostones W Guaca CAT$37.44
- Tequenos CAT$26.00
- Empanaditas CAT$46.80
- Rice CAT$20.80
- Black Beans CAT$20.80
- Plantains CAT$36.40
- Pico De Gallo CAT$20.80
- Lettuce CAT$15.60
- Mozzarrella - Provolone CAT$17.68
- Tostada CAT$166.40
- Pabellon Criollo CAT$176.80
- Lomo Saltado CAT$197.60
- Fish Tacos CAT$145.60
- Arepa Bar CAT$114.40
- Guacamole CAT$52.00
- Arepitas CAT$20.80
- Tostones CAT$36.40
- Yuca CAT$36.40
- Grilled Veggies CAT$36.40
- Spanish Potato Fries CAT$27.04
- Juice Dispenser CAT$46.80
- Shredded Pork CAT$62.40
- Shredded Chicken CAT$62.40
- Box Fee$3.00
- Shredded Beef$72.80
- Grilled Steak CAT$124.80
Main Menu Take Out
Appetizers
- Venezuelan Tequenos$7.28
Tequeños is a fried breaded cheese stick or a spear of bread dough with queso blanco stuffed in the middle, and is a popular meal or snack in Venezuela. The dough is wrapped around a cheesestick and formed into a breadstick so it can be fried.
- Picada$22.88
Chopped pieces of Colombian chorizo, chicharrón & steak, tostones & yuca frita
- Venezuelan Empanaditas$13.54
Why settle for one... when you can have corn meal empanadas. 1 beef, 1 chicken, 1 black beans & cheese. No substitutions
- Tostones w/ Guac$10.40
Tostones are crispy, savory, salty, golden coins of pure deliciousness. Popular throughout the Caribbean, twice-fried plantains are a great appetizer. Served with fresh home made guacamole.
- Steak Taquitos$9.88
Our original three taco truck style with skirt steak, topped white onions, and fresh cilantro on corn tortillas.
- Cachapa Con Queso$11.44
Fresh sweet corn mixed with Venezuelan Cachapa corn meal filled with cheese. Served with pieces of pork belly
- Colombian Papa Criolla$7.25
Colombian yellow small-medium potatoes, creamy, skin and all. Garnished with fresh cilantro, sea salt and fresh squeeze lime.
- Tacos Al Pastor$10.40
Thinly sliced pieces of marinated pork, seasoned with white onions and fresh pineapple ! Topped with fresh cilantro. Served with corn tortillas.
- Manchego Wedges$9.36
- Pinchos$9.36
Lunch Venezuelan Empanadas
- Mixed Empanada$12.48
Venezuelan Empanadas are fried corn meal patties stuffed with different fillings. Our Mixed one get the name for the four fillings. Shredded Beef, shredded chicken, rice, and black beans. Add Cheese to make it even better... Please be aware these item is only available until 2:00 PM, if you request the item later than that the item will be automatically refunded.
- Chicken Empanada$8.32+
Venezuelan Empanadas are fried corn flour patties stuffed with different fillings. This one is filled with our hand made shredded chicken, shredded beef or shredded pork. Add cheese and/or pico de gallo for the perfect combination of flavors. Please be aware these item is only available until 2:00 PM if you request the item later than that the item will be automatically refunded.
- Beef Empanada$8.32+
Venezuelan Empanadas are fried corn flour patties stuffed with different fillings. This one is filled with our hand made shredded chicken, shredded beef or shredded pork. Add cheese and/or pico de gallo for the perfect combination of flavors. Please be aware these item is only available until 2:00 PM if you request the item later than that the item will be automatically refunded.
- Pork Empanada$8.32+
Venezuelan Empanadas are fried corn flour patties stuffed with different fillings. This one is filled with our hand made shredded chicken, shredded beef or shredded pork. Add cheese and/or pico de gallo for the perfect combination of flavors. Please be aware these item is only available until 2:00 PM if you request the item later than that the item will be automatically refunded.
- Domino Empanada$7.80
Our Venezuelan Empanadas are fried corn meal patties stuffed with different fillings. Our Domino gets the name from the table game "domino" Black beans and cheese. Please be aware these item is only available until 2:00 PM if you request the item later than that, the item will be automatically refunded.
Venezuelan Arepas
- Arepa Chicken$8.84
Authentic Venezuelan Corn Meal. A flat, dish-shaped, sliced in the middle. Filled with your choice of shredded meat (beef, chicken, or pork) Colombian chorizo or grilled steak, fresh avocado, mozzarella-provolone, and pico de Gallo . GF
- Arepa Pork$8.84
Authentic Venezuelan Corn Meal. A flat, dish-shaped, sliced in the middle. Filled with your choice of shredded meat (beef, chicken, or pork) Colombian chorizo or grilled steak, fresh avocado, mozzarella-provolone, and pico de Gallo .GF
- Arepa Beef$8.84
Authentic Venezuelan Corn Meal. A flat, dish-shaped, sliced in the middle. Filled with your choice of shredded meat (beef, chicken, or pork) Colombian chorizo or grilled steak, fresh avocado, mozzarella-provolone, and pico de Gallo .GF
- Arepa Steak$9.36
Authentic Venezuelan Corn Meal. A flat, dish-shaped, sliced in the middle. Filled with your choice of shredded meat (beef, chicken, or pork) Colombian chorizo or grilled steak, fresh avocado, mozzarella-provolone, and pico de Gallo .GF
- Arepa Vegetarian$9.36
Authentic Venezuelan Corn Meal. A flat, dish-shaped, sliced in the middle. Filled with your choice of shredded meat (beef, chicken, or pork) Colombian chorizo or grilled steak, fresh avocado, mozzarella-provolone, and pico de Gallo .GF.V
- Arepa Mexican chorizo$9.36
Entrees
- Arepas$8.84+
- Avocado Beans Corn Salad
Our long time favorite fresh green leaf lettuce, corn salad with fresh cilantro, scallions and red bell pepper. Generous hand full of pinto beans, fresh slice avocado, tomatoes and gluten free corn tortilla chips. Available with different options of protein.GF.V.
- Burrito$14.56+
Flour tortilla, black beans, rice, green leaf lettuce, mozzarella-provolone, sour cream, pico de gallo and choice of shredded beef, chicken or shredded pork. Also available vegetarian. Add avocado to it or home made guaca.
- Caribbean Crab Cakes$17.68
Two breaded Crab meat patties. Deep fried topped with pico de gallo, mozzarella-provolone, and fresh avocado. Served with rice, black beans and ripe plantains.
- Chimichurri Carne Asada$19.76
Grilled steak topped with an authentic chimichurri dressing. Served with rice, black beans, a sunny side up egg, and arepitas.
- Colombian Bandeja Paisa$23.92
Bandeja Paisa is one of Colombia's most popular traditional dishes. This signature recipe is a very hearty meal. Pinto beans, white rice, chicharrón (pork belly) Grilled Steak, Colombian chorizo, fried egg, ripe plantain, and arepitas.
- Cuban Sandwich$17.68
Press grilled white hoagie. Filled with ham, shredded pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard Served with Spanish potato fries.
- Fajitas$17.68+
Grilled poblano bell peppers, tomatoes and onions with choice of Steak, Shrimp, or grilled Chicken. Served with white rice, pinto beans, salad (lettuce, pico de gallo and fresh slice avocado) choice of corn or flour tortilla.
- Fish Tacos$15.60
- Lomo Saltado$19.76
Lomo saltado is a popular, traditional Peruvian dish, a stir fry that typically combines marinated strips of steak sautéed with red wine and soy sauce reduction, with onions, tomatoes, and french fries. Served with rice. We added our own twist to it and we served with ripe plantains and fresh slice of avocado.
- Mex Chilaquiles$18.20
Sautéed corn tortilla chips on a SPICY tomatillo sauce with choice of shredded beef, shredded pork, shredded chicken, or Mexican chorizo. Topped with mozzarella-provolone cheese, sour cream, and fresh slices avocado. Served with ripe plantains, black beans, and rice.
- Pabellon Criollo$17.68
Pabellón criollo is a traditional Venezuelan dish, the local version of the rice and beans combination found throughout the Caribbean. It is a plate of rice, shredded beef in stew and stewed black beans, ripe plantains and Venezuelan corn meal...we called them "Arepitas"
- Patacon- Ripe Plantain$17.68
Recognized for the sweet salty dish. It's almost a dessert ripe-sweet plantain. The whole ripe plantain it is flattened and deep fried topped with either choice of shredded beef, chicken or, Pork. Also a vegetarian option is available (rice, black beans and grilled vegetables). Sprinkled with mozzarella-provolone, green leaf lettuce, pico de gallo, and fresh sliced avocado.
- Santas' Meal
- Sweet Corn Cake$17.68+
Arepa de Chócolo is a traditional dish made from maize. Home made pancakes. Griddle topped with mozzarella-provolone cheese, green leaf lettuce, pico de gallo , and fresh avocado. Choice of shredded beef, chicken or pork. We also have vegetarian option ( rice, black beans and grilled vegetables)GF.V.
- Tostada Mexicana$16.64
Corn tostada, is a safe, healthy heavy salty and refreshing dish. Pilled up of black beans, rice, choice of shredded chicken, beef, or pork. Also a vegetarian option ( grilled onion, red and green bell peppers) continued with green leaf lettuce, ripe slice of plantain. Sprinkled with mozzarella-provolone cheese, fresh avocado, sour cream, and pico de gallo. *GF (skip the slice of plantain)
Deserts
Sides
- Side Colombian Chorizo$4.68
Fried hearty pork Belly. Better than bacon. Yum Yum!!!
- Side Shredded Pork$6.24
Hand shredded meat, seasoned.
- Side Grilled Steak$12.48
8oz. Sirloin Steak
- Side Arepitas$3.12
Yellow Corn meal. Golden coins of pure puffiness and crispy corn flour.
- Side Plaintains$4.16
Golden.. you might think we added sugar. Actually the sweetness comes from the perfection ripeness process of the Plantain. Sweet and soft.
- Side Chicharron$4.68
Pork belly
- Side Shredded Beef$7.28
Shredded meat, seasoned with onions, red - green bell peppers and seasoning.
- Side Rice$4.16
- Side Tostones$4.16
Tostones are crispy, savory, salty, golden coins of pure deliciousness. Popular throughout the Caribbean, twice-fried plantains are a great appetizer.
- Side Guacamole$5.20
fresh cilantro mixed with fresh lime juice and fresh cilantro.
- Side Shredded Chicken$6.24
Shredded meat seasoned with onion, red-green peppers and, seasoinigs
- Side Crab Cakes$9.88
Two breaded Crab meat patties. Deep fried topped with pico de gallo, mozzarella-provolone, and fresh avocado.
- Side Pinto Beans$4.16
Seasoned pinto beans
- Side Black Beans$4.16
Seasoned black beans
- Side Yuca$4.16
Fresh Yuca, first boiled and then deep fried to add crispiness tossed in garlic oil based.
- Side Salmon$8.00
- Side Avocado$3.12
- Side Grilled Veggies$4.16
onion, red and green bell peppers
- Side Salad$5.20
- Side Spanish Potato Fries$4.16
Our fries... are perfect seasoned French fries. Crispy and fluffy.
- 12oz. Cilantro Bottle Spicy$8.32
- 12oz. Cilantro Bottle Mild$8.32
- 1 oz. Cilantro Mild$0.26
- 1 oz. Cilantro Spicy$0.26
- Side Mozarrela Cheese$1.50
- Side Pico de Gallo$2.00
- Side Sour Cream$1.00