Dinner

Appetizers

Empanadas
$16.00

pick 3 beef chicken potato

Beef Taquitos
$16.00
Chicken Taquitos
$15.00
Chicken Flautas
$16.00
Sopes
$16.00
Cheese quesadilla
$15.00
Chicken quesadilla
$18.00
Filet mignon quesadilla
$23.00
Pepino Dip
$12.00
Spicy Mousir
$12.00
Guacamole
$14.00
Olive Tapenade
$12.00
Eggplant Dip
$12.00
Potato Salad
$12.00
Shrimp Ceviche
$20.00
Halibut Ceviche
$25.00
Dip Trio
$30.00
Vegan Quesadilla
$16.00
Nachos
$15.00
Hummus
$12.00

Soups

Mushroom Barley Soup
$10.00
Chicken Tortilla Soup
$12.00

Barley | mushrooms | herbs

Salad

Aria Salad
$13.00
Cilantro Lime Salad
$15.00
Pear Kale Salad
$15.00

Poultry

Chicken Tender Plate
$24.00
Boneless Chicken Plate
$24.00
Half Chicken Plate
$22.00

Seafood

Scottish Salmon
$34.00
Stuffed Branzino
$34.00
Garlic Shrimp Plate
$28.00
Ranchero Shrimp Plate
$28.00
Grilled Shrimp Kabob
$28.00

Beef & Lamb

Boneless New Zealand Lamb
$36.00
New Zealand Lamb Shank
$28.00
New Zealand Lamb Rack
$36.00
Filet Mignon Plate
$36.00

Burritos

Chicken Wet Burrito
$20.00

rice, beans, salsa, avocado, crema, cheese

Filet Mignon Wet Burrito
$25.00

rice, beans, salsa, avocado, crema, cheese

Lamb Shank Wet Burrito
$25.00

rice, beans, salsa, avocado, crema, cheese

Vegan Wet Burrito
$25.00

rice, beans, salsa, avocado, crema, cheese, veggies

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito
$12.00

Enchiladas

Beef enchilada
$22.00
Cheese Enchilada
$15.00
Chicken Enchilada
$20.00
Taco & Enchilada Combo
$22.00
One beef on cheese enchilada
$20.00
One beef one chicken enchilada
$23.00
One beef one shrimp enchiladaa
$24.00
One chicken one cheese enchilada
$18.00
One chicken one shrimp enchilada
$23.00
One Shrimp One Cheese enchilada
$20.00
Shrimp Enchilada
$22.00
Vegan cheese enchilada
$16.00
Lamb Shank Enchilada
$24.00

Fajitas

Boneless Lamb Fajita
$38.00
Chicken Fajitas
$28.00
Filet Fajitas
$38.00
Half filet half chicken fajita
$33.00
Shrimp Fajitas
$28.00
Surf & Turf Fajitas
$32.00
Vegetable fajitas
$24.00

Tacos

Beef Birria Taco
$22.00
Chicken tacos
$20.00
Taco & Enchilada Combo
$22.00
Fish Taco
$24.00
Kids Ribeye (2) Taco Plate
$14.00
Kids Single Chicken Taco Plate
$13.00
Lamb Tacos
$22.00
Ribeye Street Tacos (3)
$22.00
Taco flight
$48.00
Vegan Taco
$23.00

Sides

Basmati Rice
$6.00
Red Rice
$6.00
Side Veggies
$7.00
Beans
$6.00
Side House Salad
$7.00
Side Chipotle Sauce
side of green salsa
side of pico de gallo
Side of pita bread
$3.00
Small side guacamole
$6.00
Cilantro Basmati Rice
$6.00
Side flour tortilla
$3.00
Side corn tortilla
$3.00
Side Creamy Jalapeno Salsa
Side House Salsa
Side Spicy Salsa

Dessert

Baklava & Saffron Ice Cream
$13.00
Cappuccino
$6.00
Churros & Ice Cream
$12.00
Coffee
$5.00
Creme Brûlée
$12.00
Dessert Platter (choose 3)
$30.00
Hot Tea
$4.00
Latte
$6.00
Saffon Ice Cream Sandwich
$9.00
Saffron Ice Cream
$9.00
Tiramisu
$11.00
Tres Leches
$12.00
Affogato
$12.00

Cinnamon ice cream & hot espresso

Baklava no ice cream
$10.00
Vegan Tiramisu & Gelato
$12.00
Vegan Hazelnut Cake & Gelato
$12.00

NA Beverages

Drinks

Mexican Coca-cola
$6.00
Starry
$5.00
Diet Pepsi
$5.00
Lemonade
$5.00
Ginger ale
$5.00
Pepsi
$5.00
Raspberry Iced Tea
$5.00
Arnold Palmer
$5.00
Sparkling Water
$9.00
Fresh Squeezed orange juice
$6.00
Freshly Brewed Iced Tea
$5.00
Hot tea
$5.00
Cranberry Juice
$5.00
Pineapple Juice
$5.00
Mexican sprite
$6.00
Chai Latte
$6.00
Chai Latte Iced
$6.00
Organic Matcha Latte
$6.00
Matcha Latte Iced
$6.00
Cappuccino
$6.00
Latte
$6.00
Iced Latte
$6.00
Horchata
$6.00
Still water
$9.00

Breakfast Drinks (Deep Copy)

Cappuccino
$6.00
Latte
$6.00
Hot Tea
$5.00
Coffee
$5.00
Americano
$5.00
Espresso
$4.00
Organic Matcha Latte
$6.00
Chai Latte
$6.00
Carrot Juice
$6.00

orange, carrot, apple, or celery

Orange Juice
$6.00
Celery Juice
$6.00
Apple Juice
$6.00
Horchata hot
$6.00
Iced horchata
$6.00

Breakfast Alcohol

Breakfast Drinks

Bloody Mary
$14.00
Mimosas
$10.00
Mimosa Flight (choose 3)
$26.00
Veuve bottle
$135.00
Veuve 375ml
$70.00
Chandon garden spritz
$15.00
Chandon Brut 187ml
$15.00
Domaine Sparkling Brut
$19.00

Breakfast drinks & juice

Breakfast Drinks

Cappuccino
$6.00
Latte
$6.00
Hot Tea
$5.00
Coffee
$5.00
Americano
$5.00
Espresso
$4.00
Organic Matcha Latte
$6.00
Chai Latte
$6.00
Carrot Juice
$6.00
Orange Juice
$6.00
Celery Juice
$6.00
Apple Juice
$6.00
Milk
$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla
$10.00
Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito
$10.00
Kids Ribeye Tacos (2)
$15.00