Popular Items

Fried Chicken Biscuit
Fried Chicken Biscuit
$11.95

Tender, and juicy seasoned chicken, battered, then deep fried to perfection. Served on our delicious buttery biscuit, along with seasoned red skin potatoes, and 2 sauces.

Food

Starters

French toast
French toast
$7.25

French toasts topped with powdered sugar, butter and syrup.

Belgian Waffle
Belgian Waffle
$7.00

House-made waffle topped with powdered sugar, served with syrup.

Veggie Eggrolls
Veggie Eggrolls
$7.99

Fried Veggie Eggrolls

Onion Rings
Onion Rings
$8.99

Biscuit Dishes

Sausage Biscuit
Sausage Biscuit
$8.50

American cheese and sausage patty on biscuit. Arize's fast and served ala carte.

Egg and Cheese Biscuit
Egg and Cheese Biscuit
$8.50

Scrambled egg and American cheese on biscuit. Arize's fast and served ala carte.

Biscuit & Gravy
Biscuit & Gravy
$8.50

Biscuit, sausage, house gravy and seasoned potatoes

Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit
Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit
$9.50

Scrambled eggs, cheese, and a sausage patty on a biscuit. Served with red skin potatoes.

Fried Chicken Biscuit
Fried Chicken Biscuit
$11.95

Tender, and juicy seasoned chicken, battered, then deep fried to perfection. Served on our delicious buttery biscuit, along with seasoned red skin potatoes, and 2 sauces.

Fried Chicken Dishes

Crispy Chicken Waffle Sammich
Crispy Chicken Waffle Sammich
$15.95

Tender, and juicy seasoned chicken, battered, then deep fried to perfectly crispy. Served on our top selling Belgian waffle, and 2 sauces.

Chicken Biscuit
$11.95
Fried Chicken and French Fries
$15.95Out of stock

Fried Chicken served with French Fries and house sauce

Entrées

Sweet Breakfast
$14.95
Bon Martin
Bon Martin
$14.95

Delicious French toast, scrambled eggs with cheese, and 3 bacon strips, sandwich style. Served with seasoned red skin potatoes.

Belly Bomb Panini
Belly Bomb Panini
$14.95

Bacon, and egg panini with tomato slices, American cheese on thick cut egg breads. Served with seasoned red skin potatoes.

Grilled Sandwitch
Grilled Sandwitch
$13.95

Grilled white breads with butter, mayo, ham, turkey ham Swiss and American cheese. Served with seasoned red skin potatoes.

Monte Cristo
Monte Cristo
$14.95

Triple decker stuffed with hams, turkey, mayo, cheeses; dipped in eggs, then grilled like a french toast. Served with seasoned red skin potatoes.

Usual
Usual
$13.95

2 eggs with sausage, bacons, or hams, served with kale salad, seasoned red skin potatoes, and a biscuit.

Omelets

Hot Asian Omelet
Hot Asian Omelet
$15.50

An exotic and spicy omelet that infused a taste of Thailand using Thai spices, and herbs as ingredients, partnered with hams, sausages, and cheeses. Served with Kale salad, seasoned red skin potatoes, and a biscuit. Contains peanut

Baja Baby Skillet
Baja Baby Skillet
$15.00

Beef Chorizo, and spinach in scrambled eggs with melted American cheese, on a bed of seasoned red skin potatoes, topped with house made salsa, and a dazzle of chipotle aioli.

Ham & Cheese Omelet
Ham & Cheese Omelet
$15.00

An Omelet filled with hams, Monterey Jack, Swiss, Cheddar, and American cheese, and smoked aioli. Served with seasoned red skin potatoes, kale salad, and a biscuit.

It's the Bomb Omelet
It's the Bomb Omelet
$15.50

An omelet filled with hams, bacon, sausage, and cheeses. Served with kale salad, seasoned red skin potatoes, and a biscuit.

Spinach Omelet
Spinach Omelet
$14.50

An omelet filled with spinach, American, Cheddar, and Swiss cheese. Served with kale salad, seasoned red skin potatoes, and a biscuit.

Lunches

A1 Chicken Satay
$15.95

Marinated Thai style chicken, served with fried rice, cucumber salad, kale salad, and peanut sauce.

A2 Crispy Chicken Fried Rice
$15.95

Tender, and juicy seasoned chicken, battered, then deep fried to perfection. Served with fried rice, kale salad, and house gravy.

A3 American Fried Rice
A3 American Fried Rice
$15.95

Thai-Chinese style fried rice, served with seasoned fried chicken, grilled hams, fried eggs, and kale salad.

A5 Chicken Teriyaki
A5 Chicken Teriyaki
$15.95

Grilled tender chicken breast served with steamed rice and kale salad.

Side Order

Fried chicken
$7.50
Biscuit
$2.00
1 Fried Egg
$3.00
Scramble Egg
Scramble Egg
$4.95
Bacon
$3.95
Pork sausage
$3.95
Turkey Sausage
$3.95
Red Skin Potato
$3.50
Kale Salad
$5.00
Cheese
$1.00
Ham
$3.95
Gravy
$3.00

PARTY TRAYS

DEPOSIT
$100.00

Drinks

Mimosas

Basic Mimosa
$11.99
Pine Apple Mimosa
$11.99
Belini Mimosa
$11.99
Cucumber Mimosa
$11.99
Lychee Mimosa
$11.99
Peach Mimosa
$11.99
Mango Mimosa
$11.99
Strawberry Mimosa
$11.99
Lavender Mimosa
$11.99
Rose Mimosa
$11.99
Huckle Berry Mimosa
$11.99
Passion Fruit Mimosa
$11.99
Strawberry Cucumber Mimosa
$11.99

Coffe

Hot Coffee
$3.99
Ice Coffee
$3.99

Cold Brew

Cold Brew
$4.99
Pitascio Ice Cold Brew
$5.50

Flavor Ice Coffee

Butter Scott Ice Coffee
$5.50
Vanilla Ice Coffee
$5.50Out of stock

Ice Tea

Ice Black Tea
$3.99
Ice Green Tea
$3.99

Lemonade

Pineapple Lmn
$4.99
Cucumber Lmn
$4.99
Strawberry Lmn
$4.99
Mango Lmn
$4.99
Starburst Lmn
$4.99
Butterfly Rose Lmn
$4.99
Passion Fruit Lmn
$4.99
Strawberry Cucumber Lmn
$4.99
lemonate

Hot Tea

Green Tea
$3.99
English Breakfast
$3.99
Earl Grey
$3.99
Camomile
$3.99
Pepper Mint
$3.99
Berry
$3.99

Juice

Orange
$4.50
Apple
$4.50
Cranberry
$4.50

Milk and ALTERNATIVE

Milk
$3.99
Almond Milk
$3.99
Oat Milk
$3.99

Red Bull Mixed

Wake Me Up
$5.99
Stand By Me
$5.99

Matcha

Ice Matcha Latte
$5.50

Thai Beverages

Thai Ice Tea
$5.50
Thai Ice Coffee
$5.50
Thai Tea With Matcha Foam
$6.50
Half Thai tea Half Thai Coffee
$6.50
Thai Coffee with Matcha Foam
$6.50
Turmaric Chai Latte
$5.50

Soda

Coke
Coke
$2.50
Diet Coke
Diet Coke
$2.50
Sprite
Sprite
$2.50
Perrier
Perrier
$4.00
Red Bull
Red Bull
$4.00