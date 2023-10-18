Aria
Dinner
Appetizers
Empanadas
$16.00
pick 3 beef chicken potato
Beef Taquitos
$16.00
Chicken Taquitos
$15.00
Chicken Flautas
$16.00
Sopes
$16.00
Cheese quesadilla
$15.00
Chicken quesadilla
$18.00
Filet mignon quesadilla
$23.00
Pepino Dip
$12.00
Spicy Mousir
$12.00
Guacamole
$14.00
Olive Tapenade
$12.00
Eggplant Dip
$12.00
Potato Salad
$12.00
Shrimp Ceviche
$20.00
Halibut Ceviche
$25.00
Dip Trio
$30.00
Vegan Quesadilla
$16.00
Nachos
$15.00
Hummus
$12.00
Seafood
Beef & Lamb
Burritos
Chicken Wet Burrito
$20.00
rice, beans, salsa, avocado, crema, cheese
Filet Mignon Wet Burrito
$25.00
rice, beans, salsa, avocado, crema, cheese
Lamb Shank Wet Burrito
$25.00
rice, beans, salsa, avocado, crema, cheese
Vegan Wet Burrito
$25.00
rice, beans, salsa, avocado, crema, cheese, veggies
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito
$12.00
Enchiladas
Beef enchilada
$22.00
Cheese Enchilada
$15.00
Chicken Enchilada
$20.00
Taco & Enchilada Combo
$22.00
One beef on cheese enchilada
$20.00
One beef one chicken enchilada
$23.00
One beef one shrimp enchiladaa
$24.00
One chicken one cheese enchilada
$18.00
One chicken one shrimp enchilada
$23.00
One Shrimp One Cheese enchilada
$20.00
Shrimp Enchilada
$22.00
Vegan cheese enchilada
$16.00
Lamb Shank Enchilada
$24.00
Fajitas
Tacos
Sides
Basmati Rice
$6.00
Red Rice
$6.00
Side Veggies
$7.00
Beans
$6.00
Side House Salad
$7.00
Side Chipotle Sauce
side of green salsa
side of pico de gallo
Side of pita bread
$3.00
Small side guacamole
$6.00
Cilantro Basmati Rice
$6.00
Side flour tortilla
$3.00
Side corn tortilla
$3.00
Side Creamy Jalapeno Salsa
Side House Salsa
Side Spicy Salsa
Dessert
Baklava & Saffron Ice Cream
$13.00
Cappuccino
$6.00
Churros & Ice Cream
$12.00
Coffee
$5.00
Creme Brûlée
$12.00
Dessert Platter (choose 3)
$30.00
Hot Tea
$4.00
Latte
$6.00
Saffon Ice Cream Sandwich
$9.00
Saffron Ice Cream
$9.00
Tiramisu
$11.00
Tres Leches
$12.00
Affogato
$12.00
Cinnamon ice cream & hot espresso
Baklava no ice cream
$10.00
Vegan Tiramisu & Gelato
$12.00
Vegan Hazelnut Cake & Gelato
$12.00
NA Beverages
Drinks
Mexican Coca-cola
$6.00
Starry
$5.00
Diet Pepsi
$5.00
Lemonade
$5.00
Ginger ale
$5.00
Pepsi
$5.00
Raspberry Iced Tea
$5.00
Arnold Palmer
$5.00
Sparkling Water
$9.00
Fresh Squeezed orange juice
$6.00
Freshly Brewed Iced Tea
$5.00
Hot tea
$5.00
Cranberry Juice
$5.00
Pineapple Juice
$5.00
Mexican sprite
$6.00
Chai Latte
$6.00
Chai Latte Iced
$6.00
Organic Matcha Latte
$6.00
Matcha Latte Iced
$6.00
Cappuccino
$6.00
Latte
$6.00
Iced Latte
$6.00
Horchata
$6.00
Still water
$9.00
Aria Location and Ordering Hours
(949) 932-0620
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 8AM