Arepiz 830 Poplar St
Main
Colombianita
$10.00
Shredded beef, sausage, corn, and mozzarella. The Colombianita is our best-selling arepa that will satisfy your cravings with its delicious and cheesy goodness.
Especial
$10.00
Shredded chicken, bits of bacon, mushrooms, and mozzarella. The especial is a flavorful blend of delicious all in one place. If you want to fall in love, order this.
Pulled Pork
$10.00
Shredded pork and mozzarella. Our pulled pork will fill you up and leave you extremely satisfied. Try it out for yourself!
Hawaiian
$10.00
Turkey ham, pineapple bits, and mozzarella. This sweet and cheesy delight is the perfect way to satisfy your cravings and add a touch of happiness to your day.
Queso
$8.00
A delicious arepa filled with glorious amounts of mozzarella cheese.
Arepiz Location and Ordering Hours
(260) 580-4192
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11AM