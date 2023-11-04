Argentina Bakery Union City
SAVORY!
EMPANADAS/PASTELITOS
- SPECIAL/EMP/BEEF/DOZEN$30.00
- SPECIAL/EMP/MIX/DOZEN$27.00
- SPECIAL/EMP/SWISSCHARD/DOZEN$36.00
- SPECIAL/PAS/BEEF/CHICKEN/DOZEN$15.00
- BEEF/UNI$2.75
- CHEESE/UNI$2.50
- CHICKEN/UNI$2.50
- CORN/UNI$2.50
- HAM & CHEESE/UNI$2.50
- SPINACH/UNI$2.50
- SWISS CHARD/UNI$3.50
- TUNA/UNI$2.50
- BEEF PASTELITOS/UNI$1.35
- CHICKEN PASTELITOS/UNI$1.35
MORE SAVORY!
- MEDIALUNA/GRASA/HAM&CHEESE$2.50
Ham and cheese medialuna
- MEDIALUNAS/MANTECA/HAM&CHEESE$2.75
- CHIPS HAM/CHEESE$1.25+
Small sweet roll sandwiches with ham and cheese choose mini or reg size
- CROQUETTES$0.85+
Bite size or regular size?
- SMALL MORT/SALAMI SANDWICH$2.50
Small sandwiches with either mortadella or salami includes lettuce and tomato with mayo
- RASPADITAS/SALAMI$2.50
- PRIMAVERA ROLL/SLICE$2.50
- SPECIAL/CROQUETTES/DOZEN$9.00+
- MILANESA SANDWICH$7.50+
- PIZZA LG$8.00
- PIZZA SM$5.00
- PIZZA MINI$2.75
Sandwiches de Miga
- Sandwich de Jamon y Queso$7.95
Ham and cheese
- Sandwich de Jamon, Queso y Tomate$7.95
Ham, cheese, tomato
- Sandwich de Jamon, Lechuga y Tomate$8.95
Ham, lettuce, tomato
- Sandwich de Jamon, Pimiento y huevo$8.95
Ham, sweet pepper, egg salad
- Sandwich de Jamon, Queso y maiz$7.95
Ham, cheese, Corn
- Sandwich de Jamon, Queso y Pimiento$7.95
Ham, cheese, sweet peppers
- Sandwich de Jamon, Queso y Palmito$8.95
Ham, cheese, hearts of palm and thousand island dressing
- Sandwich de Atun, Lechuga y Queso$8.95
Tuna, lettuce, cheese
- Sandwich de Jamon, Queso y Pina$8.95
Ham, cheese, pineapple
- Sandwich Olimpico$9.95
Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, egg salad, sweet pepper
- Sandwich de Pavo, Tomate y Lechuga$8.95
Turkey, lettuce, tomato
- Sandwich de Salami y Queso$8.95
Salami and cheese
- Sadwich de Mortadella y Queso$8.95
Mortadella and cheese
- Sandwich de prosciutto, lechuga y tomate$8.95
Prosciutto, lettuce, tomato
- Mixed Sandwiches De Miga (half pack)$4.25
FACTURAS
FACTURA/GRASA
French Pastry
- Apple Turnover$2.75
Apple filled pastry
- Turnover de Pina$2.50
Pineapple
- Turnover Guava and Cheese$2.75
- Pastelitos de guayaba$1.25
Guava pastry
- Mini pastelitos de guayaba$0.75
Guava mini pastry
- Rombos de guayaba$1.50
Guava pastry
- Rombos de memebrillo$1.50
Quince pastry
- Rombos con batata$1.50
Sweet potato pastry
- Rombos de pina$1.50
Pineapple pastry
- Pastafrolitas de Membrillo$2.75
Quince mini pies
- Pastafrolitas de Guayaba$2.75
Guava mini pies
- Pastafrolitas de Dulce de Leche$2.75
Dulce de Leche mini pies
- Pastafrolitas de batata$2.75
Sweet potato mini pies
- Fresels$2.50
sweet pretzels with a twist of chocolate, vanilla flavor and walnuts
- Churros Plain$2.25
- Churros de Dulce de Leche$2.25
- Churros w/Custard$2.25
- Palmeras$1.50+
Angel wings
Refrigerated Pastries
- Canoncitos$2.50
- Panuelitos$2.50
French pastry filled with either dulce de leche or custard
- Arrolladitos de pionono$2.50
A soft specialty filled with either dulce de leche or cream cheese
- Tartaletas$2.50+
Tarts filled with either dulce de leche, whipped cream or custard
- Bombitas$2.50
Eclairs filled with whipped cream or custard)
- Chocolate Eclairs$2.50
Custard filled smothered in chocolate) $2.5
- Conitos de dulce de leche$2.50
Cone shaped filled with dulce de leche and smothered in chocolate. Choose between Chocolate and white chocolate
- Cheesecake Slice$4.00
- Tres Leches Slice$4.00
- Bizcochuelitos$2.50
Small chocolate cake slices filled with dulce de leche and whipped cream topped with fresh fruit
- Bizcochuelitos de Vainilla$2.50
Small vanilla cake slices filled with dulce de lelche and whipped cream topped with fresh fruit
- Chaja$6.50
Small dessert
- Arrolladitos Balcarce$4.00
Pionono roll filled with dulce de leche, peaches, whipped cream and rolled with meringue.
Alfajores
CAKE SLICES & DESSERTS
- BALCARSE/SLICE$5.00
Slice of argentinian specialty cake
- TRES LECHES/SLICE$4.00
- PINEAPPLE/SLICE$4.75
Slice of vanilla cake filled with pineapple filling, custard and whipped cream topped with Pineapple pieces
- CHOC/DDL/SLICE$5.00
Slice of chocolate cake filled with custard, strawberry jelly and whipped cream topped with fresh fruit
- CHOC/VAN/STRAW/SLICE$5.00
Slice of cake combines chocolate cake and vanilla cake filled with custard, strawberry jelly, peach and whipped cream
- RED VELVET/ SLICE$5.00
Red velvet cake slice
- CARROT/SLICE$5.00
Carrot cake slice
- TIRAMISU$5.00
- FLAN$6.00
- FLAN TRES LECHES$4.00
- RICE PUDDING$4.00
- BREAD PUDDING$4.00
Budines y Pan de dulce
Bread
GALLETA MARINERA(BAG)
CAKES
CAKES!
- CHOCOLATE/HERSHEY/DDLFILL$32.00+
Chocolate Cake filled with dulce de leche and whipped cream. Smothered in Hershey chocolate topped with a couple of fresh strawberries
- CHOCOLATE PICADO$32.00+
Chocolate cake filled with strawberry jelly, vanilla custard, whipped cream decorated with chocolate shavings on the side topped with a couple of fresh strawberries.
- CHOCOLATE/TRESLECHES/FRESA/PICADO$35.00+
Chocolate tres leches cake, drenched in chocolate tres leches milk filled with chocolate pudding and whipped cream decorated with whipped topping, topped with chocolate shavings and fresh strawberries.
- Espiral$32.00+
Vanilla cake with a layer of chocolate cake in the middle filled with vanilla custard, strawberry jelly, peaches and whipped cream with a spiral design on top with Hershey chocolate topped with a couple of fresh strawberries.
- PEACHES TRES LECHES$55.00+
Tres Leches cake drenched with tres leches milk filled with dulce de leche, peaches and whipped cream topped with fresh fruits.
- Carrot Cake$30.00+
Carrot cake filled with sweet cream cheese decorated with walnuts on the side.
- Strawberry Bridge Cake$32.00+
Vanilla cake filled with chocolate fudge whipped cream and strawberry jelly decorated with bothe Hershey chocolate and chocolate shavings on the side topped with a bridge of fresh strawberries on top.
- Strawberry Tres Leches - 8"$55.00
Pink Tres leches cake drenched in tres leches milk filled with strawberry jelly decorated with pink Strawberry whipped topping and topped with fresh strawberries.
- BALCARCE(TORTA/ARG) (Round)$29.00+
Our most popular cake. Vanilla cake with a filling of dulce de leche, peaches, walnuts, whipped cream and meringue.*Contains nuts
- Torta Argentina (Square)$40.00+
Our most popular cake. Vanilla cake with a filling of dulce de leche, peaches, walnuts, whipped cream and meringue.*Contains nuts
- Torta Mil Hojas 8"$50.00
French pastry filled and decorated all over with dulce de leche and walnuts on the side.
- TRES LECHES$32.00+
Tres Leches cake drenched with tres leches milk filled and decorated with whipped topping and a line of fresh strawberries and peaches around the top of the cake.
- Torta Argentina/ fruits/top 8"$45.00