Visit Us Today!
Ari's Diner 1425 frank rd
Breakfast
Breakfast Entrees
- #1 Steak and Eggs
grilled ribeye steak, two eggs, homefries, and toast$15.00
- #2 Pork Chop Platter
two grilled chops, two eggs, homefries, toast$13.00
- #3 Chopped Sirloin
grilled chopped sirloin, two eggs, homefries, toast$13.00
- #4 Eggs & Gyro
gyro meat, two eggs, homefries, toast, side of hoousemade tzaziki$10.00
- #5 Classic Number Five
two eggs, choice of breakfast meat, homefries, toast$10.00
- #6 Bigger than 5
three eggs, large side of breakfast meat, homefries, toast$12.00
- #7 The Simple Breakfast
two eggs, choice of breakfast meat, toast$8.00
- #8 Eggs and Tatoes
two eggs, homefries, toast$8.00
- #9 Big Breakast
two eggs, choice of breakfast meat, homefries, biscuit & gravy$11.00
- #10 The Sweet Stuff
three pancakes or three slices of french toast, served with butter and maple syrup$8.00
- #11 Breakfast Bowl
biscuit and gracy, homefries, cheese, topped with two eggs$9.00
- #12 Sampler$10.00
- #13 House breakfast
two eggs, marinated chicken, gyro meat, homefries, pita, served with side of cajun and tzaziki sauces$13.00
- #14 Little Breakfast
1 egg, small order of breakfast meat, small order homefirs, toast$6.00
- Corn Beef Hash Breakfast
three eggs, corned beef hash, toast$10.00
- Waffles$8.00
- Polish Sausage$13.00
Breakfast Handhelds
Breakfast Sides
Omelettes
Lunch
Gyros
- Greek Gyro
gyro meat, lettuce, onion, feta, homemade tzatziki$8.00
- Chicken Gyro
marinated chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, homemade tzaziki sauce$8.00
- Cajun Chicken Gyro
marinated chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, specialty cajun sauce$8.00
- Veggie Gyro
lettuce, tomato, green pepper, cucumber, onion, black olives, feta, homemade tzatziki sauce$8.00
Paninis
- Italian Panini
pepperoni, ham salami, mushroom, onion, green pepper, italian dressing and mozzarella on grilled ciabatta bread$10.00
- Cajun Chicken Panini
marinated chicken, mozzarella, green pepper, mushroom, onion, homemade cajun sauce on grilled ciabatta bread$10.00
- Greek Panini
gyro meat, feta, tomato, green pepper red onion, homemade tzaziki sauce on grilled ciabatta$10.00
- Philly Steak Panini
sliced beef, green peppers, onions, provalone cheese, mayo, on grilled ciabatta bread$10.00
Soup & Salad
- Chef Salad
lettuce, ham, turkey, mozzarella, cheddar, tomato, cucumber, boiled egg$9.00
- Greek Salad
lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, green pepper, pepperoncini pepper, black olives, feta, greek dresing$9.00
- House Salad
lettuce, tomato, cucumber, mozzarella, cheddar, onion, boiled egg$8.00
- Cup of Soup
ask server for soup of the day$3.50
- Bowl of Soup
ask server for soup of the day$2.50
Burgers
- Hamburger Deluxe
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo$8.50
- All American Cheeseburger
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo$8.50
- Patty Melt
american cheese, sauteed onions, on grilled rye bread$9.50
- Philly Burger
green peppers, onion, grilled mushroom, provalone cheese, mayo$9.50
- Bacon cheeseburger$10.00
Sandwiches
- Philly Steak Sandwich
sliced beef, sauteed mushrooms, onion, green pepper, provalone cheese, mayo$9.00
- Philly Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken breast, sauteed mushrooms, green peppers, provalone, mayo$9.00
- Cajun Chicken Sandwich
marinated chicken breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, homemade cajun$9.00
- Fish Sandwich
breaded pollock, lettuce, tomato, onion, side of tartar$9.00
- Reuben Sandwich
corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, thousand island, on grilled rye$9.00
- BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo$7.00
- Grilled Cheese
grilled cheese on toast$6.00
- Chicken club$10.00
- Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Lunch Sides/Sauces
Desserts & Fruit
Dessert
Specials
- Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
- Philly Steak Quesadilla$8.00
- Fried Bologna$10.00
- Dinner Special- steak$16.00
- Pork chop dinner$14.00
- Chicken dinner$12.00
- Small Spaghetti$8.00
- Fish Platter$13.00
- Coneys with fries$9.00
- Tuna Platter$10.00
- Tuna melt$10.00
- Large Spaghetti$10.00
- Greek Pasta$13.00
- Bacon Blue Burger$12.00
- Shrimp Basket$13.00
- Bacon cheddar burger on pretzel$12.00