Arize Bistro 306 Elm
Food
Starters
Biscuit Dishes
American cheese and sausage patty on biscuit. Arize's fast and served ala carte.
Scrambled egg and American cheese on biscuit. Arize's fast and served ala carte.
Biscuit, sausage, house gravy and seasoned potatoes
Scrambled eggs, cheese, and a sausage patty on a biscuit. Served with red skin potatoes.
Tender, and juicy seasoned chicken, battered, then deep fried to perfection. Served on our delicious buttery biscuit, along with seasoned red skin potatoes, and 2 sauces.
Fried Chicken Dishes
Entrées
Delicious French toast, scrambled eggs with cheese, and 3 bacon strips, sandwich style. Served with seasoned red skin potatoes.
Bacon, and egg panini with tomato slices, American cheese on thick cut egg breads. Served with seasoned red skin potatoes.
Grilled white breads with butter, mayo, ham, turkey ham Swiss and American cheese. Served with seasoned red skin potatoes.
Triple decker stuffed with hams, turkey, mayo, cheeses; dipped in eggs, then grilled like a french toast. Served with seasoned red skin potatoes.
2 eggs with sausage, bacons, or hams, served with kale salad, seasoned red skin potatoes, and a biscuit.
Omelets
An exotic and spicy omelet that infused a taste of Thailand using Thai spices, and herbs as ingredients, partnered with hams, sausages, and cheeses. Served with Kale salad, seasoned red skin potatoes, and a biscuit. Contains peanut
Beef Chorizo, and spinach in scrambled eggs with melted American cheese, on a bed of seasoned red skin potatoes, topped with house made salsa, and a dazzle of chipotle aioli.
An Omelet filled with hams, Monterey Jack, Swiss, Cheddar, and American cheese, and smoked aioli. Served with seasoned red skin potatoes, kale salad, and a biscuit.
An omelet filled with hams, bacon, sausage, and cheeses. Served with kale salad, seasoned red skin potatoes, and a biscuit.
An omelet filled with spinach, American, Cheddar, and Swiss cheese. Served with kale salad, seasoned red skin potatoes, and a biscuit.
Lunches
Marinated Thai style chicken, served with fried rice, cucumber salad, kale salad, and peanut sauce.
Tender, and juicy seasoned chicken, battered, then deep fried to perfection. Served with fried rice, kale salad, and house gravy.
Thai-Chinese style fried rice, served with seasoned fried chicken, grilled hams, fried eggs, and kale salad.
Grilled tender chicken breast served with steamed rice and kale salad.