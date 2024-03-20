Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen North Providence
FOOD
APPETIZERS
- BOWL OF CHICKEN SOUP$5.00
- BOWL OF CHOWDER$6.99
- CALAMARI$13.99
- CAPRESE$13.99
- CHEESE STICKS$11.99
- CHILI BOWL$8.99
- CHILI CUP$4.99
- COAL WINGS$14.99
- CUP CHICKEN SOUP$3.50
- CUP CHOWDER$3.99
- FRY BASKET$7.99
- GARLIC PIZZA BREAD$13.99
- GRAVY FRIES$8.99
- HOG WINGS$13.99
- IRISH TATER KEGS$12.99
- NACHOS$12.99
- ONION STRINGS$9.99
- POTATO SPINS$13.99
- SPRING ROLLS$12.99
- STUFFED SHROOMS$13.99
- TENDERS$13.99
SALADS
- ARUGULA SALAD$14.99
Arugula, beets, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & goat cheese
- ASIAN CHIX SALAD$17.99
mixed greens, shredded cabbage, chow mien noodles with honey ginger dressing topped with teriyaki chicken
- CAESAR$13.99
chopped romaine, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan & croutons
- GARDEN$14.99
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, croutons & cheese
- SPINACH SALAD$14.99
- SMALL CEASAR$6.99
chopped romaine, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan & croutons
- SMALL GARDEN$7.99
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, croutons & cheese
SANDWICH
- BURGER$14.99
grilled 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, red onion & fries add toppings for additional charge
- CBR SAND$14.99
grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon served on brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, red onion & fries
- FISH WRAP$15.99
fried fish pieces, mixed greens, tomato, red onion & honey sriracha in a wrap served with fries
- MEATBALL HERO$14.99
homemade meatballs, red sauce, mozzarella on ciabatta bread served with fries
- MOZZ FLORENTINE SAND$13.99
sliced fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto & balsamic glaze on ciabatta bread served with fries
- REUBEN$14.99
corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing on marble rye served with fries
- FRENCH ONION GRILLED CHEESE$14.99
caramelized onion, smoked gouda, swiss & cheddar on Texas toast served with fries
- TUNA MELT$13.99
tuna salad, cheddar cheese, slice tomato on Texas toast served with fries
- TURKEY WRAP$14.99
sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on ciabatta bread served with fries
- STEAK BOMB$15.99
- BLT$11.00
PIZZAS
- ALOHA BBQ PIZZA$22.99
- CHICKEN PESTOTTA PIZZA$22.99
- FRESH MOZZ TRADITION$20.99
fresh mozzarella, sauce & fresh basil
- GARDEN GOAT PIZZA$22.99
- GIANCARLA PIZZA$22.99
sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh mushrooms, arugula & prosciutto
- HOT RHONEY PIZZA$22.99
- KRE-O PIZZA$18.99
start with a standard cheese pizza and add your own toppings
- NUMBER 9 PIZZA$23.99
- REBEL MANN PIZZA$22.99
buffalo chicken, fresh & shredded mozzarella, bacon & scallions
- ROADSMAN PIZZA$22.99
sauce, crumbled sausage, caramelized onions, goat cheese & balsamic glaze
- ROSCOMMON PIZZA$22.99
corned beef, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing
- THE M&M PIZZA$22.99
- TRADITION PIZZA$18.99
sauce, cheese & basil
- Vincenzo pizza$20.99
ENTREES
- BANGER & MASH$16.99
crispy fried Irish sausages, caramelized onions, mashed potatoes & brown gravy
- BLACKENED CHICKEN ALFREDO$21.99
cajun grilled chicken served over penne pasta in an Alfredo sauce
- BOSTON HADDOCK$24.99
baked haddock, ritz cracker crumbs, mashed potato & vegetable
- CHICKEN ARIGNA$23.99
- FISH & CHIP$24.99
beer battered haddock served with fries, Cole slaw, tartar & lemon
- MAC & CHEESE$15.99
- POT ROAST$20.99
slow cooked pot roast, served with mashed potato, vegetable & brown gravy
- SHEPHERD PIE$16.99
ground sirloin, onions, peas, carrots topped with mashed potato & brown gravy
- SHRIMP PENNE$23.99
sautéed shrimp tossed with penne in a vodka tomato cream sauce
- STEAK TIPS$26.99
grilled marinated steak tips served with mashed potato & vegetable
- VEGETABLE STIR FRY$16.99
- WHISKEY SALMON$23.99
KIDS
FOOD (3PD)
APPETIZERS
- BOWL OF CHOWDER$7.69
New England Clam Chowder
- BOWL OF SOUP$7.00
- CALAMARI$15.99
Fried calamari tossed with sweet chili sauce, crushed peanuts & scallions
- CAPRESE$15.99
sliced fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto & balsamic glaze
- CHEESE STICKS$13.99
fried mozzarella sticks with red sauce
- CHILI BOWL$10.99
- CHILI CUP$6.99
- COAL WINGS$15.99
Signature coal fired dry wings. tossed with sauce for additional charge
- CUP OF CHOWDER$5.99
New England Clam Chowder
- CUP OF SOUP$5.50
- FRY BASKET$9.99
hand cut fries
- GARLIC PIZZA BREAD$15.99
oil, garlic, seasoning & cheese
- GRAVY FRIES$11.99
hand cut fries topped with brown gravy
- IRISH TATER KEGS$13.99
jumbo stuffed tater tots filled with corned beef, sauerkraut & Swiss cheese
- NACHOS$14.99
- ONION STRINGS$11.99
thinly sliced fried onion strings served with horseradish chive sauce
- SPRING ROLLS$14.00
shaved steak, onions, & cheese filled spring roll served with Guinness ketchup
- TENDERS$15.00
fresh hand breaded chicken tenders served plain or tossed in sauce
- STUFFED SHROOMS$16.00
Baked mushroom caps filled with italian sausage & corn bread stuffing
SALADS
- ARUGULA SALAD$16.99
Arugula, beets, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & goat cheese
- ASIAN CHIX SALAD$19.99
mixed greens, shredded cabbage, chow mien noodles with honey ginger dressing topped with teriyaki chicken
- CAESAR$15.99
chopped romaine, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan & croutons
- GARDEN$16.99
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, croutons & cheese
- SPINACH SALAD$16.99
- SMALL CEASAR$8.99
chopped romaine, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan & croutons
- SMALL GARDEN$9.99
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, croutons & cheese
SANDWICH
- BURGER$16.99
grilled 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, red onion & fries add toppings for additional charge
- CBR SAND$16.99
grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon served on brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, red onion & fries
- FISH WRAP$17.99
fried fish pieces, mixed greens, tomato, red onion & honey sriracha in a wrap served with fries
- MEATBALL HERO$16.99
homemade meatballs, red sauce, mozzarella on ciabatta bread served with fries
- MOZZ FLORENTINE SAND$15.99
sliced fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto & balsamic glaze on ciabatta bread served with fries
- REUBEN$16.99
corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing on marble rye served with fries
- FRENCH ONION GRILLED CHEESE$16.99
caramelized onion, smoked gouda, swiss & cheddar on Texas toast served with fries
- TUNA MELT$15.99
tuna salad, cheddar cheese, slice tomato on Texas toast served with fries
- TURKEY WRAP$16.99
sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on ciabatta bread served with fries
- STEAK BOMB$17.99
PIZZAS
- ALOHA BBQ PIZZA$22.99
- FRESH MOZZ TRADITION$22.99
fresh mozzarella, sauce & fresh basil
- GIANCARLA PIZZA$25.00
sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh mushrooms, arugula & prosciutto
- KRE-O PIZZA$21.00
start with a standard cheese pizza and add your own toppings
- REBEL MANN PIZZA$25.00
buffalo chicken, fresh & shredded mozzarella, bacon & scallions
- ROADSMAN PIZZA$25.00
sauce, crumbled sausage, caramelized onions, goat cheese & balsamic glaze
- ROSCOMMON PIZZA$25.00
corned beef, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing
- THE M&M PIZZA$25.00
- TRADITION PIZZA$21.00
sauce, cheese & basil
ENTREES
- BANGER & MASH$19.00
crispy fried Irish sausages, caramelized onions, mashed potatoes & brown gravy
- BLACKENED CHICKEN ALFREDO$24.00
cajun grilled chicken served over penne pasta in an Alfredo sauce
- BOSTON HADDOCK$27.00
baked haddock, ritz cracker crumbs, mashed potato & vegetable
- FISH & CHIP$27.00
beer battered haddock served with fries, Cole slaw, tartar & lemon
- MAC & CHEESE$18.00
- POT ROAST$23.00
slow cooked pot roast, served with mashed potato, vegetable & brown gravy
- SHEPHERD PIE$19.00
ground sirloin, onions, peas, carrots topped with mashed potato & brown gravy
- SHRIMP PENNE$26.00
sautéed shrimp tossed with penne in a vodka tomato cream sauce
- CHICKEN ARIGNA$24.99
chicken breast topped with ale & mustard cream served with mashed potato & vegetable
- STEAK TIPS$29.00
grilled marinated steak tips served with mashed potato & vegetable
- VEGETABLE STIR FRY$18.99