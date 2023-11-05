Ari Korean BBQ 9700 Medlock Bridge Rd #112
Appetizers
- Fried Beef Dumplings$12.00
Beef, Pork, Cabbage, Chives
- Kimchi Aioli Tater Tots$8.00
Tater Tots, Kimchi Aioli Sauce
- Corn Cheese$8.00
Corn, Cheese, Mayo
- Fried Sweet Spicy Rice Cake$8.00
Crispy fried rice cakes in gochujang suace (tteokbokki)
- Japchae$13.00
Stir fried glass noodles with veggies
- Korean Fried Wings (4pc)$12.00
Sweet and spicy fried wings
Rice Bowl
- Pork Bulgogi Rice Bowl$15.00
Comes with Pork Bulgogi, white rice, fried egg, and choice of japchae or dumplings.
- Spicy Pork Rice Bowl$15.00
Comes with Spicy Pork, white rice, fried egg, and choice of japchae or dumplings.
- Wagyu Galbi (Marinated Shortrib) Rice Bowl$17.00
Comes with Galbi, white rice, fried egg, and choice of japchae or dumplings. Halal.
- Spicy Chicken Bulgogi Rice Bowl$15.00
Comes with Spicy Chicken Bulgogi, white rice, fried egg, and choice of japchae or dumplings. Halal.
- Chicken Bulgogi Rice Bowl$14.00
Comes with Chicken Bulgogi, white rice, fried egg, and choice of japchae or dumplings. Halal.
- Wagyu Spicy Bulgogi Rice Bowl$18.00
Comes with Spicy Wagyu Bulgogi, white rice, fried egg, and choice of japchae or dumplings. Halal.
- Wagyu Bulgogi Rice Bowl$17.00
Comes with Wagyu Bulgogi, white rice, fried egg, and choice of japchae or dumplings. Halal.
Bibimbap
- Beef Bulgogi Bibimbap$18.00
Rice, cabbage, fresh arugula, carrots, mushrooms, and spicy red pepper paste.
- Veggie Bibimbap$13.00
Rice, cabbage, fresh arugula, carrots, mushrooms, and spicy red pepper paste.
- Chicken Bulgogi Bibimbap$16.00
Rice, cabbage, fresh arugula, carrots, mushrooms, and spicy red pepper paste.
BBQ Box
- Garlic Butter Shrimp BBQ Box$28.00
Comes with salad, fried rice, banchan, japchae, homemade pickles, miso soup
- Chicken Katsu BBQ Box$27.00
Comes with white rice, salad, banchan, cream katsu sauce
- Chicken Bulgogi BBQ Box$27.00
Comes with salad, fried rice, banchan, japchae, homemade pickles, miso soup
- Porkbelly + Fried Garlic BBQ Box$28.00
Comes with salad, fried rice, banchan, japchae, homemade pickles, miso soup
- Pork Bulgogi BBQ Box$29.00
Comes with salad, fried rice, banchan, japchae, homemade pickles, miso soup
- Wagyu Brisket BBQ Box$32.00
Comes with salad, fried rice, banchan, japchae, homemade pickles, miso soup
- LA Galbi BBQ Box$39.00
Comes with salad, fried rice, banchan, japchae, homemade pickles, miso soup
- Galbi Steak BBQ Box$46.00
Comes with salad, fried rice, banchan, japchae, homemade pickles, miso soup
- Ribeye Steak BBQ Box$36.00
Comes with salad, fried rice, banchan, japchae, homemade pickles, miso soup
- Wagyu Bulgogi BBQ Box$32.00
Comes with salad, fried rice, banchan, japchae, homemade pickles, miso soup
Homemade Goods
Grill-at-Home
- Galbi Steak 2 rolls$34.00
Fresh raw meat to grill at home!
- Chicken Bulgogi 1 lb$18.00
Fresh raw meat to grill at home!
- Porkbelly 1 lb$18.00
Fresh raw meat to grill at home!
- LA Galbi 1 lb$32.00
Fresh raw meat to grill at home!
- 5 Star Wagyu Ribeye 12 oz$69.00
Fresh raw meat to grill at home!
- Wagyu Bulgogi 1 lb$26.00
Fresh raw meat to grill at home!